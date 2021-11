Good Morning America

In the cold autumn rain, as residents of this seaside resort town sort their paper, plastic and aluminum into community dumpsters, Steve Twombly uses a fishing net affixed to a six-foot-pole to scoop out recyclable misfits and debris that belongs in the trash. "I have to fish out enough so that the percentage is so low that they will accept the load," Twombly said as he scanned a sea of plastic bottles inside the town’s waste transfer station. Ogunquit recently had to cut back on recycling services after China -- once the largest buyer of America’s waste -- stopped taking most recyclables, leaving many American communities in the lurch.