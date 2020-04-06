Global Border Security System Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Border Security System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Ground, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ground will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$857.4 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$611.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ground will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband

Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global Market

Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics Spearheads Future Growth

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market

Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments into Border Security Systems

Exhibit 1: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in â€˜000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017

Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security Measures

Exhibit 2: Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Exhibit 3: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Exhibit 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing International Borders

Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control Security

Exhibit 5: Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by Application for 2019

Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration Control

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints

Exhibit 6: Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e- Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border Security Applications

Exhibit 7: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies

Exhibit 8: Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018

Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth





