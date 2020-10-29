Global Bromine Industry

The global market for Bromine is projected to reach US$5. 3 billion by 2025 sustained largely by emerging new applications and to a lesser extent by the continued yet highly debated use of halogenated flame retardants wherein bromine is the widely used chemical, followed by Chlorine.

Over the decades, Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) along with chlorinated flame retardants have become the most widely used flame retardants used almost ubiquitously in plastics, furniture, textiles and electrical/electronic equipment. Benefits of BFRs which have led to their rapid proliferation include unrivalled levels of effectiveness in retarding fire and delaying its spread; lower costs; and ability to provide high flame protection in lower quantities. Types of BFRs widely used include polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDES) which are used in plastics; hexabromocyclododecanes (HBCDDS) which are used in building thermal insulations; tetrabromobisphenol a (TBBPA) which are used in PCBS, electronics and thermoplastics; and polybrominated biphenyls (PBBS) used in textiles and consumer appliances. Stringent fire safety regulations and standards in homes, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, offices, factories etc. have over the years led to the popularity of BFRs.



Of late however, several research studies have classified several of the 80 types of brominated flame retardants as global contaminants and environmentally hazardous. These chemicals are also closely linked to endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer and adverse effects on fetal and child development and neurologic function. These include PentaBDE, octaBDE, PBB, PBDE, dekaBDE, HBCDD, and TBBP A. Other brominated flame retardants are also under the radar as a suspected health and environmental hazard, although there exists very limited and hugely dissimilar data on the safety of these compounds in wildlife, food or humans. Lack of limited data and inconclusive scientific opinions make risk characterization and assessment difficult and not foolproof. Performing a hazard characterization is difficult for chemicals that have insufficient information. While this lack of sufficient scientific information regarding exposure and toxicity for all these BFRs result in their approval by the regulatory bodies and their continued used, this does not rule out a possible potential hazard. Under this scenario, there is growing momentum to phase out persistent organic pollutant (POP) brominated flame retardants (BFRs). Faced with the challenge of environmentally sound management, there is strong focus shed on recycling and disposal of end-of-life products containing POP-BFRs. The coming years will witness a much more clearer push towards the use of non-halogenated flame retardants as alternatives to organohalogen flame retardant chemicals; and better use of fire safety technologies like sprinklers, and smoke detectors, fire-safe candles etc. which will reduce the need for toxic fire retardants.



Despite the overhanging challenges in store for BRFs, the market will benefit from the counterbalancing increase in demand for bromine-based completion fluids in onshore and offshore drilling projects, growing consumption of bromine biocides and brominated pesticides in the agricultural sector. The market also stands to benefit from the increasing consumption of bromine in disinfectants and fumigants in the water treatment end-use sector; expanding uses into newer application areas such as flow battery, mercury emission control, crop protection, specialty rubber production etc. Demand is also expected to increase, supported by the use of bromine compounds in various clinical trials focused on therapeutics for Alzheimer`s, dementia, STDs, and certain forms of cancer. China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50.8% of the global market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period supported by stringent fire safety regulations factories, warehouses, and high-rise buildings, among others.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 on Bromine Production and the Overall

Chemical Sector

Chemical Industry Geographical Landscape and the Covid-19 Impact

Response of US Chemical Industry to Covid-19

Impact and After-Effects of Covid-19 Crisis in China

A Prelude to Bromine

Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019

Bromine Concentration in Grams/Liter for Various Resources

Long-term Outlook for Global Bromine Market Remains Positive

Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine

Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth

of BFRs Market

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for

Brominated Drilling Fluids

World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil

Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq,

Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela

and Others

World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude

Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran,

Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and

Others

Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,

and 2018

Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific?s Predominance

Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

High Demand for Organobromine Boosts Market Prospects

Market Concerns

Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2019): Market

Share Breakdown of Sales for Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle,

LANXESS/Chemtura, Jordan Bromine Company, and Others

ICL-Industrial Product?s Dominance in the Global Bromine Market

ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet

Growing Asian Demand

Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL

Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics

Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)

Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2018 & 2019E):

Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China,

India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine

Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening

Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous

Price Rise



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

Arab Potash Company (Jordan)

Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)

Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oceanchem Group (China)

Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth

Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear

Brine Fluids

Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment

Applications

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector

and Role of Bromine

Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth

Driver

Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in

Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems

Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage

Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS

Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage

Batteries

Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user

Industries Seek Alternatives

Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion

Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic

Intermediates

Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber

Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts

Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector

Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A

Cause for Concern

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW



