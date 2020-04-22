Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$430.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 26.8%. Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 26.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$530.9 Million by the year 2025, Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) will reach a market size of US$33.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aveco s.r.o.

Bitcentral, Inc.

BroadStream Solutions, Inc.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

Florical Systems

Grass Valley

HARDATA Corp.

Harmonic, Inc.

Imagine Communications Corp.

Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.

Pixel Power Ltd.

PlayBox Technology Limited

SGT, S.A.S.

SkyLark Technology Inc.

Snell Advanced Media Ltd.

Vector 3 S.A.

wTVision

XOR Media Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient

Broadcasting

Recent Market Activity

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation

Solution

CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in

Playout & Media Management

Current Market Scenario: A Review

Outlook

Competition: A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Market Trends & Drivers

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer

Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB

Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to

Benefit Adoption of CiaB

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure

Benefits Adoption of CiaB

CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost

Pressures

Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities

for CiaB

Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth

Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing

Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout

Encourages Innovation in CiaB

Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth

Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB

Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 24: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283208/?utm_source=PRN



