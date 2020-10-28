    Advertisement

    Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Industry

    Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions estimated at US$980. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$991.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

    The Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Agfa HealthCare NV

    • Biomedix

    • Carestream Health

    • Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc.

    • Digisonics, Inc.

    • Esaote SpA

    • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

    • GE Healthcare

    • Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

    • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

    • Lumedx Corporation

    • McKesson Corporation

    • Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

    • Mortara Instrument

    • Novarad Corporation

    • RADinfo SYSTEMS, Inc.

    • ScImage, Inc.

    • Siemens Healthineers

    • Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: An Overview
    Recent Market Activity
    Factors Positively Impacting Global Cardiology
    IT Workflow Solutions Market
    Increased CVD Prevalence
    Rising Cardiology Procedures
    Integrated Healthcare Delivery Model
    Technological Advancements
    Need for Increased Accessibility of Patient Information
    Renewed Focus on Cost Reduction
    Other Factors
    Impediments in the Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market
    Reluctance to Adopt Information Technology
    Higher Initial Investments
    Interoperability and integration Issues Plague Global Market
    Other Factors
    Competitive Scenario
    Need for Regulatory Compliance Forcing Companies to Adopt
    Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS)
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
    Biomedix (US)
    Carestream Health (US)
    Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc. (Canada)
    Digisonics, Inc. (US)
    Esaote SpA (Italy)
    Pie Medical Imaging BV (The Netherlands)
    FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
    GE Healthcare (US)
    INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
    LUMEDX Corporation (US)
    McKesson Corporation (US)
    Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (The Netherlands)
    Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US)
    Mortara Instrument (US)
    Novarad Corporation (US)
    RADinfo SYSTEMS, Inc. (US)
    ScImage, Inc. (US)
    Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
    TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth
    Cloud based Healthcare Systems - A Lucrative Revenue Source
    Growing Digitization of Healthcare Facilities in Asia-Pacific
    to Propel Market
    Technological Advancements Increasing Adoption Rate
    Companies Focusing on Different Strategies for Retaining and
    Increasing Market Share
    Booming Medical Tourism in Asia-Pacific Impacting Market Growth
    Need for CVIS Optimization and Integration
    Omnipresent EMR Making Silent Forays into Cardiology
    Informatics Space
    Regional Disparities Impacting Global EMR Growth
    Major Advancements in Cardiovascular Information Systems
    New Cardiology Workflow Platform Launches
    Mobile Device Integration
    Cardiology Workflow Platforms in Enterprise Imaging
    Vendors Concentrate on Collaboration Instead of Competition

