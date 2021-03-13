Global Central Banks Confront Enthusiasm of Investors: Eco Week

1 / 6

Global Central Banks Confront Enthusiasm of Investors: Eco Week

Craig Stirling
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers from Washington to Tokyo will this week confront the enthusiasm of investors betting on a return of inflation, delivering policy responses ranging from cautious tolerance to interest-rate increases.

For many such officials, the three-day frenzy of meetings starting on Wednesday is the first scheduled opportunity to act since a global rout in government debt markets took hold in February, fueled by speculation of a pickup in prices after the coronavirus crisis abates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision will be the most significant among at least 11 monetary announcements due around the world. Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to affirm a loose stance that stops short of the heightened activism of the European Central Bank, which last week pledged to frontload bond purchases.

The Bank of England might take a view similar to the Fed’s as it focuses on growth risks still dominating the outlook. The Bank of Japan will unveil a policy review, possibly tweaking stimulus programs and even maybe reiterating its capacity to cut rates further.

Other monetary authorities are likely to be less sanguine. Central banks in Norway and Russia may signal shifts to a more hawkish stance, while officials Brazil and Turkey could deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes of 2021.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“Central banks went into the Covid crisis together. They will exit separately. For the Fed and Bank of England, slightly higher yields can be tolerated as an early sign of recovery. For Brazil, they contribute to a more challenging environment that’s likely to force a rate hike -- despite a raging virus and risks to growth.”

--Tom Orlik, chief economist

Elsewhere, ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to European Union lawmakers and and China gets its first set of hard data this year.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.

U.S. and Canada

The Federal Open Market Committee, holding its second meeting of the year March 16-17, is almost certain to keep interest rates near zero and pledge to continue its asset purchases at the current pace. Wall Street economists’ focus will be on the central bank’s quarterly forecasts, including whether the panel includes an initial rate hike in the 2023 projections, in response to a pickup in the outlook for growth.

In terms of upcoming economic data, investors will be watching for the latest reading on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and weekly jobless claims to gauge the strength of the recovery as more states drop restrictions on activity and vaccines are deployed more widely.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Aside from the BOE decision, investors watching the U.K. may take notice of changes to the list statisticians use to gauge living costs on Monday, with pandemic-related changes to Britons’ lifestyle expected to be reflected in the updated basket of goods and services.

ECB President Lagarde will speak to EU lawmakers in Brussels on Thursday, a week after her institution pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the euro area’s economic recovery.

The week also sees a flurry of rate decisions elsewhere across the region, with central banks in the Norway and Egypt expected to stay on hold.

The Bank of Russia is also forecast to keep its monetary settings unchanged, but officials are pivoting from a string of cuts aimed at stimulating the economy through the pandemic last year to a tightening stance as inflation surges. That concern is likely to prompt Turkish monetary officials to hike rates to try to rein in inflation.

In Africa, Mozambique’s central bank may keep rates unchanged after the country’s currency, the metical, stabilized following a surprise 300 basis-point hike in January.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Asia

Economic activity data due Monday for the first two months of the year will show roaring growth in China, with figures largely distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was in lockdown. Complicating the picture further are the travel restrictions imposed ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February, which curbed consumption but allowed factories to resume production earlier than usual.

The BOJ is expected to unveil an array of tweaks to its policy framework while keeping its main settings on hold following a review of its measures on Friday. There will be plenty for markets to digest as the central bank looks to freshen up its control of rates and asset purchases while shoring up stimulus for the longer term.

Inflation data out the same day is likely to show prices are still falling almost eight years after the BOJ launched its massive stimulus program.

Indonesia and Taiwan have interest rate decisions on Thursday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Latin America

Brazil’s economic activity indicator for January out Monday may show that the country’s modest recovery is stalling, while Peru’s gross domestic product proxy for the same month may post a second straight year-on-year rise even with joblessness stuck around 13%.

Colombian data on industrial output, retail sales and economic activity for January will likely reflect renewed lockdown measures amid weak domestic demand.

Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday is all but certain to tighten policy for the first time since 2015 and raise its key rate by a half-point to 2.5%. Given the recent surge in inflation, Wednesday’s increase probably won’t be the last.

On Thursday, Chile posts fourth-quarter and full year output data. Hefty monetary and fiscal stimulus, surging demand for copper, which accounts for about half of the country’s exports, and one of the world’s best vaccine rollouts have pushed some 2021 GDP estimates over 6%.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Miller, defense secretary on Jan. 6, sees 'cause and effect' between Trump's words and Capitol riot

    Former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said "it's pretty much definitive" the mob wouldn't have attacked the Capitol without Trump's speech.

  • Democratic Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand Join Calls For Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

    "It is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," they said. He's been accused of sexual misconduct.

  • Jon Stewart Gives Tucker Carlson A Humiliating Reminder Of His Worst TV Moment

    The former "Daily Show" host offers up an apology... but not to Carlson.

  • Why Organigram Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) jumped 9.9% on Friday, following positive analyst commentary. On Monday, Organigram said it received an investment of $221 million Canadian ($177 million) from British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). "This strategic collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, differentiated products that appeal to adult consumers and we expect it to be transformational for Organigram and its shareholders," Organigram chief strategic officer Paolo De Luca said in a press release.

  • ‘Stimmy’ Is Setting Stage for Next Wave of Retail Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Money from the government is poised to rain down as soon as this weekend for most Americans. And while many cash-strapped families will use funds from the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill to cover rent or past-due accounts, another cohort may use the $1,400 payments to ignite the stock market’s next retail frenzy.“I probably will take about half of it to invest into stocks,” said Iyana Halley, a 28-year-old actor who recently appeared in NBC’s television drama “This Is Us.” The Los Angeles resident remains on the fence about which equities to buy, but has been keeping a close watch on social media and seeking guidance from a friend she trusts.“I want to see what will make the most sense, where I can get the most out of my money,” Halley said in an interview. “I’m still new to the stock-market world, so trying to figure stuff out.”The retail buying may come as soon as Monday, giving the Nasdaq 100 Index new wind after it fell into a correction earlier this month amid a crash for some of the market’s most speculative names. The checks “could offer a short-term ‘shot in the arm’ to a market that was otherwise looking run-down and vulnerable to a sell-off,” said Sam Stovall, the chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.Individuals age 25 to 34 with online brokerage accounts plan to use about 50% of their stimulus to buy stocks, according to a survey this month by Deutsche Bank. Americans who earn as much as $75,000, or couples making $150,000, plus their children or adult dependents, qualify for the full $1,400 per person. Two parents with a dependent child would get a combined $4,200 injection.“Stimulus checks will almost certainly drive more retail buying,” said Eric Liu, co-founder of Vanda Research, a firm that tracks retail flows in the U.S. “The social media attention has remained strong.”Tyler Hopkins, a 26-year-old computer technician for a school district an hour east of Los Angeles, spent about half of his two previous pandemic stimulus payments on stocks including GameStop Corp. and non-fungible tokens. He plans to buy more shares of retail favorites when the latest payment hits his bank account.“I’ve been buying crypto and stocks for a while now, but the stimmys helped pay some bills and I put the rest of them into investing,” Hopkins said.For all the excitement that the stimulus payments are stirring up among younger traders looking to make a killing, investment professionals have been wringing their hands. They worry that unsophisticated newbies buying stocks they heard about from memes or online forums like WallStreetBets could take already stretched valuations even higher.“You could say it’s like gasoline on a fire,” said Kimberly Woody, a senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. It’s “participation from a lot of folks that really just don’t know what they’re doing.”The retail mania has been raging for almost a year now. The gamification of investing and consumers seeking entertainment during pandemic lockdowns led to massive surges in stocks generally shunned by the long-term investor community, from companies like Gamestop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. Those bets helped spark massive rallies that featured dizzying bouts of volatility.Halley, the Los Angeles actor, is aware of just how dicey it is taking a flyer on the fringes of the stock market, so she’s hedging her bets. She plans to spend the other half of her stimulus on acting classes.“I think with stocks or any kind of investment, it’s always going to be a risk,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No Partners, No Problem: Nikola May Do Hydrogen Stations Solo

