Global Border Security System Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Border Security System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Ground, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.6 Billion by the year 2025, Ground will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$857.4 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$611.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ground will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BAE Systems Plc
- Canon Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- Leonardo DRS
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- General Atomics
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Thales SA.
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband
Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global Market
Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics Spearheads Future Growth
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments into Border Security Systems
Exhibit 1: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in â€˜000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017
Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security Measures
Exhibit 2: Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
Exhibit 3: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Exhibit 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing International Borders
Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control Security
Exhibit 5: Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by Application for 2019
Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration Control
Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control
Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints
Exhibit 6: Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e- Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018
Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security
Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border Security Applications
Exhibit 7: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies
Exhibit 8: Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018
Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Border Security System Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Border Security System Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2015-2017
Table 3: Border Security System Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ground (Environment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ground (Environment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 6: Ground (Environment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Aerial (Environment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Aerial (Environment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 9: Aerial (Environment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Underwater (Environment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Underwater (Environment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 12: Underwater (Environment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Unmanned Vehicles (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Unmanned Vehicles (System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 15: Unmanned Vehicles (System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Camera (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Camera (System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 18: Camera (System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Radar (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Radar (System) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 21: Radar (System) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Laser (System) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Laser (System) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2015 to 2017
Table 24: Laser (System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Biometric Systems (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Biometric Systems (System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 27: Biometric Systems (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Systems (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Systems (System) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2015 to 2017
Table 30: Other Systems (System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: United States Border Security System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Environment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Border Security System Market in the United States by Environment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2015-2017
Table 33: United States Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Border Security System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Border Security System Market in the United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2015-2017
Table 36: United States Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Environment: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Border Security System Historic Market Review by Environment in US$ Million: 2015-2017
Table 39: Border Security System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Environment for 2015, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Border Security System Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2015-2017
Table 42: Border Security System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2015, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Border Security System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Border Security System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2015-2017
Table 45: Japanese Border Security System Market Share Analysis by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Border Security System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Border Security System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2015-2017
Table 48: Japanese Border Security System Market Share Analysis by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Border Security System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Environment: 2015-2017
Table 51: Chinese Border Security System Market by Environment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Border Security System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2015-2017
Table 54: Chinese Border Security System Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Table 55: European Border Security System Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Border Security System Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2015-2017
Table 57: European Border Security System Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Environment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Border Security System Market in Europe in US$ Million by Environment: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017
Table 60: European Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 62: Border Security System Market in Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017
Table 63: European Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Border Security System Market in France by Environment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Border Security System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Environment: 2015-2017
Table 66: French Border Security System Market Share Analysis by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Border Security System Market in France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Border Security System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2015-2017
Table 69: French Border Security System Market Share Analysis by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Border Security System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Environment: 2015-2017
Table 72: German Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Border Security System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2015-2017
Table 75: German Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Border Security System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Environment: 2015-2017
Table 78: Italian Border Security System Market by Environment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Border Security System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Border Security System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2015-2017
Table 81: Italian Border Security System Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Border Security System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Border Security System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Environment for the Period 2015-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Border Security System Market Share Analysis by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Border Security System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Border Security System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2015-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Border Security System Market Share Analysis by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Environment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Border Security System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Environment: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 92: Border Security System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2015-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Border Security System Market Share Breakdown by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Border Security System Market in Asia-Pacific by Environment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Border Security System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Environment: 2015-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Border Security System Market Share Analysis by Environment: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Border Security System Market in Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Border Security System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2015-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Border Security System Market Share Analysis by System: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Environment: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Border Security System Historic Market Review by Environment in US$ Million: 2015-2017
Table 102: Border Security System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Environment for 2015, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Border Security System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Border Security System Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2015-2017
Table 105: Border Security System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2015, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)
