Global Camera Modules Industry Analysis, 2018-2027 - A $58+ Billion Industry Opportunity Assessment

The Global Camera Modules market accounted for $26.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Rising public safety and security concerns lead to the adoption of surveillance cameras and rising demand for ToF camera in smartphones are the major factors driving market growth. However, the high costs of multi-camera systems deployment in vehicles is restraining market growth.



Based on the focus type, the autofocus segment is likely to have a huge demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices, such as wearables, the automotive sector is expected to adopt fixed-focus camera modules largely. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising trends of advanced cameras in consumer devices; increasing adoption of cameras in automotive applications; and rising needs for security & surveillance cameras.



Some of the key players profiled in the Camera Modules Market include Primax Electronics, MCNEX, Q Technology, Chicony, LG Innotek, Sharp Corporation, Sunny Optical Technology (Group), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and OFILM Tech.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Camera Modules Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Voice Coil Motors

5.3 Image Sensors

5.3.1 Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensors

5.3.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors

5.3.2.1 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology

5.3.2.2 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology

5.3.3 Other Image Sensors

5.3.3.1 InGaAs Image Sensors

5.3.3.2 sCMOS Image Sensors

5.3.3.3 NMOS Image Sensors

5.4 Lens Modules



6 Global Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autofocus

6.3 Fixed Focus



7 Global Camera Modules Market, By Interface

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Camera Parallel Interface

7.3 Camera Serial Interface



8 Global Camera Modules Market, By Pixels

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 7 Mega Pixels

8.3 8 to 13 Mega Pixels

8.4 Above 13 Mega Pixels



9 Global Camera Modules Market, By Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chip-On-Board Camera Module

9.3 Flip-Chip Camera Module



10 Global Camera Modules Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 View Type

10.2.1.1 Rear View

10.2.1.2 Front View & Others

10.2.2 Vehicle Type

10.2.2.1 Commercial Vehicles

10.2.2.2 Passenger Car

10.2.3 Function

10.2.3.1 Viewing

10.2.3.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.3.1 Tablet PC

10.3.2 Camera

10.3.3 Wearable

10.3.4 Smartphones

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Opthalmology

10.4.2 Digital Radiology

10.4.3 Endoscopy

10.5 Industrial

10.5.1 Robotic Vision

10.5.2 Machine Vision

10.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.6.1 Border Surveillance & Military Operations

10.6.2 Airborne and Marine Surveillance

10.7 Security & Surveillance

10.7.1 Commercial & Residential

10.7.2 Public Places & Infrastructures



11 Global Camera Modules Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Primax Electronics

13.2 MCNEX

13.3 Q Technology

13.4 Chicony

13.5 LG Innotek

13.6 Sharp Corporation

13.7 Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

13.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

13.9 OFILM Tech



