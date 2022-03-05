What global companies are abandoning Russia, and why

Hope King
·3 min read

Giant global businesses in every sector are abandoning Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: In addition to condemning the invasion, the companies see an impossible environment — from worker safety ... to the logistics of getting supplies ... financial and sales disruption ... and the complexity of complying with sanctions.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

State of play: Financial sanctions have isolated Russia from the rest of the world. Businesses operating in Russia have an increasingly limited ability to collect revenue or pay workers and suppliers.

  • Economic sanctions, including export controls, have curtailed imports.

  • Some workers are being moved out of Russia.

  • Restricted airspace and travel are preventing companies from getting equipment they need to continue to operate.

Between the lines: Some companies that have very little physical presence in Russia — including many in tech, retail and media — are limiting how products are used in Russia or have pulled them.

Flashback: Since the Soviet Union's collapse three decades ago, Russia had been seen as an emerging market with long-term growth potential.

In the nine days since the invasion began:

  • Boeing suspended major operations in Moscow, as well as maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.

  • Airbus is halting supply of parts and services to Russian airlines.

  • Shell will sever ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom and end its roughly $1 billion financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The oil company further announced it would donate profits from a recent purchase of Russian crude oil to aid Ukrainian refugees.

  • BP is exiting its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and faces a potential financial hit of as much as $25 billion.

  • Exxon Mobil says it will exit Russia oil and gas operations valued at more than $4 billion and cease new investment.

  • GM, which sells only about 3,000 cars a year in Russia, says it will suspend exporting vehicles.

  • Ford suspended operations.

  • BMW stopped shipments and will stop production in Russia.

  • Daimler Truck Holdings said it would no longer send supply components to its Russian joint-venture partner.

  • Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely, halted sales and shipments.

  • Renault ceased operations and production at two assembly plants because it can't get parts.

  • VW paused delivery of Audis already in Russia so it can adjust car prices to reflect the decline in value of the ruble.

  • Harley-Davidson suspended shipments to Russia.

  • Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union.

  • Nike ceased online sales because it can’t guarantee delivery.

  • FedEx and UPS suspended shipments.

  • Yoox Net-A-Porter Group and Farfetch, luxury e-commerce platforms, are suspending deliveries in Russia.

  • Apple has paused product sales and limited services (including Apple Pay), on top of ceasing exports to Russia and restricting features in Apple Maps in Ukraine to safeguard civilian safety.

  • Dell stopped selling products.

  • Ericsson is suspending deliveries to Russia.

  • Walt Disney is pausing film debuts in Russia. Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Universal say they won't release films in the country.

  • Ikea is closing its Russian stores and pausing all exports and imports in the country and ally Belarus.

  • Airbnb said it is "suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus."

  • Google suspended all online advertising in Russia.

  • Microsoft suspended all new sales of its products and services in Russia.

  • Hermès temporarily closed all of its stores in Russia.

  • Visa suspends all Russian operations.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war

    TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it would provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to refugees in Europe, but stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to exit positions in oil-rich Russia. More than a dozen telecom providers are either providing free international calls to Ukraine or are scrapping roaming charges there. Firms which have taken measures include A1 Telekom Austria Group, Altice Portugal, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Proximus, Swisscom, Telefonica, Telenor, Telia Company, TIM, KPN, Vivacom and Vodafone.

  • UK's Johnson sets out six-point response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from humanitarian support to inflicting the most economic pain possible on Moscow. Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion had to fail and be seen to fail.

  • Sean Penn Details Crossing the Ukraine-Poland Border, CORE’s Aid Work With Refugees

    Sean Penn is talking about his experience crossing from Ukraine into Poland and how his relief organization CORE is currently trying to expand aid to those on both sides of the countries’ shared border. In an interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on CNN Friday night, the actor, producer and nonprofit founder reiterated what he […]

  • Divided by their countries, united in their dorm room, these UD students stand together

    Two students, one from Russia and another from Ukraine, organized a protest against the war in Ukraine at Wilmington's Rodney Square

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Zelensky pleads for fighter jets and Russian oil embargo in call with senators

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with U.S. senators on a Zoom call Saturday to introduce an oil embargo on Russia and push Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country, according to multiple sources on the call.Why it matters: Zelensky claimed that an oil embargo would be the most significant sanction the U.S. could impose — more significant than disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which Western countries agreed to do l

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky urges Ukrainians to "go on the offensive" in latest videoPutin: No-fly zone would be seen as "participation in the armed conflict"Zelensky makes "desperate plea" for fighter jets in meeting with senatorsIsraeli leader meets Putin to discuss cease fire in UkraineCease-fire agreement falls apart as Russians continue shellingUkraine's push for substance with symbolismWNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney GrinerRussia's crackdown on free press and speech intensifiesU

  • Crushing sanctions on Russia's economy could worsen the auto and semiconductor supply-chain crisis, JPMorgan says

    Oil may be getting most of the attention, but the supply of key production materials for a range of industries is at risk, JPMorgan says.