    Now that it can buy cheap electricity to make hydrogen in Arizona, Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) no longer needs fueling station partners who balked after the startup's months of distractions and ongoing federal probes into fraudulent claims. "Things are changing," Nikola CEO Mark Russell told FreightWaves in a recent interview. "We were working with various potential station partners for some time last year. And that's why we thought there was a good chance that we would have one of those announced by the end of the year or early this year." But after getting a long-term deal to buy electricity at about 2.5 cents a kilowatt from Arizona Public Service (APS), the need for help has diminished. Competing favorably with diesel fuel "The rate schedule that has been put in place with APS is huge," Russell said. "Eighty-five percent of the cost of providing hydrogen in the way we're talking about is electricity. We'll be able to compete very favorably to diesel fuel using that rate structure over the next 20 years." Hydrogen fuel used in fuel cell Class 8 trucks like Nikola plans for 2023 emit no emissions, critical in places like California. Regulations there take an increasing number of diesel-powered trucks off the road over the next 20 years in favor of zero-emission trucks. Nikola plans to publicly distribute Arizona-produced hydrogen fuel in the Golden State. "As the potential partners have hesitated [or] aren't ready to move as fast as we are, we have not slowed down our work at all," Russell said. "We have all the building blocks in place." New Truck Talk every Friday. Subscribe here. Nel ASA, which sold Nikola $30 million worth of electrolyzers to make the hydrogen, helped with station design. Building the stations themselves is mostly about acquiring real estate — "the smallest cost and the easiest one to solve," according to Russell. Nikola could pursue areas where solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy are available in abundance. "There is now a template we can take into other jurisdictions," he said. "We can produce in large amounts where we have the lowest costs. And then we can move the hydrogen by truck either in two trailers compressed or in cryogenic trailers as liquid." The Trevor factor Nikola continues to distance itself from founder Trevor Milton, who resigned as executive chairman last September. A 67-page report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleged Nikola was an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." From Nikola's founding in 2014, Milton was the face of the company. But the company, not Milton personally, could bear the brunt of any civil penalties resulting from Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice probes. Nikola already has spent more than $27 million on legal fees for Milton and other expenses related to the Hindenburg report. On page 103 of its recent10-K filing with the SEC, Nikola listed nine statements that "were inaccurate in whole or in part, when made," including the price and quantity of hydrogen Nikola could make at the company's demo stations. Revealing the findings of the investigation by the Kirkland & Ellis law firm was an attempt to refocus on the future. "I hope because we're being so transparent that people are able to process it. And then we can move beyond it," Russell said. "Making the disclosure, we hope, is a good, important step toward moving forward." Clearing distractions Russell and a board of directors led by former General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Wall Street analyst Steve Girsky added three experienced, crisis-tested directors in recent months. Known for overheated social media hype under Milton, Nikola behaves differently without him. Press releases include timetables of milestones, daring media and investors to hold the company accountable. Russell and the board canceled the Badger electric pickup truck and took a $14 million write-off to shut down a Powersports division. The Nikola WAV battery-electric watercraft is part of the abandoned Powersports division. (Photo: Nikola) "Trevor definitely did like those things," Russell said. "He was passionate about powersports, passionate about off-road vehicles, passionate about watercraft. Those are all things that were personally important to him. My view always has been much more disciplined." All that remains from the circus-like atmosphere at Nikola World in 2019 is some intellectual property and prototypes for a fully electric four-seat off-road vehicle. Russell would be happy to dispose of those assets. Intellectual property and prototypes of the electric-powered Nikola NZT four-seat off road vehicle could be sold, leased or otherwise disposed of. But Nikola will spend no more time or money on them. (Photo: Nikola) "We have an open mind about what happens there," he said. "What we have decided is that those things are no longer taking resources or focus away from our core deliverables." Russell means battery-electric trucks, hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks and hydrogen fueling stations. "We're trying to do one of the toughest things out there, which is make long-haul commercial transportation zero emissions. And if we succeed in doing that, that will be a positive change for the world that will go on far, far into the future." No reservations for the Tre The first five battery-electric Tre models have been built. Four are in the U.S. for validation testing; one is still in Europe. Nine more are on their way. Nikola wants to arrange rides for U.S. customers who said they would buy the cabover Tre. Until a year ago, it was slated only for Europe. The camouflaged battery-electric Class 8 Nikola Tre is undergoing validation testing in Phoenix. The company expects to have enough early builds soon to hold exposure programs for possible customers. (Photo: Nikola) Nikola originally planned to assemble 600 Tre models in the fourth quarter from kits of parts at a still-under-construction plant in Coolidge, Arizona. Supply chain issues and the pandemic cut that to 50 to 100 trucks. Compared to 14,000 reservations for the Two fuel cell tractor, Nikola has no reservations or orders for the Tre. That is more or less by design. "We're looking to do the start of production later this year, so we're not going to take reservations," Russell said. "We'll take contracts or we'll take deposits." Is Nikola's future Chinese? The Tre, based on the Iveco S-Way, is built in a joint venture with the CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) subsidiary in Ulm, Germany. CNHI is in talks to sell Iveco to China's FAW Jiefang, Reuters reported in January. The Chinese are aggressively pursuing fuel cells for long-haul transportation. If Iveco goes to FAW, does Nikola follow? CNHI did not respond to a FreightWaves request for comment. And Russell? "As unsurprised as I am that you would ask that question," he said, "I'm equally sure that you're unsurprised that I'm going to say I cannot comment." Related articles: Nikola wants cheap electricity for Arizona hydrogen stations Nikola will truck hydrogen to stations when electricity costs too much Crisis-tested directors added to regain Nikola credibility Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAre SPACs Redirecting Blank Check Love To Self-driving Truck Startups?Nikola Loses Half As Much As Expected As Powersports Unit Dropped© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Blockchain Gets First Mention in China’s 5-Year Policy Plan

