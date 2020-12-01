Watch Live:

President-elect Joe Biden introduces his economic team in Wilmington, Del.

Global Bone Wax Industry

·30 min read

Global Bone Wax Market to Reach $82.3 Million by 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone Wax estimated at US$69.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Specialty Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960829/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Bone Wax market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 472-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABYRX, Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

  • Futura Surgicare Pvt., Ltd.
    Dolphin Sutures

  • GPC Medical Ltd.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Surgical Specialties Corporation

  • WNDM Medical, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960829/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bone Wax Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bone Wax Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Bone Wax Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Bone Wax Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Specialty Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Specialty Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Specialty Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Neurosurgery (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Neurosurgery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Neurosurgery (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Thoracic Surgery (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027

Table 20: Thoracic Surgery (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Thoracic Surgery (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Dental/Oral Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Dental/Oral Surgery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Dental/Oral Surgery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Natural Bone Wax (Material Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Natural Bone Wax (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Natural Bone Wax (Material Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Synthetic Bone Wax (Material Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Synthetic Bone Wax (Material Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 33: Synthetic Bone Wax (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 34: Absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 36: Absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Non-absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Non-absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 39: Non-absorbable Bone Wax (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bone Wax Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Bone Wax Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 42: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: United States Bone Wax Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 45: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Bone Wax Market in the United States in US$ by
Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 48: United States Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: United States Bone Wax Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Bone Wax Market in the United States by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 51: United States Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Bone Wax Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 54: Canadian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Canadian Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Bone Wax Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019

Table 57: Canadian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Canadian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 59: Bone Wax Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$
by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 60: Canadian Bone Wax Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Canadian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Canadian Bone Wax Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 63: Bone Wax Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Wax
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Japanese Bone Wax Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 66: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Wax
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Japanese Bone Wax Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019

Table 69: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Japanese Bone Wax Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 71: Bone Wax Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ by Material
Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Japanese Bone Wax Market Share in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: Japanese Market for Bone Wax: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Bone Wax Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Japanese Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 77: Bone Wax Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 78: Chinese Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Chinese Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 80: Bone Wax Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Chinese Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Wax
Market in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 83: Bone Wax Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ by
Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: Chinese Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Chinese Bone Wax Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by
Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: Chinese Bone Wax Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bone Wax Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 88: European Bone Wax Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 89: Bone Wax Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: European Bone Wax Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: European Bone Wax Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 92: Bone Wax Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 93: European Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: European Bone Wax Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 95: Bone Wax Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: European Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Bone Wax Demand Potential in Europe in US$ by
Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 98: European Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Bone Wax Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: European Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 101: Bone Wax Market in Europe in US$ by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: European Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 103: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 104: French Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: French Bone Wax Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: French Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: French Bone Wax Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 109: Bone Wax Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 110: French Bone Wax Market: Historic Review in US$ by
Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: French Bone Wax Market Share Shift by Material Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Bone Wax Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: French Bone Wax Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: French Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 115: Bone Wax Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: German Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Bone Wax Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: German Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: German Bone Wax Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 122: Bone Wax Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis
in US$ by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 123: German Bone Wax Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Bone Wax Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: German Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: German Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 127: Italian Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 128: Bone Wax Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 129: Italian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Italian Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 131: Bone Wax Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 132: Italian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Wax
Market in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 134: Bone Wax Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ by
Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 135: Italian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Italian Bone Wax Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by
Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Italian Bone Wax Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bone Wax in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: United Kingdom Bone Wax Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 141: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bone Wax in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: United Kingdom Bone Wax Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 144: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: United Kingdom Bone Wax Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 146: Bone Wax Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: United Kingdom Bone Wax Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Bone Wax: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Bone Wax Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: United Kingdom Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 151: Spanish Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 152: Bone Wax Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 153: Spanish Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Spanish Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 155: Bone Wax Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019

