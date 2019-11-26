Global C-Arm Market Research Report 2019-2025 - Key Players are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Ziehm Imaging, and Canon Medical Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C-Arm Market - By Device Type (Fixed C-Arm and Mobile C-Arm [Full-size C-Arm and Mini C-Arm]), By Application (Cardiology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Trauma, Neurology, Pain Management, and Others), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report predicts that the global C-Arm market will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



Upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases, increase in the elderly population, and growing demand for enhanced imaging technology are few of the important factors driving the growth of the market. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US annually; and on average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU), annually.



The trend of increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases is catching up even in developing countries because of the increasing adoption of the Western lifestyle. According to the 2016 Global Burden of Disease Report, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in India, killing 1.7 million people in 2016. However, high cost of the equipment and increasing use of refurbished devices are among the factors that may prove detrimental to the market growth.



Increasing advancements in innovative technology and growth opportunities in emerging markets are anticipated to enhance the C-Arm market revenue in the next five years. The increasing patient base for chronic diseases ensures constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The industry generates the majority of the revenue from key players operating in this field; few of them include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Ziehm Imaging, and Canon Medical Systems.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global C-Arm market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a market share of more than 25% in 2018.



By Device Type:

Fixed C-Arm

Mobile C-Arm

Full-size C-Arm

Mini C-Arm

In 2018, the mobile C-Arm market accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile C-Arm segment is further classified as full-size C-Arm and mini C-Arm. Mini C-Arm occupied a significant share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. New mobile C-Arms with intraoperative three-dimensional (3D) scanning and navigation systems are increasingly evolving as a cost-effective and space-saving alternative to fixed C-Arms.



By Application:

Cardiology

General Surgery

Neurology/Neurosurgery

Orthopedics and Trauma

Pain Management

Others

Based on applications, orthopedics and trauma dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing rate of accidents in both developed and developing countries during sports and while travelling.



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the global C-Arm market in 2018 with a share of more than 40% and is expected to maintain this position during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced imaging technology, presence of established medical & healthcare infrastructure, presence of dominant vendors, and increasing patient base for chronic disease make North America a dominant shareholder in the global C-Arm market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



C-Arm devices are increasingly launched and approved for various clinical uses owing to their advantages over other imaging systems.

