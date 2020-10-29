    Advertisement

    Global Bromine Industry

    ReportLinker

    The global market for Bromine is projected to reach US$5. 3 billion by 2025 sustained largely by emerging new applications and to a lesser extent by the continued yet highly debated use of halogenated flame retardants wherein bromine is the widely used chemical, followed by Chlorine.

    New York, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW
    Over the decades, Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) along with chlorinated flame retardants have become the most widely used flame retardants used almost ubiquitously in plastics, furniture, textiles and electrical/electronic equipment. Benefits of BFRs which have led to their rapid proliferation include unrivalled levels of effectiveness in retarding fire and delaying its spread; lower costs; and ability to provide high flame protection in lower quantities. Types of BFRs widely used include polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDES) which are used in plastics; hexabromocyclododecanes (HBCDDS) which are used in building thermal insulations; tetrabromobisphenol a (TBBPA) which are used in PCBS, electronics and thermoplastics; and polybrominated biphenyls (PBBS) used in textiles and consumer appliances. Stringent fire safety regulations and standards in homes, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, offices, factories etc. have over the years led to the popularity of BFRs.

    Of late however, several research studies have classified several of the 80 types of brominated flame retardants as global contaminants and environmentally hazardous. These chemicals are also closely linked to endocrine and thyroid disruption, immunotoxicity, reproductive toxicity, cancer and adverse effects on fetal and child development and neurologic function. These include PentaBDE, octaBDE, PBB, PBDE, dekaBDE, HBCDD, and TBBP A. Other brominated flame retardants are also under the radar as a suspected health and environmental hazard, although there exists very limited and hugely dissimilar data on the safety of these compounds in wildlife, food or humans. Lack of limited data and inconclusive scientific opinions make risk characterization and assessment difficult and not foolproof. Performing a hazard characterization is difficult for chemicals that have insufficient information. While this lack of sufficient scientific information regarding exposure and toxicity for all these BFRs result in their approval by the regulatory bodies and their continued used, this does not rule out a possible potential hazard. Under this scenario, there is growing momentum to phase out persistent organic pollutant (POP) brominated flame retardants (BFRs). Faced with the challenge of environmentally sound management, there is strong focus shed on recycling and disposal of end-of-life products containing POP-BFRs. The coming years will witness a much more clearer push towards the use of non-halogenated flame retardants as alternatives to organohalogen flame retardant chemicals; and better use of fire safety technologies like sprinklers, and smoke detectors, fire-safe candles etc. which will reduce the need for toxic fire retardants.

    Despite the overhanging challenges in store for BRFs, the market will benefit from the counterbalancing increase in demand for bromine-based completion fluids in onshore and offshore drilling projects, growing consumption of bromine biocides and brominated pesticides in the agricultural sector. The market also stands to benefit from the increasing consumption of bromine in disinfectants and fumigants in the water treatment end-use sector; expanding uses into newer application areas such as flow battery, mercury emission control, crop protection, specialty rubber production etc. Demand is also expected to increase, supported by the use of bromine compounds in various clinical trials focused on therapeutics for Alzheimer`s, dementia, STDs, and certain forms of cancer. China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50.8% of the global market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period supported by stringent fire safety regulations factories, warehouses, and high-rise buildings, among others.


    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Impact of Covid-19 on Bromine Production and the Overall
    Chemical Sector
    Chemical Industry Geographical Landscape and the Covid-19 Impact
    Response of US Chemical Industry to Covid-19
    Impact and After-Effects of Covid-19 Crisis in China
    A Prelude to Bromine
    Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019
    Bromine Concentration in Grams/Liter for Various Resources
    Long-term Outlook for Global Bromine Market Remains Positive
    Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
    Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth
    of BFRs Market
    Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for
    Brominated Drilling Fluids
    World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil
    Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq,
    Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela
    and Others
    World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude
    Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran,
    Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and
    Others
    Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):
    2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,
    and 2018
    Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
    China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific?s Predominance
    Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
    High Demand for Organobromine Boosts Market Prospects
    Market Concerns
    Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries
    Competitive Scenario
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2019): Market
    Share Breakdown of Sales for Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle,
    LANXESS/Chemtura, Jordan Bromine Company, and Others
    ICL-Industrial Product?s Dominance in the Global Bromine Market
    ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet
    Growing Asian Demand
    Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL
    Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
    Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)
    Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2018 & 2019E):
    Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China,
    India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine
    Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening
    Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous
    Price Rise

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Albemarle Corporation (USA)
    Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
    Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
    Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)
    Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
    Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
    Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
    ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
    Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
    LANXESS AG (Germany)
    MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
    Oceanchem Group (China)
    Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
    Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
    Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
    Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
    Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
    Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
    Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear
    Brine Fluids
    Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment
    Applications
    End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector
    and Role of Bromine
    Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth
    Driver
    Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in
    Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz
    Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
    Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems
    Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
    Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage
    Technologies
    Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS
    Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
    Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage
    Batteries
    Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user
    Industries Seek Alternatives
    Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
    Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic
    Intermediates
    Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber
    Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
    Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector
    Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A
    Cause for Concern
    Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
    and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Organobromines by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Organobromines by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Clear Brine Fluids
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Clear Brine Fluids by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogen Bromide
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hydrogen Bromide by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Derivatives
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Derivatives by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Flame Retardants
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Flame Retardants by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic
    Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Organic Intermediates by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Drilling Fluids
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Drilling Fluids by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Treatment
    Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Water Treatment
    Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
    Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Overview
    Regulations for use of Flame Retardants in Consumer Products in
    the United States
    Ban of Brominated Flame Retardants in US States
    Diverse Applications of Bromine Maintain Market Momentum, Post
    Covid-19
    Market Analytics
    Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    CHINA
    Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies
    International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices
    Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices
    Prices of Bromine in China
    Market Analytics
    Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    EUROPE
    Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas
    Sectors
    EU to Place Bans on Exports of a few BFRs
    Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth
    Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of
    Bromine-based Flame Retardants
    Market Analytics
    Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
    and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic
    Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
    Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
    for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    ITALY
    Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 59: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 60: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 63: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 64: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 65: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
    by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 69: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
    by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates,
    Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other
    Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
    Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
    for Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 75: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 77: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 78: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 79: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 80: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    INDIA
    Table 81: India Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 82: India 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 83: India Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 84: India 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 85: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 86: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 87: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 88: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Bromine by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids,
    Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bromine
    by Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic
    Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and
    Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bromine
    by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
    by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
    Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 95: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
    by Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 97: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bromine
    by Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates,
    Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other
    Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 98: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 99: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 100: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Derivative - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other
    Derivatives for the Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 101: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 102: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by
    Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
    Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water
    Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
    2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 103: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 104: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 105: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 106: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 107: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Derivative - Organobromines, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen
    Bromide and Other Derivatives - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 108: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Derivative -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organobromines, Clear
    Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide and Other Derivatives for the
    Years 2020 & 2027

    Table 109: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by
    Application - Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediates, Drilling
    Fluids, Water Treatment Chemicals and Other Applications -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 110: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame Retardants,
    Organic Intermediates, Drilling Fluids, Water Treatment
    Chemicals and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.