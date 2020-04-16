Trump to Issue Reopening Rules; Golf Without Fans: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he will unveil guidelines to relax stay-at-home rules on Thursday, citing signs that the outbreak is plateauing in parts of the country.

Massive numbers of Americans applied for unemployment benefits again last week because of the toll from shutdowns. The head of Airbus SE said the aviation industry faces the gravest crisis in its history.

Britain is expected to extend its lockdown as the number of cases there passed 100,000. New infections also climbed in Spain and Germany, where the government plans to keep most of the restrictive measures in place. Sweden’s prime minister defended the country’s laxer policy.

Asia grappled with a new wave of cases, with Singapore reporting its highest daily increase.

Key Developments

PGA Golf to Resume Without Fans (10:20 a.m. NY)

Golf is scheduled to resume in the U.S. on June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, which will be played without fans, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday in a statement. The first four events of the year will be closed to the public, Monahan said. Other events will be rescheduled through the end of the tour on Sept. 7. The PGA suspended its events on March 12 after canceling the $15 million Players Championship.

BP Joins Tech Giants on Virus Research (10:09 a.m. NY)

BP Plc will give Covid-19 researchers access to the supercomputer it uses to process geological data. The London-based oil giant is pooling resources and expertise with companies including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc., aiming to “significantly advance the pace of scientific discovery in the fight to stop the virus.”

It will provide access to its Center for High-Performance Computing in Houston, which can process more than 16 trillion calculations per second. BP will also make dozens of scientists available to help at its San Diego Biosciences Center.

Researchers who want to tap the consortium’s computing power must submit proposals to through an online portal.

Drivers’ Speeds Climb on Emptier Streets (10:09 a.m. NY)

Traffic speeds are rising and drivers may be getting more reckless in some U.S. states as stay-home orders keep cars and trucks off roads and streets, the Governors Highway Safety Association said in a statement.

In New York City, automated speed cameras issued 24,765 speeding tickets on March 27, or nearly double the 12,672 of a month earlier. In Massachusetts, the fatality rate in crashes is up, and in Nevada and Rhode Island, state officials note pedestrian fatalities are rising, the group said. Police in Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska and Utah clocked highway speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

FDA Allows Hospitals to Make Own Drugs (10:07 a.m. NY)

U.S. regulators are allowing hospitals to make their own versions of drugs that Covid-19 patients on ventilators need but that have become scarce. The Food and Drug Administration issued temporary guidelines Thursday permitting hospitals to make medications, including painkillers, sedatives and potent muscle relaxers.

Those drugs have fallen into shortage in the last few weeks as more patients need intensive care. The agency usually tries to boost supplies by increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, some of which it has done.

But “in light of unprecedented disruptions to, and demands on, the global pharmaceutical supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to respond to evolving regional conditions, additional flexibility is temporarily needed to ensure that treatment options are available,” FDA said in the guidelines.

U.K. Total Cases Cross 100,000 (9:50 a.m. NY)

The number of cases in the U.K. rose to 103,093 from 98,476. The country reported 861 new deaths, taking the total to 13,729.