The global carbon footprint management market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. To reduce the carbon emissions and reach new levels of efficiency and accuracy, organizations need real-time visibility of carbon footprint of their business operations. Hence, the demand for carbon footprint solution and services is increasing rapidly. The increasing government regulations and initiatives for reducing carbon emissions are expected to increased the demand fo the carbon footprint solution in the near future..



Solution segment to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020

The solution forecasts carbon emissions, simulates, and analyses organizations' carbon footprint scenarios.It also helps users forecast future emissions, impact of these emissions on the company growth, thus increasing performance and improving decision-making through Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions baseline simulation.



The software also runs simulations of different scenarios to anticipate the results of user efforts for reducing carbon emissions.



Integration and deployment services to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020

Integration and deployment services include services related to the deployment of the solution, and integration with an organization's existing platforms.Different organizations haIve different platforms and the integration of an individual solution poseses challenges for the enterprise IT staff.



Hence, integration and deployment services play an important role in providing the flawless delivery of the solution. This helps organizations obtain a fair idea about the functioning of the solution, which leads to the achievement of setting goals and objectives of an organization..



North America to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020

Since the industrial revolution, CO2 emissions have increased dramatically, increasing global temperatures by over one degree celsius in comparison to pre-industrial times. According to Statista, in 2018, North America emitted approximately 6.03 billion metric tons of CO2. National governments and international organizations around the world have agreed to set a target of limiting global temperature increase to two degrees Celsius. According to Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center (CDIAC), around 91% of current fossil fuels and CO2 emissions are from the US. The emissions from North America have reduced from 46.4% in 1950 to 20.5% in 2008. Per capita regional emissions of North America have been consistently high and above those of any other region



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific (APAC): 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%



Major vendors in the global carbon footprint management market include Carbon Footprint (England), Salesforce (US), ENGIE (France), IsoMetrix (South Africa), Schneider Electric (France), Intelex (Canada), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Enablon (France), Trinity Consultants (US), Dakota Software (US), Envirosoft (Canada), Enviance (US), ProcessMAP (US), Accuvio (Ireland), Carbon EMS (New Zealand), Native Energy (US), EnergyCAP (US), Locus Technologies (US), and Ecotrack (US).



Research coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the carbon footprint management market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global carbon footprint management market by component, service, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report would provide market leaders/new entrants in the carbon footprint management market, with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall carbon footprint management market and subsegments.The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



