Global capitalism abets China's repression

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·3 min read

By incentivizing companies to go along with the Chinese government's repressive policies in Xinjiang and imposing punishments on those that don't, the Chinese Communist Party has made complicity in repression profitable for some companies — and for others, even mandatory.

The big picture: With the second-largest market in the world — one that is projected to surpass the U.S. to take the top spot by 2028 — the Chinese Communist Party has an enormous amount of power.

  • Since Beijing has made access to the potential riches of China's markets contingent upon toeing party lines, companies face growing financial incentives to accede to China's demands — unless they face counterpressure, in the form of sanctions, export bans, or other actions, from their home governments.

Driving the news: Last week, Chinese social media users lambasted Swedish clothing retailer H&M for its previous statement disavowing the use of Xinjiang cotton, amid a state-supported nationalist backlash. H&M stores were removed from Baidu maps and their products disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms.

  • Other multinational brands including Nike, New Balance, and Hugo Boss soon faced a similar boycott. Hugo Boss then posted a Chinese-language statement on Weibo saying the brand would “continue to purchase and support Xinjiang cotton" — but then deleted the post the next day.

Context: The Chinese Communist Party has put at least one million Uyghurs in mass internment camps in its northwest region of Xinjiang, banned most religious practice, used forced sterilization, and destroyed cultural heritage sites, in what some international human rights lawyers and several governments are now calling genocide.

  • Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs have reportedly been pushed into factory work and cotton production as part of the Chinese government's forced assimilation campaign, potentially tainting global supply chains and resulting in a U.S. import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.

  • A United Nations human rights panel recently warned that more than 150 companies, including "well-known global brands," were connected to "serious allegations" of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang.

What's happening: Beijing is increasingly incentivizing companies to proactively contribute to its domestic repression and global geopolitical goals.

  • The Chinese government has required domestic facial recognition companies to develop software that can recognize Uyghur faces, and has increasingly worked to integrate these requirements into national industry standards. Chinese companies, in turn, are working hard to set international standards in emerging industries.

  • The government has provided incentives for foreign and domestic companies to open facilities in Xinjiang. Demonstrating economic development in the region could burnish the Chinese Communist Party's policies there.

  • Companies that accept Uyghur "labor transfers" — a term referring to a coerced labor program — may receive government subsidies. Some Chinese suppliers who receive labor transfers are intertwined in supply chains around the world, including for major global brands.

What to watch: The U.S. has banned cotton and tomato imports from Xinjiang, and the U.S. and the EU have levied sanctions on several Chinese government officials and entities deemed complicit in Xinjiang rights violations.

  • Those actions can help push the private incentive structure in a direction that marginalizes human rights violators — but only if the measures are adopted by major markets and consistently enforced.