Table 156: Spanish Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Spanish Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 158: Bone Wax Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$
by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 159: Spanish Bone Wax Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Spanish Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Spanish Bone Wax Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 162: Bone Wax Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 163: Russian Bone Wax Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 165: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Russian Bone Wax Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 168: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Bone Wax Market in Russia in US$ by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 170: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$
by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Russian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Russian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Bone Wax Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 174: Russian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 175: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 176: Bone Wax Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 179: Bone Wax Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Bone Wax Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$
by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 183: Bone Wax Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 184: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 185: Bone Wax Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Europe Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 188: Bone Wax Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 191: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Bone Wax Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market: Historic Review in US$
by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Bone Wax Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 202: Bone Wax Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Australian Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 204: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Bone Wax Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Australian Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Australian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 209: Bone Wax Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Australian Bone Wax Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Bone Wax Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 212: Australian Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 213: Australian Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 214: Indian Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Bone Wax Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 216: Indian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Indian Bone Wax Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Bone Wax Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019

Table 219: Indian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Indian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 221: Bone Wax Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$
by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 222: Indian Bone Wax Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Indian Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 224: Indian Bone Wax Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 225: Bone Wax Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 226: Bone Wax Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 227: South Korean Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 228: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Bone Wax Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 230: South Korean Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019

Table 231: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Bone Wax Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Material Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 233: South Korean Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 234: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 235: Bone Wax Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 236: South Korean Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 237: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Bone Wax in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 240: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Bone Wax in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 243: Bone Wax Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 245: Bone Wax Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bone Wax: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 248: Bone Wax Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Wax Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 250: Latin American Bone Wax Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027

Table 251: Bone Wax Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 252: Latin American Bone Wax Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 253: Latin American Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 254: Bone Wax Market Review in Latin America in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 255: Latin American Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 256: Latin American Demand for Bone Wax in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 257: Bone Wax Market Review in Latin America in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 258: Latin American Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bone Wax Market in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 260: Bone Wax Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America
in US$ by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 261: Latin American Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 262: Latin American Bone Wax Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 263: Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 264: Latin American Bone Wax Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 265: Argentinean Bone Wax Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 266: Bone Wax Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 267: Argentinean Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 268: Argentinean Bone Wax Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 269: Bone Wax Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 270: Argentinean Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 271: Bone Wax Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ by
Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 272: Argentinean Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 273: Bone Wax Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by
Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 274: Argentinean Bone Wax Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 275: Bone Wax Market in Argentina in US$ by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 276: Argentinean Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 277: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 278: Brazilian Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 279: Brazilian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 280: Bone Wax Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027

Table 281: Brazilian Bone Wax Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 282: Brazilian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 283: Bone Wax Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 284: Brazilian Bone Wax Market: Historic Review in US$ by
Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 285: Brazilian Bone Wax Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 286: Bone Wax Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 287: Brazilian Bone Wax Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 288: Brazilian Bone Wax Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 289: Bone Wax Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 290: Mexican Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 291: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 292: Bone Wax Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 293: Mexican Bone Wax Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 294: Bone Wax Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 295: Mexican Bone Wax Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 296: Bone Wax Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis
in US$ by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 297: Mexican Bone Wax Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 298: Bone Wax Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 299: Mexican Bone Wax Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 300: Mexican Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 301: Rest of Latin America Bone Wax Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 302: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 303: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 304: Rest of Latin America Bone Wax Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 305: Bone Wax Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 306: Bone Wax Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960829/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bone-wax-industry-301182341.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Latest Stories

  • Trump allies to Michigan judge: Force Gov. Whitmer to overturn Biden's win, give state to president

    The allegations, provided without credible evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct, have been rebuffed in courts in other states.

  • Giuliani has reportedly talked with Trump about a possible 'pre-emptive' pardon

