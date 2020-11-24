Global cancer immunotherapy market size to reach USD 117.82 billion by 2026

The research report on ‘cancer immunotherapy market’ aims to offer a clear picture of the current landscape and future growth prospects of this business sphere. It describes the key factors and opportunities defining the profitability graph.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, global cancer immunotherapy market size is projected to reach USD 117.82 billion by the year 2026. Spike in the number of cases of cancer and associated deaths is fueling the industry growth. WHO claims that in 2015, around 17.6 million cancer cases were registered, which increased to 18.1 million in 2018 with approximately 9.6 million mortalities. In 2019, cancer became the second leading cause of death globally. Also, it is estimated that every 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer each year across the globe.

In-depth segmentation studies including type, application scope, and end user-scope are furnished in the report. Further, the research literature fragments the industry sphere into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. These regions are sub-divided to offer an exhaustive overview of the key economies and identify the top investments regions. Proceeding further, a comprehensive summary of foremost players operating in this industry is offered to comprehend their position and footmark in the evolving marketplace.

Further, WHO states that nearly one-third of the cancer deaths are due to behavior and dietary risks including low fruits & vegetables consumption, sedentary lifestyle, high body mass index, and increased alcohol consumption. Besides, tobacco is among the prominent causes for the prevalence of cancer and mortalities, accounting for about 22% of the global population. These factors coupled with increasing smoking population and unprecedented increase in urban air pollution are elevating the risk of cancer, thereby accelerating the overall cancer immunotherapy industry growth.

Besides, increasing approvals for new immunotherapy drugs for treatment of various cancer types such as prostate cancer, melanoma, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and others is adding considerable momentum to industry expansion. Moreover, benefits like long-lived effects, enhanced survival rates, and exceptional specificity in comparison to conventional therapies has bolstered the demand for cancer immunotherapy.

Outlining market segmentation:

Worldwide cancer immunotherapy industry, as per type, is classified into check point inhibitors & immunomodulators, cancer vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. Speaking of application scope, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer. While the end-user spectrum is comprised of clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional outlook:

Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to presence of a large patient base in several Asian nations. Cancer is the leading cause of morality in China, with 4 million new cases registered each year. Whereas, South Korea records over 200,000 new cases annually. Japan’s National Cancer Institute recorded 1,49,000 cases in 2017. India had alarming 1,85,000 incidences of colorectal cancer in 2017. Apart from this, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing economy is accelerating the regional market growth.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Cancer Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market End-User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Regional Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Competitive Backdrop (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Novartis International AG

Merck and Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lily and Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Amgen Inc.

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Bayer AG