  • Chinese Apartheid and the Fragile Communist State

    The forced encampment by the Chinese Communist Party of nearly 2 million members of minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang province is perhaps the largest coerced collectivization of humanity since the Soviet Union disbanded its Gulag prison system. Torture, forced sterilization, and forced labor are the hallmarks. The world has taken notice: Global companies and foreign leaders are raising concerns, and there is a burgeoning movement to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. But while the world recognizes the undeniable scale of this tragedy, it is not paying much attention to another method of 20th-century totalitarian domination that the CCP is emulating. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has institutionalized discrimination by an elite, relatively wealthy minority against the rest of the population on a scale and with a degree of deliberation unseen since the apartheid-era in South Africa. China’s apartheid system is based on the longstanding practice of hukou, a ruthless permanent caste system maintained with vigor by the party. Hukou has in common with South African apartheid decades of social and economic domination by an entrenched minority — in this case, the urban political and economic class of the Chinese Communist Party — over the majority population. South African apartheid allowed generations of white Afrikaner leaders in government and business to maintain both economic and social control over the majority (black) population. Similarly, in China, the CCP depends on hukou to control the 900 million rural poor while relying on their cheap labor to keep so-called first-tier cities afloat. The urban elite and middle class in Beijing, Shanghai, and other tier-one cities accept the system without reservation or even much recognition, much as their South African counterparts did. China’s apartheid relies on an internal-passport system that follows the bearer for his or her life. The system is straightforward: You are born urban or born rural, and you carry that with you until you die. This designation is enforced through an intricate system of quotas and restricted access to schools, jobs, health care, and the social safety net (such as one exists in the PRC). The government uses the restrictions to control urban migration, throttling it to ensure sufficient labor for the fast-growing cities. Hundreds of millions of rural migrants to the cities form a permanent underclass, granted access to services — health care, education, unemployment stipends — only at the level available to their rural hukou status. In their book Invisible China, Stanford University scholar Scott Rozelle and researcher Natalie Hell write that the system has created two Chinas: the Republic of Urban China and the Republic of Rural China. While Rural China citizens can travel to Urban China, they write, “even if rural parents move from their villages to the big cities for work . . . they are not legally entitled to send their kids to urban public schools or to access urban public hospitals.” Since there is not enough access to urban jobs or services for the roughly two-thirds of China that has rural hukou status, migration to cities often splits rural families apart. Fathers or mothers or older sons may migrate to the city, leaving daughters and grandparents behind. Chinese apartheid thus sustains the vast disparity in incomes between the cities and the countryside, where the World Bank estimates — and the CCP generally acknowledges — that hundreds of millions live on about $5 per day. While the wealth gap in the United States is decried by progressive politicians, it is no coincidence that a recent analysis of OECD data for 24/7 Wall Street and USA Today placed South Africa and China — the modern era’s premiere practitioners of apartheid — at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of top 15 countries with the widest disparity between rich and poor. Both systems depend on systemic chauvinist policies by a prosperous advantaged minority against an impoverished majority. But what South Africa abandoned, China continues. The hukou works alongside another program known as dibao. Begun as a means-tested basic income for lower-income urban dwellers, the system is now in place across the country. In the hands of Xi Jinping’s CCP, dibao is just another form of economic and social control, helping to maintain the apartheid system. According to a recent analysis in SupChina by Alexis Smith, the government intrusively monitors each stipend recipient, relying upon neighbors and others in the community to report whether the individual is living beyond his or her means. This affects the recipient’s ability to take a higher-paying job, pursue an education, or seek other ways to improve his or her station in life. The system also contributes to the widespread practice of neighbors spying on neighbors to curry favor with local government officials. Chinese apartheid also is instrumental in the CCP’s projection of China’s strength to the world. Beijing has created the perception that it can control economic and social mobility, manage its growth in an orderly fashion, and sustain its prosperity. In fact, China’s apartheid is a sign of profound weakness and fragility, just as South Africa’s was. Maintaining such a tight rein over most of the population to the benefit of urban party officials and their vast network of acolytes — including and especially the entire business class and public officials at every level of government — requires constant surveillance and ensures, in return, constant lies and deception. Economic projections are a web of misinformation from the local party officials all the way to the top, each layer determined not to be the one to suggest that its portion of the rigged system is failing. The danger this poses takes many forms. For instance, what bridge or rail inspector will dare acknowledge that a hastily constructed project that depends on cheap migrant labor might be faulty? As a result, building collapses, rail and bridge catastrophes, dam failures, and other infrastructure tragedies are common in China. Given the CCP’s tight control over publicly available information, such disasters often are not reported. In a New York Times piece in 2015 entitled “Beware of China’s Safety Record,” Chinese writer Murong Xuecun wrote that when such disasters occur, “the only government competence on show is with information control: hiding facts, forbidding media reporting and rapidly closing social media accounts suspected of spreading ‘rumors.”’ Or consider the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This is China’s subsidized infrastructure diplomacy, which the CCP wants the world to see as global soft-power projection and as a sign of Beijing’s global influence. A feature of the program, though, is that hukou and its endemic corruption are being exported. Many BRI projects in partner countries require the use of cheap imported Chinese labor as a condition of the deals. This suggests that BRI is not soft power, but a projection of China’s weakness, with potentially dangerous results. Reuters reported in 2019 that BRI agreements call for about 30 nuclear-power plants to be built by 2030 in dozens of countries around the world by Chinese state-owned companies. But Murong noted in the New York Times that, “from everything we know of Chinese building and supervision practices, an accident in a Chinese nuclear power station is just a question of when and where.” Of course, the United States and its democratic allies and partners have their challenges and imbalances. But transparency, accountability, and the ability to self-correct are hallmarks of democratic capitalism. These correctives do not exist in China, and the trends are in the other direction. Technology is allowing for even greater control by the CCP over the everyday lives of its citizens in every dimension. By contrast, there is worry in the U.S. and elsewhere about the deleterious impact of Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other social media on democratic norms. This will be managed through the democratic process that will attempt to find equilibrium. As always, it will involve a legislative balancing act. In the end, voters will hold leaders accountable. In China, that cannot happen because all those platforms are banned and there is no voter voice, even as the CCP relies on facial recognition, data capture, monitoring of digital bank activity, and other forms of techno-totalitarianism. While that may reflect the power of the state, it shows not strength but weakness and fear — fear of its own people. South African apartheid was brought down by its own inconsistencies, by courageous internal reformers, and by global consensus that apartheid was in the same class as slavery and piracy and had to end. Ultimately, it failed because it was a profound source of true weakness in the South African body politic and society. The same is true for Chinese apartheid.