  • Visa, Mastercard Join PayPal in Suspending Russian Operations

    The payment processors cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine in announcing the move on Saturday.

  • North Miami Beach chief offers little reason for sudden retirement. Mayor has thoughts

    Richard Rand, a North Miami Beach police lifer who less than a year ago was elevated to the department’s top post, resigned Thursday without offering much explanation.

  • Stock Markets Confused for the Week

    Stock markets have been all over the place over the last couple of weeks and currently sit on top of a major support level. Because of this, I think is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger move.

  • Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty for Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Justices vote 6-3 to reverse appeal court's decision that asked for new penalty phase

  • Ukrainian military shares footage claiming to show Russian helicopter being shot down

    Clip geolocated to village 20 miles north of Kyiv where Moscow is reported to have suffered losses

  • Stellantis reveals ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan at strategy day, CEO ponders extent of sanctions

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses his conversation with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on the Russia-Ukraine war, globalization, and electric vehicles.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations amid ‘shocking and devastating’ invasion

    Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his bloody invasion of Ukraine. Visa said on Saturday that it would cut off transactions “over the coming days”, adding that once the ban is in place cards issued in Russia won’t work abroad, and foreign-issued cards won’t work inside Russia either. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.

  • Democrats And Republicans Are Willing To Risk Higher Inflation To Punish Russia

    “This is war,” Sen. Joe Manchin said.

  • SEC Chair on the market impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer to discuss the affect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the stock market and U.S. economy.

  • Crews blast massive boulder on California highway

    Travel through the Sierra was disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit on Thursday. (March 5)

  • Exclusive-Americans broadly support Ukraine no-fly zone, Russia oil ban -poll

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to set up "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. The poll, conducted Thursday and Friday, suggests that U.S. outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas. That puts pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to take more aggressive actions against Moscow, although he has dismissed the notion of no-fly zones because of the risk of open conflict between NATO and Russian forces.

  • The West ramps up sanctions on Russia

    STORY: From seizing superyachts to SWIFT to Putin himself, sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are wide-ranging.But will they work? Russia has been blocked out of SWIFT, the international banking system. This deals a blow to Russian trade as it makes it harder for any Russian company to do business internationally. Head of international trade at Ashurst, Ross Denton explains more:“If you take the Russian system out of SWIFT it effectively moves back to the Stone Age. . . .because effectively the SWIFT system is sort of like the neural networks for the financial markets, so it allows you to get your payments done more securely but also more quickly “U.S and the E.U imposed sanctions on the Russian Central Bank, meaning it won’t be able to access its international reserves. President Joe Biden (SOUNDBITE) “…Making Putin’s $630 billion war fund worthless.” Neutral Switzerland will freeze nearly 11 billion U.S dollars held by Russians and assets. Visa and Mastercard have also blocked multiple Russian financial institutions. But how much will that hurt Russia? Lawyer Douglas Rediker is from Brookings Institution:"They're going to be very effective. We have already seen Russia take enormously defensive measures as a result. . . Russia today has announced a series of capital control measures and potentially has even announced a pending default on its foreign bond obligations, which is a big deal. AerCap, the world’s biggest aircraft leasing company, says it will terminate leases with carriers in the country. The EU has banned the export of all aircrafts and equipment. Major auto and truck makers have cut off exports to Russia, including Volvo and GM. Other countries like Taiwan, the world's biggest chipmaker, and South Korea have tightened exports of semiconductors and strategic items including electronics, sensors and navigation equipment. BP said it would abandon its stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft, taking a hit of around $25 billion. Exxon Mobil and Shell said they would quit Russia and Norwegian oil firm Equinor says it will start divesting. Putin and other high ranking officials have been blacklisted by Ukraine’s allies. A U.S task force is hunting down and freezing the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and has imposed sanctions on at least eight oligarchs. One of them is billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who had his $600 million dollar yacht seized by German authorities. The sale of citizenship via so-called golden passports used by some wealthy  Russians to gain residency in Western nations has also been limited. Head of Ukraine Forum at Chatham House, Orysia Lutsevych says the sanctions could affect Putin’s popularity in his inner circle.“The UK holds an important leverage and that is access to capital in the city, there is also a list of Russian wealthy individuals. . . targeting not just individuals involved in policy making like members of the (Russian) national security council but also those who are Russian wealthy individuals in charge of Russian state companies, and that could also undermine eventually support for Putin's rule inside Russia and create cracks within the elite over time."'Putin has called Russia's actions in Ukraine a 'special operation' that is not designed to occupy territory.'Despite sanction-proofing its economy such as borrowing less, and floating the exchange rate, the Russian rouble has tumbled as sanctions isolate fortress Russia.