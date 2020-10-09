Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market to Reach $43. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin estimated at US$38. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.
New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956195/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. C5-C6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$31.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C7-C8 segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Multicomponent Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR
In the global Multicomponent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 4th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Air Liquide SA
Beyond Industries (China) Limited
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
BP PLC
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA
Ergon Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Junyuan Petrochem Group
Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Linde AG
Neste Corporation
Petrobras
Phillips 66 Company
PJSC LUKOIL
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A. (Romania)
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Sasol Ltd.
Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956195/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: C5-C6 (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: C5-C6 (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: C5-C6 (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: C7-C8 (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: C7-C8 (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: C7-C8 (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Multicomponent (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Multicomponent (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Multicomponent (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Gasoline Blending (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Gasoline Blending (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Gasoline Blending (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Chemical Intermediate (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Chemical Intermediate (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Chemical Intermediate (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 28: Canadian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for C5-C8
Normal Paraffin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 79: Spanish C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Indian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for C5-C8 Normal
Paraffin: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 155: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for C5-C8
Normal Paraffin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956195/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001