    Demonstrators in Yangon set Chinese flags on fire in opposition to China's stance at a U.N. Security Council session held last week. The global peace body has so far issued two statements expressing concern and condemning violence against protesters, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India, and Vietnam. China's U.N. ambassador Zhang Jun told the session that China was working with "all parties" in Myanmar to reduce tensions.

    Easter means two things: celebrating a guy who escaped from a tomb and eating tons of chocolate. That seems like a recipe for success for chocolate magnates, but British chocolatiers had a hellish Easter season this year—and it’s all because of Brexit.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is committed to peacefully resolving a diplomatic row with China over the disputed South China Sea, his spokesman said on Tuesday, in a measured response after days of strong rebukes by his ministers and generals. The continued presence inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone of hundreds of Chinese vessels that it believes are manned by militias has frustrated Manila and drawn concern from ally the United States, among others. "We will continue to resolve the issues on Julian Felipe through diplomatic channels and through peaceful means," said a statement from Duterte read by his spokesman Harry Roque.

    A board created to oversee research that could make dangerous pathogens more contagious did not review a National Institutes of Health grant that funded a project in Wuhan, China to genetically modify bat-based coronaviruses, according to a new report. The nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance received federal funding for its research without undergoing an independent review by the Potential Pandemic Pathogens Control and Oversight (P3CO), according to the Daily Caller. The grant included $600,000 in funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the lab where some experts believe COVID-19 first leaked into the human population in late 2019. Rutgers University professor of chemical biology Richard H. Ebright told the Daily Caller that the offices of the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — the subagency that funded EcoHealth — and the NIH have “systematically thwarted — indeed systematically nullified — the HHS P3CO Framework by declining to flag and forward proposals for review.” Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the NIAID while Dr. Francis S. Collins leads the NIH. “After careful review of the grant, NIAID determined research in the grant was not gain-of-function research because it did not involve the enhancement of the pathogenicity or transmissibility of the viruses studied,” an NIH spokesperson told the Daily Caller in explaining why its subagency did not flag the grant for independent review. Meanwhile, an annex to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 origin report released last week detailed the WIV’s work using “recombinant viruses” in tests involving bat coronaviruses, which Ebright said are descriptions of gain-of-function research. Ebright said that NIAID was wrong to determine that the EcoHealth grant did not involve increasing the transmissibility of the coronaviruses. He noted that the project’s abstract for the 2019 fiscal year, which referenced “in vitro and in vivo infection experiments” on coronaviruses, “*unequivocally* required risk-benefit review under the HHS P3CO Framework.” While the WIV has the highest level biocontainment certification U.S. embassy officials raised concerns about inadequate safety at the lab following a 2018 visit, including a warning that the lab’s work on bat-based coronaviruses posed the risk of a new SARS-like pandemic, according to the Washington Post. If the grant had undergone P3CO review, an HHS panel would have independently scrutinized the grant and recommended additional biocontainment measures to prevent lab leaks, if necessary, or potentially even recommend that the grant be denied. The panel, which evaluates whether grants that involve enhancing dangerous pathogens are worth the risks involved while ensuring that proper safeguards are in place, was formed in 2017. The board was created three years after federal funding for “gain-of-function” research was temporarily suspended over concerns it risked leaking supercharged viruses into the human population. The NIH ended the EcoHealth grant in April 2020 at the order of former President Trump’s White House. NIH deputy director for extramural research, Michael Lauer, wrote in a letter to the group that the agency “does not believe that the current project outcomes align with the program goals and agency priorities.”

