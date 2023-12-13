Global brand MINISO opens 100th store in Orlando’s Florida Mall

MINISO celebrated its grand opening this week of its 100th store in the United States, located at the Florida Mall.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The new store has 2080 square feet of retail space for the company’s retail collaborations, including Sanrio, Disney, and the brand’s latest Care Bear collection.

More Things to Do

For the Florida Mall opening, MINISO created a dazzling “pink blizzard” at the Florida Mall for the Christmas season.

Shoppers will find themselves in an all-pink store with a Pink Christma Village.

Read: ‘Beacon of hope’: Cure Bowl, March 2Cure returns to Orlando at UCF’s stadium

“By establishing this charming pink Christmas village at the Florida Mall, MINISO is embarking on a fresh initiative to deepen our connection with local consumers during the holiday season,” said Tyrone Li, Head of MINISO.

This marks MINISO’s 10-year anniversary with the opening of the location at the Florida Mall.

MINISO has more than 6,115 stores globally, and in the United States, MINISO plans to build stores in 10 more states.

The company also has stores in Miami and Altamonte Springs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.