Global Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916831/?utm_source=PRN





Global Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Type (Product Carbon Footprint v/s Corporate Carbon Footprint), By End User Industry (IT& Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation, Building & Construction, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global carbon footprint management market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gases emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, nitrous oxide, among others.



This has led to climate change and increase in the temperature of Earth across the globe.This has increased the need to measure and report the global carbon footprint, thereby positively impacting the market growth.



Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint coupled with growing application of various carbon footprint management software across various end user industries is further expected to propel the market through 2025. Furthermore, increasing investments and new products launched by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



The global carbon footprint management market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into product carbon footprint and corporate carbon footprint.



The corporate carbon footprint segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of carbon management software in various corporates.



Additionally, growing concerns among the enterprises pertaining to sustainability and corporate social responsibility are further expected to positively impact the growth of segment.



Regionally, the global carbon footprint management market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbon footprint management market owing to the increasing investments in the region on technology and innovation with an objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



Major players operating in the global carbon footprint management market include Enablon, SAP SE, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric Company, Salesforce Inc., ENGIE, Thinkstep, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon Group, Carbon Solutions Global Ltd., Carbon Trust, Greenstone+, Verisae, Inc., Enviance, IHS Markit Ltd., Ecova, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in September 2019, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global carbon footprint management market based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global carbon footprint management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global carbon footprint management market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global carbon footprint management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Carbon footprint management service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to carbon footprint management

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global carbon footprint management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Service

- Professional

- Managed

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Type:

o Product Carbon Footprint

o Corporate Carbon Footprint

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By End User:

o IT& Telecom

o Energy & Utilities

o Manufacturing

o Transportation

o Building & Construction

o Others

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global carbon footprint management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916831/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbon-footprint-management-market-by-component-by-deployment-mode-by-type-by-end-user-industry-by-region-forecast--opportunities-2025-301084887.html

SOURCE Reportlinker