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

    (Reuters) -A U.S. government decision to end production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore manufacturing facility is not an indication of concerns about its safety or effectiveness and will not impact the output of doses, a White House official said on Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ordered Johnson & Johnson to take charge of production at the plant that was being used to produce both vaccines. Emergent was told to stop making AstraZeneca's shot after the contract manufacturer made an error that ruined 15 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses.

    Moves to bolster the IMF's emergency reserves could provide the $44 billion needed to vaccinate 70% of the population in lower- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022, at no added cost to rich countries, a new Rockefeller Foundation report finds. Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are expected to back a $650 billion new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) this week to help countries cope with the pandemic and its economic fallout. Vaccination rates and economic development are diverging widely across the globe, according to the IMF and other experts.

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

    Tossed into the middle of a potential thawing in U.S. relations with China, though, Judy Bochenski and her American table tennis teammates helped deliver one of the great diplomatic coups of their time. A half century later, with U.S.-China relations in a different period of uncertainty, what became known as Ping Pong Diplomacy still resonates as example of the potential of change when sports and politics collide. “We were just kind of in the right place at the right time," Bochenski said.

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's National Assembly confirmed Pham Minh Chinh, a career security official, as the south east Asian country's next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday. The move completes the five-yearly renewal of Vietnam's top four positions, as it looks to maintain economic growth, keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, and balance relations with Beijing and Washington. China has been asserting its authority in the South China Sea, while the U.S. Treasury Department labelled Vietnam a "currency manipulator" in December due to its trade surplus with the United States and heavy foreign exchange market intervention to hold down the value of its dong currency.

    How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection. As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes. This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom will have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on its current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace. Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing." Vaccine Tracker Update-April 5 Time to 75% vaccination at current rate USA 3 monthsChile 4 monthsUK 5 monthsCanada 10 monthsBrazil 10 monthsEU 1 yr China 1.1 yrsWorld 1.8 yrsRussia 1.9 yrsS Africa >10 yrshttps://t.co/5eQekKNryc @business pic.twitter.com/B0SN2FpLsU — John Fraher (@johnfraher) April 5, 2021 The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel. The White House celebrated the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

    As Lockheed Martin looks to lower F-35 sustainment costs, it is turning to a familiar face.

    The military is expected to deliver a report later this year to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena."

    I guarantee if they are raised without boundaries, they will have a really hard time once they are out on their own.

    Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting COVID-19 patients. Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar, state media reported. Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens.

    Everyone in the country will be encouraged to take two Covid tests a week to show they are not infected, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. The rapid lateral flow tests will be paid for by the Government and can be delivered to homes free of charge from Friday. The multi-billion-pound expansion of testing is designed to catch Covid outbreaks early as the economy reopens. While the tests are voluntary, the announcement could pave the way for workplaces or businesses to ask staff or customers to show they have a negative result. The Government is also understood to be considering how the mass testing system could form part of an official “Covid certification” scheme, through which the public would be required to prove they have been vaccinated, show an up-to-date negative test result or prove that they have antibodies from recent infection in order to attend events or venues.