    Rudy Giuliani has reportedly discussed with President Trump the idea of receiving a potential "pre-emptive pardon" prior to the end of his term in office.Giuliani, Trump's lawyer who has sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, has "discussed with the president as recently as last week" a potential pardon, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times notes that Giuliani's "potential criminal exposure is unclear," though he has come under investigation over his Ukraine business dealings. He hasn't faced charges. According to the report, Trump hasn't yet indicated whether he might issue this pre-emptive pardon for his personal attorney, and it also reportedly isn't clear who raised the idea. But this report comes after last week, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and CNN writes that he's "expected to issue a string of additional pardons before leaving the White House."Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer, told the Times that "he's not concerned about this investigation, because he didn't do anything wrong and that's been our position from Day 1," while a spokesperson said "Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client." Giuliani himself denied the report on Twitter, saying he "never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • Man arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    Army Sgt. Bryan Starr, 35, surrendered to officials in Russell County after being charged in the death of Austin Birdseye, Sheriff Heath Taylor told a news conference Monday. Starr told investigators the boy began acting up in the car as they traveled on Alabama 165 near their home Sunday night, so he pulled his Dodge Charger into a church parking lot and made the boy get out in the rain, Taylor said. The road was dark and the boy was hard to see, and the driver of the Toyota was not at fault, Taylor said.

  • Trump shares posts asking ‘why bother voting for Republicans?’ ahead of key vote that could decide Senate

    President launches attacks on his own party despite two decisive Senate races in Georgia next month

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Biden Energy Policies Will Make Blue New Mexico See Red

    Lew Wallace, the former territorial governor of New Mexico (and author of Ben Hur), once said, “Every calculation based on experience elsewhere fails in New Mexico.”In so many ways Wallace was prescient about this beautiful, poor, and unique state in the American Southwest. One “calculation” about modern politics that would especially perplex him is the fact that a relatively poor but oil-rich Western state elects politicians that are so directly at odds with its economic best interest.After Texas and North Dakota, New Mexico is the third-largest oil-producing state in the U.S. The oil and gas industries combine to generate roughly 40 percent of its annual budget. Furthermore, New Mexico’s oil and gas resources are heavily concentrated on lands managed by the federal government. The central role of energy, especially energy extracted within the state’s borders and controlled by federal policy-makers, might lead one to believe that New Mexicans would vote for pro-energy Republicans in federal elections.Instead, New Mexico has become a safely blue state. It narrowly went for George W. Bush in 2004 but since then has gone for Democrats by wide margins. The situation is even more stark at the state level, where Democrats have had “trifectas” (total control of both houses and the governor’s mansion) for 60 of the past 90 years. The GOP hasn’t had such governing authority in the state for a single year since 1931 and, despite significant turnover, has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since Pete Domenici retired in 2009.In 2020 Biden won the state 54.3 percent to 43.5 percent despite the fact that President Trump’s pro-energy policies have been a boon to the New Mexico economy and that the Biden administration’s energy policies are a dagger aimed at the heart of New Mexico’s economy.That “dagger” comes in the form of the numerous -- sometimes clear, often conflicting -- statements that candidate Biden made during the campaign. It is unclear what Biden will do about hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” which enables oil and gas producers to access previously inaccessible oil and gas sources. He backed away from an outright nationwide ban late in the campaign. However, Biden has clearly stated that he would ban new gas and oil permits -- including fracking -- on federal lands.Targeting federal lands would devastate New Mexico’s oil and gas industry and its economy, because of the state’s large federal estate. According to the Institute for Energy Research, 34.7 percent of the land in New Mexico is federal. In fiscal year 2019, New Mexico received energy-related disbursement (from the federal Bureau of Land Management) of  $1.17 billion, the highest payment made in any state (Wyoming was next, with $641 million, and then Colorado, with $108 million). This was the highest payment from the bureau in the state’s history and compares with $455 million in FY 2017. A vast majority of this increased revenue is a result of fracking.Furthermore, data from the Global Energy Institute indicate that if energy production on federal lands were banned, New Mexico would lose 24,300 jobs (10,000 direct, 14,300 indirect and induced), a significant hit for a state with a workforce of around 900,000. Making matters worse, a good number of the “direct” jobs lost are good-paying -- something that is not easy to find in New Mexico, a state that consistently ranks among the poorest in the nation and has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Closing New Mexico’s federal lands to energy production entirely would cost the state $496 million in annual royalty collections, representing 8 percent of the state’s total General Fund Revenues.Biden’s proposed fracking ban is even too much for New Mexico’s Democratic governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has said that she’ll ask for an exemption from any future drilling ban. Acknowledging the tax-revenue contributions to education funding, Grisham explained to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association conference in Santa Fe last October that “without the energy effort in this state, no one gets to make education the top priority.”To be sure, Lujan Grisham is broadly supportive of Biden’s energy policies. (She’s even on the president-elect’s short list for administration positions.) Both of them have stated that they would like to “transition out of fossil fuels” despite New Mexico’s financial dependence on the industry.But Biden’s aggressive anti-fossil-fuels stance as it relates to federal land not only puts him at odds with Lujan Grisham, it puts him far to the left of President Obama on the issue. In a 2012 presidential debate, Obama stated, “We’ve opened up public lands. We’re actually drilling more on public lands than the previous administration. . . . And natural gas isn’t just appearing magically; we’re encouraging it and working with the industry.”President Obama was of course considered an environmentalist by political opponents and supporters alike. His support for natural-gas right isn’t difficult to reconcile with his environmental track record. That’s because (when used in a new power plants), natural gas emits 50 to 60 percent less CO2  than a typical new coal plant.Obama understood the vast benefits of natural gas, including the fact that it was appropriate to drill for it on federal lands. During his tenure, natural-gas production rose some 35 percent, from approximately 21 million cubic feet to more than 28.4 million cubic feet.If he truly cares about the environment, Biden would be wise to follow his predecessor’s playbook. According to the EPA, U.S. net greenhouse-gas emissions went down by 10 percent from 2005 to 2018, and much of the contribution to that decline in recent years was “due to an increasing shift to use of less carbon dioxide-intensive natural gas for generating electricity and a rapid increase in the use of renewable energy in the electric power sector.” But if natural-gas prices rise -- and a ban on federal leasing is likely to contribute to higher prices -- these positive developments could go into reverse. The Energy Information Administration recently projected that higher natural-gas prices would cause coal’s share of power generation to increase from 18 percent to 22 percent in 2021.Obama also signed into law legislation that ended the U.S. government’s restrictions on crude-oil exports back in 2015.During the campaign, Biden faced tremendous pressure from the left wing of his political base to come out for policies such the Green New Deal and bans on fracking and other fossil-fuel-based energy production. Biden has never been associated with such hard-Left stances against economic policy and growth in the past. Remember, even Obama is to the right of where Biden campaigned.Let's hope that President Biden has a more realistic approach to energy than did candidate Biden. New Mexico’s economic future is certainly at stake, but so is the recovery of our nation’s virus-hobbled economy.Rather than instituting a blanket ban on production of oil and gas on federal lands, a better approach would be to recognize the benefits and work to make sure that any production is handled responsibly and safely. The growing American energy sector and American energy independence have delivered wins for the environment, for consumers, and for the U.S. and state economies such as New Mexico’s. Let’s keep it that way.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Iran denies Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Iraq-Syria border drone strike

    Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday denied knowledge of an air strike reported to have killed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander on the Iraq-Syria border over the weekend. Iraqi security and militia officials told Reuters on Monday that the commander, whose identity they did not confirm, was killed alongside three men travelling in the same vehicle as him. Two officials told Reuters the vehicle was struck shortly after crossing into Syria with a load of weapons from Iraq. Israel has launched strikes against an array of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria the past week, though there was no claim of responsibility for the drone strike said to have killed the IRGC commander, named in some reports as Muslim Shahdan. Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said he was unaware of those reports during a weekly foreign ministry briefing in Tehran, adding that “it seems to be fake news," in remarks carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency. He directed further queries to the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The apparent denial comes amid heightened tensions regionally and calls for retaliation domestically after the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated outside Tehran on Friday in an attack that Iran has blamed on Israel. Mr Khatibzadeh warned Iran would unleash “maximum pain” on Fakhrizadeh’s assassins, adding that the regime would not heed international calls for restraint. The killing has raised the prospect of military confrontation in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency and could make it harder for president-elect Joe Biden to fulfil his campaign promise to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal that President Trump abandoned in 2015. On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei declared that parliament had no right to amend the nuclear agreement reached with world powers in 2015, after hardliners passed a bill demanding that Iran disregard all restraints on its nuclear programme. Parliamentarians have been calling for an end to international inspections of the country’s nuclear sites in the wake of Friday’s attack. The draft bill passed on Tuesday also called for Iran to pursue uranium enrichment of 20 percent, beyond the limit of 3.67 percent set by the deal. Mr Rabiei however said adherence to the nuclear agreement was the responsibility of the National Security Council, who would decide whether to curtail inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to state-run ISNA. Iran's intelligence ministry meanwhile released photos of four suspects it claims were involved in Fakhrizadeh’s killing, according to an Iranian news website, in another change to the official narrative of the assassination.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley tries to explain how Democrats are both 'Marxists' and 'corporatists'

