    Global Cable Conduit Systems Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Cable Conduit Systems Market to Reach $8. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Conduit Systems estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

    2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Rigid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

    The Cable Conduit Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • AFC Cable Systems, Inc.

    • Aliaxis Group SA/NV

    • Atkore International

    • Calpipe Industries, Inc.

    • Cantex Inc.

    • Champion Fiberglass, Inc.

    • Dura-Line

    • Eaton Corporation PLC

    • Electri-Flex Company

    • Hubbell, Inc.

    • Igus Inc.

    • Legrand SA

    • Prime Conduit, Inc.

    • Robroy Industries, Inc.

    • Schneider Electric SA

    • Thomas & Betts Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Cable Conduit Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    Table 2: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 3: Rigid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 4: Rigid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 5: Flexible (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 6: Flexible (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Industrial Manufacturing (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 8: Industrial Manufacturing (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 9: Residential Construction (Application) Demand
    Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 10: Residential Construction (Application) Share
    Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
    by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Energy & Utility (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 14: Energy & Utility (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

    Table 15: Commercial Construction (Application) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 16: Commercial Construction (Application) Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Cable Conduit Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: United States Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 21: United States Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 22: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 23: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 24: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027

    Table 25: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 27: Japanese Market for Cable Conduit Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 28: Japanese Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
    Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 30: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 31: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 33: Chinese Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 34: Chinese Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Cable Conduit Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 35: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 36: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 38: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 39: European Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 40: European Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 41: Cable Conduit Systems Market in France by Product
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 42: French Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 44: French Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis:
    A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 45: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 46: German Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 47: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 48: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 49: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 51: Italian Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 52: Italian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Cable Conduit Systems:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 54: United Kingdom Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Cable Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 56: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 57: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 58: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027

    Table 59: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 60: Spanish Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 61: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 62: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 63: Russian Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 64: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 65: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 66: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Rest of Europe Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 69: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 70: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 71: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 72: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 75: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 76: Australian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 77: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 78: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 79: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Cable Conduit Systems Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027

    Table 81: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 82: Indian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 83: Cable Conduit Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 84: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Cable Conduit Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cable Conduit
    Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Cable Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 90: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 91: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 93: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 94: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market by
    Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 95: Latin American Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 96: Latin American Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 97: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 99: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 100: Argentinean Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 101: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Brazil by Product
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 102: Brazilian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Cable Conduit Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Brazilian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 105: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 106: Mexican Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 107: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 108: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 109: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 110: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 111: Rest of Latin America Cable Conduit Systems Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 112: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 113: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2018-2025

    Table 114: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 115: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 116: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020
    and 2027

    Table 117: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 118: The Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 119: Iranian Market for Cable Conduit Systems: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 120: Iranian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
    Conduit Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 123: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 124: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 125: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 126: Israeli Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 127: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 128: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market by
    Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cable Conduit Systems in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 130: Saudi Arabian Cable Conduit Systems Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 131: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 132: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Cable Conduit Systems Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 135: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 136: Rest of Middle East Cable Conduit Systems Market
    Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 137: Cable Conduit Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 138: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 139: African Cable Conduit Systems Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 140: African Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 141: African Cable Conduit Systems Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 142: Cable Conduit Systems Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 52
