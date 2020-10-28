    Advertisement

    Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Reach $870. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.

    New York, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361274/?utm_source=GNW
    6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$687.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

    The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 164-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Criticare Technologies, Inc.

    • GE Healthcare

    • Invivo Corporation

    • Masimo Corporation

    • Medtronic plc

    • Mindray North America

    • Nihon Kohden Corporation

    • Nonin Medical, Inc.

    • OSI Systems, Inc.

    • Philips Healthcare

    • Radiometer Medical ApS

    • Smiths Medical

    • Thames Medical




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361274/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Market Outlook
    Recent Market Activity
    An Insight into Select Major CO2 Monitoring Technologies
    Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Select Parameters
    Comparison of PCO2 Monitoring Technologies by Clinical
    Applications
    CO2 Monitoring in Clinical Applications: A Primer
    Sizing the Market
    Market by Region
    Market by Segment
    Disposables - A Major Revenue Generator
    Mainstream Vs Side Stream Capnography
    A Brief Comparison of Mainstream and Side Stream Capnography
    Techniques
    Competitive Landscape
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
    Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Criticare Technologies, Inc. (USA)
    Dräger Medical GmbH (Germany)
    GE Healthcare (USA)
    Invivo Corporation (USA)
    Masimo Corporation (USA)
    Medtronic plc (Ireland)
    Mindray DS USA, Inc. (USA)
    Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
    Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA)
    OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)
    Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
    Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark)
    Smiths Medical (USA)
    Thames Medical (UK)
    Thames Medical (UK)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Increasing Cases of Respiratory Failure - the Underlying Market
    Driver
    Superiority over Pulse Oximetry Drives Adoption of Capnography
    Comparison of Capnography and Pulse Oximetry
    Growing Patronage from Professional Organizations - A Shot in
    the Arm for Capnography
    Technological Advancements Boost Capnography Demand
    Recent Advances Push Volumetric Capnography into Clinical Use
    Portable and Cost Effective EtCO2 Devices to Drive Adoption
    Expanding Applications to Surge Market Prospects
    Major Applications of CO2 Monitoring in a Gist
    Capnography Gaining Prominence in Anesthesia Agent Monitoring
    Capnography Gains Foothold in Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
    Capnography Finds Effectiveness in Treatment of Tension
    Pneumothorax
    Pre-hospital Settings - An Emerging Area of Focus
    Prognostic Value of EtCO2 to Drive Adoption
    Costlier Respiratory Compromise Drives Use of Capnography
    Capnography Finding New Ground in Pediatric Care
    Microsteam Technology Resolves Problems with Conventional
    Capnography
    Capnography Receives High Adoption in Hospital Environments
    Capnography in Dental Procedures - A Budding Market
    Challenges Remain for Capnography Outside ICUs
    Role of Capnography Remains Controversial in Mechanical
    Ventilation
    tcPCO2 Remains the Preferred Method of Monitoring Respiratory
    Function during Cardiac Ablation
    Elucidating Cost Benefits to End User is Key to Instigate Growth
    Reimbursement Policies Need Streamlining
    Research Efforts Pave Way for Better Utilization of Capnography
    EtCO2 Monitoring in Burn Wound Care to Yield Better Care
    Comparing PtcCO2 and EtCO2 in PaCO2 Measurement in Acute
    Respiratory Failure
    Assessing Reliability and Validity of Sidestream Capnography in
    Critically Ill Pediatric Patients
    Using Continuous Distal Capnography in Monitoring CO2 in HFV-
    supported Infants
    Hypoxemia Detection Using Capnography in Routine GI Procedures

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors (Product
    Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 5: End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors (Product
    Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
    Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors (Product
    Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
    (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
    Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
    (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country
    in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Transcutaneous Carbon Dioxide (tcpCO2) Monitors
    (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
    Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2018 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 10: United States Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in the United
    States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
    for 2012-2019

    Table 12: United States Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 13: Canadian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Canadian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic
    Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 16: Japanese Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 17: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 18: Japanese Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 19: Chinese Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 20: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 21: Chinese Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market by
    Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: European Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 24: European Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: European Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020-2027

    Table 26: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 27: European Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 28: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in France by
    Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: French Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 30: French Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 31: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Germany:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: German Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 33: German Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 34: Italian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 35: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Italian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market by
    Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
    Monitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Segment for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: United Kingdom Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 40: Spanish Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Spanish Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 43: Russian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Russia by
    Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 45: Russian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 46: Rest of Europe Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Rest of
    Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: Rest of Europe Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 49: Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 55: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: Australian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Australian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 58: Indian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Indian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 61: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: South Korean Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
    Monitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 67: Latin American Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Latin America
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: Latin American Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 70: Latin American Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2012-2019

    Table 72: Latin American Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 73: Argentinean Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020-2027

    Table 74: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Argentina in
    US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Argentinean Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 76: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Brazil by
    Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Brazilian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Brazilian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 79: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Mexican Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Mexican Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 82: Rest of Latin America Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
    for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Rest of Latin America Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 85: The Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 87: The Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: The Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 89: The Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
    for 2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 91: Iranian Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Iranian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 94: Israeli Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Israeli Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 97: Saudi Arabian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Saudi Arabian Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market by
    Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 100: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: United Arab Emirates Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2012-2019

    Table 102: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
    VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 103: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Rest of Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Middle East Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors
    Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 106: African Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market in Africa by
    Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 108: African Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 26
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361274/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.