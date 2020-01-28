The Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by USD 155.28 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cannabis-Based Alcoholic Beverage Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market and it is poised to grow by USD 155.28 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501584/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced techniques used in cultivation of cannabis. In addition, increasing trend of legalization of cannabis is anticipated to boost the growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market is segmented as below:

Product

â€¢ Cannabis-infused beers

â€¢ Cannabis-infused spirits

â€¢ Cannabis-infused wines



Geographic segmentation

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ MEA



Key Trends for cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market growth

This study identifies increasing trend of legalization of cannabis as the prime reasons driving the cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market, including some of the vendors such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, California Dreaminâ€™, CannaVines, Dutch Windmill Spirits BV, Heineken NV, Klosterbrauerei Wei•enohe GmbH & Co.KG, MJ Wines LLC, NABC, Inc., Rebel Coast Winery and Winabis, Wine & Cannabis.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501584/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-cannabis-based-alcoholic-beverages-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-155-28-mn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-19-during-the-forecast-period-300994210.html

SOURCE Reportlinker