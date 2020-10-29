Global Bromine Industry

The global market for Bromine is projected to reach US$5. 3 billion by 2025 sustained largely by emerging new applications and to a lesser extent by the continued yet highly debated use of halogenated flame retardants wherein bromine is the widely used chemical, followed by Chlorine.
Over the decades, Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) along with chlorinated flame retardants have become the most widely used flame retardants used almost ubiquitously in plastics, furniture, textiles and electrical/electronic equipment. Benefits of BFRs which have led to their rapid proliferation include unrivalled levels of effectiveness in retarding fire and delaying its spread; lower costs; and ability to provide high flame protection in lower quantities. Types of BFRs widely used include polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDES) which are used in plastics; hexabromocyclododecanes (HBCDDS) which are used in building thermal insulations; tetrabromobisphenol a (TBBPA) which are used in PCBS, electronics and thermoplastics; and polybrominated biphenyls (PBBS) used in textiles and consumer appliances. Stringent fire safety regulations and standards in homes, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, offices, factories etc. have over the years led to the popularity of BFRs.
Of late however, several research studies have classified several of the 80 types of brominated flame retardants as global contaminants and environmentally hazardous. These chemicals are also closely linked to endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer and adverse effects on fetal and child development and neurologic function. These include PentaBDE, octaBDE, PBB, PBDE, dekaBDE, HBCDD, and TBBP A. Other brominated flame retardants are also under the radar as a suspected health and environmental hazard, although there exists very limited and hugely dissimilar data on the safety of these compounds in wildlife, food or humans. Lack of limited data and inconclusive scientific opinions make risk characterization and assessment difficult and not foolproof. Performing a hazard characterization is difficult for chemicals that have insufficient information. While this lack of sufficient scientific information regarding exposure and toxicity for all these BFRs result in their approval by the regulatory bodies and their continued used, this does not rule out a possible potential hazard. Under this scenario, there is growing momentum to phase out persistent organic pollutant (POP) brominated flame retardants (BFRs). Faced with the challenge of environmentally sound management, there is strong focus shed on recycling and disposal of end-of-life products containing POP-BFRs. The coming years will witness a much more clearer push towards the use of non-halogenated flame retardants as alternatives to organohalogen flame retardant chemicals; and better use of fire safety technologies like sprinklers, and smoke detectors, fire-safe candles etc. which will reduce the need for toxic fire retardants.
Despite the overhanging challenges in store for BRFs, the market will benefit from the counterbalancing increase in demand for bromine-based completion fluids in onshore and offshore drilling projects, growing consumption of bromine biocides and brominated pesticides in the agricultural sector. The market also stands to benefit from the increasing consumption of bromine in disinfectants and fumigants in the water treatment end-use sector; expanding uses into newer application areas such as flow battery, mercury emission control, crop protection, specialty rubber production etc. Demand is also expected to increase, supported by the use of bromine compounds in various clinical trials focused on therapeutics for Alzheimer`s, dementia, STDs, and certain forms of cancer. China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50.8% of the global market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period supported by stringent fire safety regulations factories, warehouses, and high-rise buildings, among others.
Impact of Covid-19 on Bromine Production and the Overall
Chemical Sector
Chemical Industry Geographical Landscape and the Covid-19 Impact
Response of US Chemical Industry to Covid-19
Impact and After-Effects of Covid-19 Crisis in China
A Prelude to Bromine
Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019
Bromine Concentration in Grams/Liter for Various Resources
Long-term Outlook for Global Bromine Market Remains Positive
Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth
of BFRs Market
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for
Brominated Drilling Fluids
World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil
Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq,
Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela
and Others
World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude
Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran,
Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and
Others
Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):
2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,
and 2018
Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific?s Predominance
Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
High Demand for Organobromine Boosts Market Prospects
Market Concerns
Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2019): Market
Share Breakdown of Sales for Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle,
LANXESS/Chemtura, Jordan Bromine Company, and Others
ICL-Industrial Product?s Dominance in the Global Bromine Market
ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet
Growing Asian Demand
Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL
Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)
Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2018 & 2019E):
Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China,
India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine
Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening
Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous
Price Rise
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albemarle Corporation (USA)
Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)
Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
Oceanchem Group (China)
Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear
Brine Fluids
Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment
Applications
End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector
and Role of Bromine
Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth
Driver
Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in
Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz
Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems
Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage
Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS
Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage
Batteries
Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user
Industries Seek Alternatives
Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic
Intermediates
Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber
Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector
Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A
Cause for Concern
Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour
