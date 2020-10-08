    Advertisement

    Global Bowel Management Systems Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Bowel Management Systems Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bowel Management Systems estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

    New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bowel Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956158/?utm_source=GNW
    Irrigation Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nerve Modulation Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $480.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

    The Bowel Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$480.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$394.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.

    Colostomy Bags Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR

    In the global Colostomy Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$583.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$273.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 3M Company

    • Aquaflush Medical Limited

    • Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

    • B. Braun Melsungen AG

    • BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

    • Cogentix Medical, Inc.

    • Coloplast A/S

    • Consure Medical

    • ConvaTec

    • Hollister, Inc.

    • Mederi Therapeutics, Inc.

    • Medtronic PLC

    • Welland Medical Ltd.

    • Wellspect HealthCare




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956158/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Bowel Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Bowel Management Systems Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Bowel Management Systems Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Irrigation Systems (Product Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Irrigation Systems (Product Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Irrigation Systems (Product Type) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Nerve Modulation Devices (Product Type) Potential
    Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Nerve Modulation Devices (Product Type) Historic
    Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 9: Nerve Modulation Devices (Product Type) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Colostomy Bags (Product Type) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Colostomy Bags (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
    of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Colostomy Bags (Product Type) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Adult (Patient Type) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Adult (Patient Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Adult (Patient Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Pediatric (Patient Type) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Pediatric (Patient Type) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Pediatric (Patient Type) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Home Care (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Home Care (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Center (End-Use)
    Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Center (End-Use)
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 27: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Center (End-Use)
    Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Bowel Management Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 29: Bowel Management Systems Market in the United States
    by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 32: Bowel Management Systems Market in the United States
    by Patient Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States Bowel Management Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Bowel Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 36: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Bowel Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 40: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Patient Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Bowel Management Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Patient Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 43: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Bowel Management Systems Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 45: Canadian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 46: Japanese Market for Bowel Management Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Bowel Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Japanese Market for Bowel Management Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Patient Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Bowel Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 51: Japanese Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bowel
    Management Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Japanese Bowel Management Systems Market in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 55: Chinese Bowel Management Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 56: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Chinese Bowel Management Systems Market by Product
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 58: Chinese Bowel Management Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Patient Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Chinese Bowel Management Systems Market by Patient
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 61: Chinese Demand for Bowel Management Systems in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 62: Bowel Management Systems Market Review in China in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Chinese Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Bowel Management Systems Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 64: European Bowel Management Systems Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Bowel Management Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: European Bowel Management Systems Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: European Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Bowel Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 69: European Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: European Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020-2027

    Table 71: Bowel Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Patient Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 72: European Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: European Bowel Management Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Bowel Management Systems Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: European Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 76: Bowel Management Systems Market in France by Product
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 77: French Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 78: French Bowel Management Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Bowel Management Systems Market in France by Patient
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 80: French Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 81: French Bowel Management Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Bowel Management Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 83: French Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 84: French Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    GERMANY
    Table 85: Bowel Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: German Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 87: German Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Bowel Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: German Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 90: German Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Bowel Management Systems Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: German Bowel Management Systems Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 94: Italian Bowel Management Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Italian Bowel Management Systems Market by Product
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 97: Italian Bowel Management Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Patient Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Italian Bowel Management Systems Market by Patient
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 100: Italian Demand for Bowel Management Systems in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 101: Bowel Management Systems Market Review in Italy in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Italian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Bowel Management Systems:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Bowel Management Systems Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: United Kingdom Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Bowel Management Systems:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Patient Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Bowel Management Systems Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient
    Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 108: United Kingdom Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Bowel Management Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 110: United Kingdom Bowel Management Systems Market in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 112: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Bowel Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 115: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Patient Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Bowel Management Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Patient Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 118: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Bowel Management Systems Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 120: Spanish Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 121: Russian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Bowel Management Systems Market in Russia by Product
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 123: Russian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Russian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Bowel Management Systems Market in Russia by Patient
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 126: Russian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Russian Bowel Management Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Bowel Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 129: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 130: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 131: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 134: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Patient Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Europe Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 139: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Bowel Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Bowel Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Bowel Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Patient Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Bowel Management Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 151: Bowel Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Australian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Australian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Bowel Management Systems Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Australian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Australian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Bowel Management Systems Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Australian Bowel Management Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution
    in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 160: Indian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Indian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Bowel Management Systems Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 163: Indian Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Indian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review by Patient Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Bowel Management Systems Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Patient Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 166: Indian Bowel Management Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Bowel Management Systems Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Indian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 169: Bowel Management Systems Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: South Korean Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Bowel Management Systems Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Patient Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: South Korean Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Bowel Management Systems Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: South Korean Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bowel Management
    Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bowel Management
    Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Patient Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Patient Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Bowel Management Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 187: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Bowel Management Systems Market in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 190: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market by
    Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 193: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Patient Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 194: Bowel Management Systems Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market by
    Patient Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 196: Latin American Demand for Bowel Management Systems
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: Bowel Management Systems Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Latin American Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 199: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 200: Bowel Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 203: Bowel Management Systems Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Patient Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 206: Bowel Management Systems Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 207: Argentinean Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 208: Bowel Management Systems Market in Brazil by Product
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 209: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: Bowel Management Systems Market in Brazil by Patient
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 212: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: Bowel Management Systems Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 215: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 216: Brazilian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    MEXICO
    Table 217: Bowel Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 218: Mexican Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 219: Mexican Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 220: Bowel Management Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 221: Mexican Bowel Management Systems Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2012-2019

    Table 222: Mexican Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 223: Bowel Management Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 224: Mexican Bowel Management Systems Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 225: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Distribution
    in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 226: Rest of Latin America Bowel Management Systems
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 227: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 228: Rest of Latin America Bowel Management Systems
    Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 229: Rest of Latin America Bowel Management Systems
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Patient
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 230: Bowel Management Systems Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Patient Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 231: Rest of Latin America Bowel Management Systems
    Market Share Breakdown by Patient Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 232: Rest of Latin America Bowel Management Systems
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 233: Bowel Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 234: Bowel Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 235: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 236: Bowel Management Systems Market in the Middle East
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 237: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 238: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 239: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 240: Bowel Management Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 241: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Patient Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 242: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Historic
    Market by Patient Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 243: Bowel Management Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Patient Type for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 244: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 245: Bowel Management Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 246: The Middle East Bowel Management Systems Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 247: Iranian Market for Bowel Management Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 248: Bowel Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 249: Iranian Bowel Management Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 250: Iranian Market for Bowel Management Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Patient Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 251: Bowel Management Systems Market in Iran: Historic

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956158/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.