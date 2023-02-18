Global Britain stands no chance against Biden’s toxic protectionism

Jeremy Warner
BOWIE, MD - NOVEMBER 07: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland.
BOWIE, MD - NOVEMBER 07: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland.

When politicians talk of "industrial policy", they generally mean some form of protectionism.

So it is with the US's inappropriately named "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA), arguably the most overt and wide-ranging piece of protectionism since the notorious Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.

The difference is that the IRA delivers its protectionist agenda largely through subsidies and tax breaks, rather than the time honoured method of tariffs and outright bans. Yet the effect is much the same. It also masquerades under the catch-all justification of net zero. Climate change has given governments new licence for interventions of this sort.

Nor is it just the IRA, which specifically targets "green energy"; there are also major incentives for "made in America" producers covering infrastructure renewal and micro-chip capacity.

Collectively, these programmes are reckoned to be worth an astonishing $2 trillion in handouts and tax breaks. Yet you don't get to qualify unless fully committed to American jobs and production.

President Joe Biden has taken his predecessor's protectionist rhetoric and, using the excuse of saving the planet, turned it into a living and breathing reality.

To be fair, he almost certainly couldn't have sold his green energy policies to a substantially sceptical Congress in the first place without the promise of a tsunami of American jobs. Persuading the public demands that any economic benefit is internalised.

European Commission President Ursula presents a "communication" detailing the EU's "Green Deal Industrial Plan" to ensure the bloc plays a leading role in clean tech production, partly in EU's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide $369 billion of subsidies for electric vehicles and other green products, in Brussels, Belgium February 1, 2023.
European Commission President Ursula presents a "communication" detailing the EU's "Green Deal Industrial Plan" to ensure the bloc plays a leading role in clean tech production, partly in EU's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide $369 billion of subsidies for electric vehicles and other green products, in Brussels, Belgium February 1, 2023.

There is also a large element of geopolitics in what the White House is doing. Having finally accepted the net zero objective, the US is not about to leave the field to China, which as things stand enjoys market dominant positions in a number of these industries, including solar panels and batteries.

China as a kind of green Opec, with control over the energy sources of the 21st century, is not an inviting prospect.

But this is all somewhat unfortunate for the UK, with its Global Britain mantra, free trade pretensions, and what up until now has been cutting edge expertise in many of the green technologies that all of a sudden are so much in demand.

Denied the spending power of the US, EU and China – all of whom now target self-sufficiency across virtually all industries – the UK is in imminent danger of being squeezed out.

We can protest all we like about the unfairness of it all, and the ruinous demise of the post-war contract; we can stamp our feet and cite the unarguable sense of Adam Smith and David Ricardo on free and open markets, but it won't do any good if the rest of the world is moving in a different direction.

Across the spectrum of industries involved in the mooted energy transition, almost everyone is now beating a path to the US, attracted both by subsidies that can reduce capital costs by as much as a half and by the potentially mouth-watering size of America's internal market.

On the "if you cannot beat them, join them" principle, Europe has initiated its own €806.9bn NextGenerationEU plan, aimed at creating a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe.

More significantly still, it now proposes to dismantle the restrictions on state aid for industry currently enshrined – at Britain's insistence while still a member of the EU – in EU competition law. Now that we are out, and America is leading by way of example, the EU is free to pursue its protectionist leanings without restraint.

There may be some merit in today's green arms race if it leads to a more rapid energy transition globally, but if it shuts us out and denies Britain meaningful participation in the growth industries of the future, then for us at least it will have been deeply damaging.

Part of the justification for pursuing an unapologetically aggressive approach to Net Zero was the promise of new opportunities for Britain in the industries of the future; climate change targets are very much part of the Government's separate levelling up goals.

But in terms of cost-benefit, those targets always did look pretty questionable. Britain is just 2pc of global emissions, meaning that whatever we do to eliminate them will make only a marginal difference to the overall picture. Instead, this is now almost wholly dictated by what happens in the developing world.

Britain may have a moral responsibility, given its accumulated emissions since the start of the industrial revolution, but whether it is best discharged by spending hundreds of billions of pounds on an outcome we are powerless to determine, looks ever more debatable. If we are to be denied any export dividend from the transition, then it's harder still to justify.

Whether it wants to or not, Britain cannot join the arms race. Our domestic market is not by itself big enough, and even if it was, there is nothing left in the tank to do it with. The overriding lesson of Trussonomics is that there is a limit to how much the markets are prepared to lend.

Britain still has choices but when presented with one, we invariably choose badly.

Coming out of the disaster of last autumn's mini-Budget, something had to give. The public finances were in no condition to deliver both a cut in National Insurance contributions and a freeze in the rate of corporation tax.

It was one or the other. Inevitably, the Government chose short term vote buying over investment in the future – consumption over business investment.

I await with interest to see what comes out of next month's Budget; the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, promises a plan for growth.

Yet if current signalling is to be believed, there is no scope for subsidies or tax breaks, or anything else for that matter that might help turbo-charge the energy transition. The flame of British leadership in these industries still just about flickers, but it is dying fast.

Neither AstraZeneca's decision to site a new factory in the Republic of Ireland rather than the UK, nor Ford's announcement that it is cutting a further UK 1,300 jobs to focus production of electric vehicles in the US, are going to break the British economy. Yet they are important straws in the wind.

Together with Nissan's warning that manufacturing in Britain was becoming more and more challenging, they should set alarm bells ringing.

On tax, regulation, planning controls, training and much else besides – all key to a successful enterprise economy – Britain is falling behind.

We may not be able to match the vast subsidies of the big trading blocks. But smarter, and nimbler tax regulation, as well as targeted support for promising technologies, is eminently possible.

Instead, Britain remains stuck in a quagmire of welfare dependence and stifling planning constraints. Industrial policy doesn't have to be synonymous with protectionism. New freedoms in leaving the EU were bitterly won, yet such as they are, we seem determined not to use them.