    In his first address to the State Department in early February, President Biden ambitiously described the need for U.S. leadership to counter what he termed, “this new moment of advancing authoritarianism” around the world. Most political scientists agree that authoritarian states are primarily concerned with the quelling of domestic opposition and attempts to short-circuit the political process within a state, especially using harsh means, to maintain the status quo. By that standard, Iran’s theocracy is certainly authoritarian. From the time Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his Islamist backers seized power in Iran in 1979, the regime has existed through maintaining a reign of terror over its citizens. And yet, even while decrying “advancing authoritarianism,” the Biden administration engages in a diplomatic tango with the mullahs who lead the Islamic Republic. Tomorrow, the United States and Iran will resume talks in Vienna, in what diplomats described as, “the most extensive effort to shore up the accord since President Biden took office in January.” Clearly, for this administration, the definition of “authoritarian” is flexible; it seems to disappear when it is ideologically convenient. Unfortunately for its citizens, Iran’s record of actual authoritarian behavior has existed for more than four decades without disappearing. Iran’s human-rights violations include: routine, arbitrary, or unlawful killings and arrests; torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment; forced confessions often gained through torture; airing of forced confessions on national media; unfair trials with no semblance of due process; sexual abuse; disappearing of individuals; repression of civil liberties, including press freedom, Internet freedom, academic freedom, and freedom of peaceful assembly; and discrimination against women, girls, the LGBT community, and ethnic and religious minorities. In the aftermath of street protests beginning with the 2009 “Green Movement,” the regime reorganized its intelligence apparatus to create a vast system of surveillance and repression to quash internal dissent. Even so, millions of Iranians since then have poured into the streets calling for an end to the religious fundamentalist government. The regime responded by shooting demonstrators with live ammunition. As chronicled by the State Department in its annual human-rights report under President Trump, this brutal use of force left more than 1,500 people dead, 7,000 wounded, and 12,000 detained in Iranian prisons. Last month, though, the new Biden State Department made a key paragraph from that Iran report disappear, covering up the number of Iranian citizens killed by the regime — from 1,500 down to 304. The new, smaller figure comes from Amnesty International, which itself has admitted that the assessment of casualties in incomplete. The larger figure — which is obviously more likely — came from Iranian regime figures themselves, who admitted that police had slaughtered 1,500 protesters. For once, a Democratic administration isn’t trusting Iranian officials. In removing the text, the State Department believes it can defang outrage against its coming diplomatic overtures to Tehran by minimizing the mullah’s brutal body count. Like the Obama administration — in which many of these same government officials once served — cutting a nuclear deal with the mullahs in Tehran is a lot harder the more the American people know about the crimes of the Islamic Republic. If the Biden administration really gets into the business of whitewashing Iranian body counts, it has its work cut out for it. Just last month in its Balochistan province, Iran again used lethal force on protestors, leaving at least twelve people dead. Even as these atrocities are now minimized and disappeared in Washington, Iran’s persistent protest movements have illustrated the citizen’s rejection of the regime — a fact that should give pause to the Biden administration as they pursue a new deal with Iran’s mullahs. The Biden foreign-policy team has inherited an Iran that is weak. The Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign left the Iranian economy in tatters, with an almost worthless currency. And the Iranian people’s willingness to confront the regime over its political and social repression, along with the government’s failed COVID response, has left the regime vulnerable. President Biden has leverage — if he wants to use it. Any contemplation of sanctions relief or negotiation of new deals with Iran must be contingent upon the regime bringing its heinous human-rights violations to a halt and dismantling its invasive surveillance system. In order to fulfill his own mandate to confront “authoritarianism,” Biden must hold the regime accountable for its gross human-rights violations committed against the citizens of Iran.

    Chip stocks are the place to be in, but it pays to pick wisely and with the knowledge of what is going on in this market right now.