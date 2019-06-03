Global box office: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' storms to the top, ahead of 'Aladdin' and 'Rocketman'

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' grossed over $179 million worldwide on its opening weekend in theaters.

Disney's "Aladdin" remake gets knocked off the top spot by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," topping the global box office with grosses topping $179 million, according to Comscore estimates for the weekend ending June 2. The Elton John biopic "Rocketman," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, takes third place on the podium.

The latest movie in the"Godzilla" franchise -- featuring "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga ("The Conjuring") -- has made its way to the top of the global box-office after its opening weekend in theaters.

Last week's leader, "Aladdin," now follows in second place. Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of the Disney classic -- starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott -- grossed more than $120 million, taking cumulative grosses to over $445 million worldwide.

Tenth in last week's global box-office ranking, the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, blasts to third place. The movie -- which stars Taron Egerton as the singer, musician and showman, plus Richard Madden and Jamie Bell -- grossed over $44 million worldwide this weekend. The film's US release, May 31, helped send the musical soaring up the ranking, overtaking "John Wick Parabellum," which drops from second to fifth this week.

Note that "Avengers: Endgame," which finishes 10th this week, is edging dangerously close to the historic record set by "Avatar," with cumulative grosses since April now totaling some $2.713 billion, compared to $2.731 billion for James Cameron's blockbuster.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters - $179M

2. Aladdin - $120.6M

3. Rocketman - $44.2M

4. Parasite - $24.6

5. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum - $23.8M

6. Pokémon Detective Pikachu - $21.3M

7. Ma - $21.1M

8. Doraemon: Nobita's Chronicle Of The Moon Exploration - $18.4M

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 - $17.2M

10. Avengers: Endgame - $16.4M