    China’s 14th five-year plan outlines the country’s economic priorities and stressed that technology will play an increasingly important large role.

  • Higher Rates Won’t Kill the Stock Market. What to Do Now.

    The market could well rise higher still. The stocks leading it, however, might be a little different than the ones that led it to records in 2020.

  • Cowboys News: Free agents to fix defense, Jerry Jones’ bottomless pit

    The offense has been the center of attention for the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Dak Prescott attack is in full effect as fans can rejoice a little louder these days. The mega deal has come and gone, and the Dallas quarterback couldn't be any more ...

  • Sarah Everard vigil: When is the Reclaim the Streets march, where is it happening and will it go ahead?

    Organisers of a vigil following Sarah Everard' disappearance say police have performed an 'about face' in allowing them to carry out the event.

  • Lukashenko says Belarus may submit new Eurovision entry after backlash

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Belarus may submit a new entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest after the previous one, by a band known for mocking anti-government protests, was rejected as too political. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry had sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. Eurovision's organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, on Thursday threatened Belarus with disqualification if it did not submit a modified version of the entry or submit a new song.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Sea slugs self-decapitate and regrow whole body

    This sea slug is able to self-decapitateand regrow a whole new bodyCourtesy: Sayaka Mitoh Japenese reseachers said they made the discovery by chanceSOUNDBITE) (Japanese) NARA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY PHD RESEARCHER, SAYAKA MITOH, SAYING:"One day, the head and body of the Elysia cf. marginata (sea slug) that our laboratory had been raising for generations was suddenly split apart. I thought it was going to die, but when I saw it, it was moving around and eating food. It seemed to be doing well. So I continued observing it, and I realized, it had started regenerating its heart and body.""The heart and body regenerated from the tip of its (sea slug) head. This indicates that there are probably stem cells in this area. If there will be more research on these stem cells, I believe it could be applied to regenerative medicine in the future."

  • On the 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, activists take stock of the 'Say Her Name' protests

    One year since 26-year-old emergency room technician Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville, Ky., police, her family, friends and supporters continue to work to keep her name top of mind.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."