Global CBRN Market Analysis & Technologies, 2020-2028 - Use of Centralized Data Management & Analytics Will Change CBRN to New Levels of Must-Have Technology for Military and Homeland Applications

CBRN threats are global and they can become pandemic and threaten the global population if ignored in one country. With the experience of COVID-19; one must take a lesson that no country can remain safe today if the biological weapon is used in some far reached country.



The new form of biological threat is silent and it is coming from the backdoor. And, therefore, the CBRN defense is going to become a collective initiative than keeping it restricted to the national level. Particularly those countries that have knowledge, expertise, and equipment to control CBRN threats will need to come forward and help less-privileged countries with training and defense material on CBRN.



Integrating capabilities for installing, operating and training on CBRN threat detection technologies and protection against weapons of mass destruction (WMD) through the deployment of monitoring and surveillance systems, radars and satellites are becoming the next big market opportunities.



A few of the interesting findings of this research report include:

Increasing inclusion of multi-sensor technologies, software and communication technologies

Use of unmanned monitoring and surveillance systems to conduct aerial surveillance will grow many folds and it will become a key component of CBRN countermeasures

Use of centralized data management and analytics will change the entire CBRN to new levels of must-have technology for military and homeland applications

The research team that researched, analyzed and wrote this report, combines a range of skills and talents in all relevant areas, including defense-, aerospace- and homeland security technology, economics, politics and policy-making, business and general intelligence, and industry/market research and analysis.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the CBRN market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as by application, types, and variants. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like unmanned monitoring and surveillance systems for CBRN.

Snapshot of the CBRN market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as by application, types, and variants. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like unmanned monitoring and surveillance systems for CBRN. Market Dynamics: The report delivers insights into the technological developments in the CBRN products and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

The report delivers insights into the technological developments in the CBRN products and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the CBRN market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the CBRN market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into present CBRN strength and future demand within a region.

Insights into present CBRN strength and future demand within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the CBRN market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the CBRN market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Trend Analysis: Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the CBRN segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the CBRN segments expected to be in demand in each region. Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in CBRN expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in CBRN expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global CBRN industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Highlights



CBRN Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over 2020-2028 in terms of value and in terms of volume the growth will be with a CAGR of 5.5%. The total revenue during the forecasted period will be $156.5 billion .

. The demand for CBRN technology is growing worldwide. The long-pending decommissioning of conventional CBRN systems with modern, unmanned and multi-sensor based CBRN systems was the need for various nations.

Scope for CBRN software using Software as a Service is under consideration, especially by Europe and the U.S. led association. Developing a cluster of integrated CBRN systems to generate data from multiple sources and perform data analytics and intelligence at a central location is the key purpose.

and the U.S. led association. Developing a cluster of integrated CBRN systems to generate data from multiple sources and perform data analytics and intelligence at a central location is the key purpose. Unmanned CBRN monitoring and surveillance systems will grow in many folds. Zero causality and real-time decisions are the two key drivers for using land-based and aerial unmanned CBRN systems.

CBRN solution providers invest heavily in high-speed bandwidths to securely transmit data at lightning speed. The use of the Internet is crucial for communication between the field teams and control room. The Internet has improved the efficiency of communication and data transfer in real-time.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.6 Language

1.7 Opportunity Alerts



2 Executive Summary

2.1 CBRN Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

2.4.1 Global CBRN Market 2028

2.4.2 Global CBRN Market by Products 2028

2.4.3 Global CBRN Market by Threat Type 2028

2.4.4 Global CBRN Market by Region 2028



3 Current Technologies of the CBRN Defense

3.1 Overview

3.2 Sensors and Sensor Integration in CBRN Devices

3.3 CBRN Software and Information Management Systems

3.4 CBRN Products and Equipment

3.4.1 CBRN Protective Suits

3.4.2 CBRN Protective Gears

3.4.3 CBRN Detectors

3.4.4 CBRN Monitoring and Surveillance Systems

3.4.5 CBRN Laboratory Setup and Equipment

3.5 DoD DR SKO

3.6 Project CBRN SaaS



4 Current Market Overview of the CBRN

4.1 CBRN Market Overview

4.2 Leading Influencers for CBRN Markets

4.2.1 The United States

4.2.2 The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)

4.2.3 The United Kingdom

4.2.4 CBRN-UK

4.2.5 Joint CBRN Defence Center of Excellence

4.2.6 EU Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation Centres of Excellence

4.2.7 CBRN in Russia



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Essential for CBRN Defense

5.3 CBRN Market Segment

5.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.4.2 Supplier Power

5.4.3 Buyer Power

5.4.4 Threat of Substitution

5.4.5 Threat of New Entry

5.5 Macro environment

5.5.1 Political

5.5.2 Legislative

5.6 Forecast factors

5.6.1 Drivers

5.6.2 Inhibitors

5.6.3 Opportunities

5.6.4 Challenges



6 CBRN Market by Region to 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 CBRN market by Regions overview

6.3 CBRN market Regions by Products

6.4 CBRN market Regions by End-User

6.5 CBRN market Regions by Threat Elements



7 CBRN Market by Products to 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global CBRN market by Products overview

7.3 Global market CBRN Products by Region

7.4 Global market CBRN Products by End-User

7.5 Global market CBRN Products by Threat Element



8 CBRN Market by Threat Element to 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global CBRN market by Products for Threat Defense Element

8.3 Global CBRN market Threat Element Defense by Region

8.4 Global CBRN Products by End-User



9 CBRN Market by End-User to 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global CBRN market by Products

9.3 CBRN Markets end-user market by Region

9.4 Global CBRN market by Threat Defense



10 Events based forecast for the global CBRN Market to 2028

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Impact of Corona Epidemics on CBRN market

10.4 Global Market

10.5 Forecast by Products

10.6 Forecast by Region

10.7 Forecast by Threat Element

10.8 Forecast by End-User



11 Leading Companies in the CBRN Market

11.1 Airboss of America Corp.

11.1.1 Products & Services

11.1.2 Segment Revenue 2018

11.1.3 Financial info (revenues, profit last 3 years)

11.1.4 Recent contract wins

11.1.5 CBRN Products & Services

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Bertin Technologies

11.3 Bruker Corporation

11.4 FLIR Systems

11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



