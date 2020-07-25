    Advertisement

    Global Calcium Hypochlorite Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market to Reach $5. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Hypochlorite estimated at US$5. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

    New York, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Hypochlorite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW
    8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pellet segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

    The Calcium Hypochlorite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

    Granule Segment to Record 1.3% CAGR

    In the global Granule segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$807.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$865.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$771.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd.

    • China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

    • Lonza Group Ltd.

    • Nikunj Chemical Limited

    • Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

    • Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

    • Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Tosoh Corporation

    • Westlake Chemical Corporation

    • Yuzhou Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Calcium Hypochlorite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Calcium Hypochlorite Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Calcium Hypochlorite Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Powder (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Powder (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Powder (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Pellet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Pellet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Pellet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
    in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Granule (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Granule (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Granule (Form) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Water Treatment (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Water Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application) Worldwide
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 17: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application) Global
    Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application)
    Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 19: Pulp & Paper (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Pulp & Paper (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Pulp & Paper (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
    Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United States by
    Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review
    by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 37: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Calcium Hypochlorite: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium
    Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Japanese Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe in US$ Million
    by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 60: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in France by Form:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by
    Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown by
    Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Calcium Hypochlorite:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Calcium Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 83: United Kingdom Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review
    by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Spain: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Russia by Form:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Asia-Pacific by Form:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review
    by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 121: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Calcium
    Hypochlorite: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Marketby Form:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Brazil by Form:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 168: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 170: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Historic
    Marketby Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Form for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Calcium Hypochlorite: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium
    Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Iranian Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$ Million
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Israel in US$ Million
    by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Israel: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Calcium Hypochlorite Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Calcium Hypochlorite Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market
    Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Africa by Form:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown
    by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 38
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW