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested Monday that he might oppose President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary because Biden's Cabinet picks are "a bunch of corporate liberals and warmongers." Over the summer, The Bulwark's Tim Miller pointed out, Hawley told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the Democratic Party "in thrall" to "the Marxist left.""Hawley could have ignored the criticism — after all, it’s not like his target audience is going to complain that he attacked the Democrats in two mutually exclusive ways," Jonathan Chait noted at New York. But Hawley, "a prep school kid with degrees from Stanford and Yale" who "still craves the respect of elites," evidently "felt compelled to show that he is not just a glib demagogue mouthing slogans." So this is how he reconciled his contradictory accusations:> Let me explain this to you. Corporate liberals are woke capitalists. The corporatists love critical race theory and all the other warmed-over Marxist garbage. They sell out working Americans and sneer at them at the same time. That’s the New Left https://t.co/pOrG5NdXsq> > — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 30, 2020If that doesn't make much sense to you, get in line. Some critics pointed out that Hawley's policies and fat donations from corporate interests aren't all that helpful to "working Americans," while others delighted in the word-salad incoherence of his explanation:> Tell us more about the corporate liberal Marxist capitalist critical-race-theorist socialist Wall Street leftist corporatist antifa fascist communists> > — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 1, 2020> This is the kind of answer on an exam in high school where the teacher would say quit using a bunch of words you read or heard somewhere without putting anything together in a paragraph that makes sense.> > — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 30, 2020"Big corporations do not like Marxists who want to discredit and destroy the system," and "Marxists do not support uses of the American military," Chait summarized. But "the most precious line Hawley's lecture to Miller is 'Let me explain this to you.' As if any fool can see the obvious congruity of his two attacks on Biden. Only the elites can't spot the obvious. Just ask any regular hardworking Missouri farmer, and he'll explain that neoliberal corporate warlords are working hand in glove with Marxists to use critical race theory in order to advance Janet Yellen's candidacy for Treasury secretary."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Georgia Secretary of State Investigating Voter Registration Group Run by Warnock

    The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group formerly led by Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is under investigation for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents, the Georgia secretary of state said Monday.Warnock was CEO of the group, which was originally founded by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, until February. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the group, and three others, are under investigation for improper registration activities.While Raffensperger, a Republican who has been vocal in debunking President Trump’s claims of election fraud, said that he has not seen signs of widespread, systemic fraud, there is evidence of "third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia."Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project "sent voter registration applications to New York City," in a potential violation of state law."Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony," Raffensperger said. "These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible."Warnock served as CEO of the group, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians” from 2017 until February 21, 2020, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the New Georgia Project, including an effort to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.The group says it has registered "nearly 400,000 people from underrepresented communities to vote in Georgia.”Warnock, who is competing against incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) in a runoff race that could decide party control of the Senate, had called past voter fraud probes against the group “alarmist.”In 2014, the secretary of state's office conducted an investigation into the New Georgia Project after contractors working for the group were accused of forging voter registration applications. The case was referred to law enforcement three years later, though no charges were ever brought.Warnock claimed in 2017 that "using the word voter fraud is alarmist, and it was totally unnecessary." He argued that the New Georgia Project had "excellent internal controls and that we have followed the law," as evidenced by the lack of charges brought against the group.Three other voter registration groups are also under investigation, Raffensperger said, including America Votes, which allegedly sent "absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994."Vote Forward allegedly registered a dead Alabama voter in Georgia while Operation New Voter Registration Georgia is accused of recommending college students temporarily change their residency for the purpose of voting in the state.

  • Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

    President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee. Yellen was the first woman to head the U.S. central bank from 2014 to 2018. She also served as the chair of President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed, she will be the first-ever women Treasury secretary. Democrats are pushing to hold confirmation hearings for Yellen early -- Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said the chamber should hold Yellen's confirmation hearing before the Jan. 20 inauguration, as it did for current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who like many top Republicans in that chamber has not yet acknowledged Biden as president-elect, did not respond to questions about pre-inauguration hearings. Biden has also selected three other economic advisers who are women, several of whom would need to be approved by the U.S. Senate. They come from liberal research organizations and worked in previous Democratic administrations. Their aim will be to set policies that can help people and businesses recover from the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost millions of jobs. His pick of Yellen and three other women for his top economic policy team comes just a day after he named an all-women executive communications team. Biden was expected to formally introduce the new economic team members on Tuesday. While Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the Nov. 3 election to Biden, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were scheduled to receive their first classified presidential daily intelligence briefing on Monday, which the Trump administration had previously refused to provide. While Biden's transition to the presidency appeared to be hitting its stride, he himself was hobbling after fracturing his foot while playing with his dog over the weekend and will wear a protective boot for several weeks.

  • Covid: All Americans 'will be vaccinated by June' with two jabs available to some by Christmas

    ‘We will have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then,' added official

  • Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out $908 billion COVID relief plan

    The proposal would provide relief to state and local governments, small businesses and jobless Americans.

  • Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

    The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.

  • Trump's immigration strategy could force Biden to keep his policies, at least for a bit

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Monday in President Trump's attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from counting in the 2020 census. The decision could affect congressional representation and federal funding, and it's far from the only way Trump's immigration policies could resonate for decades to come.From implementing his Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency to recent changes to the U.S. citizenship test, much of Trump's term has centered around restricting both legal and illegal immigration. President-elect Joe Biden's election win hasn't slowed that pursuit. In Trump's last few weeks in office, he has reportedly pivoted to targeting birthright citizenship again. Trump's team has also used the pandemic to restrict the hiring of foreign workers and rapidly deport migrants and children who cross the southern border, and is rushing to add to his border wall. And if the Supreme Court — stacked with six conservatives — decides in Trump's favor, he could succeed in curbing representation and funding in left-leaning cities.Biden has pledged to reverse all of Trump's restrictive immigration policies, some in the first days of his presidency. But thanks to "the genius of Stephen Miller," the architect of Trump's harsh immigration policies, that may be impossible, a source familiar with the Biden transition tells CNN. The past four years of slashing immigration have weakened the nation's immigration infrastructure; For example, Trump's historic low refugee caps have weaned staff to the point that it could be impossible to quickly increase refugee admissions, as Biden has proposed. Read more about Trump's lasting immigration legacy at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Obama tells Stephen Colbert he messed up by not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing another man over Thanksgiving leftovers

    James Dixon put his bare hands in the food at the home where his victim was the host’s boyfriend. A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fight over some Thanksgiving leftovers. James Dixon, 28, allegedly stabbed 52-year-old Vincell Jackson as the man was being escorted out of a house following a holiday gathering.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • How South Asian American socialists are helping lead the left

    3 South Asian members of the Democratic Socialists of America won historic down-ballot races this year, while others laid the groundwork for future runs.