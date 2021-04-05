Global Chip Shortage a Temporary Problem, But in Extraordinary Times

Sejuti Banerjea
·6 min read

Okay, the chip shortage is not exactly a new story; it has been developing over the past year. Ever since the pandemic hit for the first time last spring, we were headed for major inventory imbalances across the supply chain, which often feels like shortages.

A recent Reuters article lays out the causes of the chip shortage rather well, but I’m summarizing it here:

It was actually a chain of events, starting with the pandemic that forced people to operate from home. So suddenly, we had demand for computers and consumer electronics going through the roof. This naturally caused chipmakers to adjust their supply to focus on these markets.

However, as everything opened up, there was still the need for social distancing. So people ended up buying more cars than they normally would (in aggregate). Now, this is where the chip shortage first started showing up because chipmakers couldn’t accommodate them.

Add into that mix a fire at a Renesas factory (supplier of 30% of MCUs used in cars); severe weather in parts of Texas, which limited supply from other major auto chip suppliers Infineon and NXP; chip-guzzling 5G devices that launched during this time; new game consoles from Microsoft and Sony that also launched during this time; record bitcoin mining; and U.S. sanctions on China, which led to stockpiling by China and troubled the entire Asia supply chain, which is highly integrated across a number of Asian economies, including South Korea, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

What we have as a result of all this is inventory shortage at manufacturers of automobiles as well as a range of consumer electronics products, including smartphones, refrigerators and microwaves. 

A report from IHS Markit offers hope for the auto industry. The research firm expects the MCU shortage to recover gradually, with supply improving in the second quarter, meeting demand in the second and recovering first-half shortfalls in the fourth quarter.

While all players will be impacted, Japanese manufacturers are likely to be somewhat insulated because of inventories at their distributors. Overall auto output forecast was maintained at 84.6 million units, although the situation remains dynamic and could change as we move forward.

The Chip Market Reinvents Itself

Even as all these tensions continue, major changes are afoot on the manufacturing side.

Intel’s INTC new CEO surprised some of us folks with the announcement that it would continue its internal manufacturing (including 2 new fabs by 2024). However, it will use outside foundries when required and also offer foundry services as a separate business unit.

So Intel appears to be playing nice with the government while it also tries to generate the volumes necessary to maintain such a model. As American technology companies are being encouraged to use locally produced components, Intel’s supply should have some takers in Apple, NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and the like.

Not to be outdone, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) announced last week that it would invest $100 billion over the next three years to scale up its manufacturing operations and fund the development of new chip technologies. “TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner,” the company said, in a response to local media reports.

According to CEO C.C. Wei, despite running its fabs at over 100% utilization over the past year, TSM is unable to meet demand. It remains on a major hiring spree, has new fabs under construction and has decided to suspend wafer price reductions for a year beginning in 2022. This is hardly surprising since it caters to companies like Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Apple and NVIDIA.

Samsung, the other major semiconductor manufacturer, that’s planning to move beyond memory chips, expects to spend $116 billion over 10 years (from 2019).

The Steel Mills of the Future

The only concern, if you can call it that is the possibility of an inventory glut three to four years down the line. In this context, it’s worth noting that competition has reached entirely new levels as the U.S. attempts to regain some of its lost territory. The Semiconductor Industry Association, (SIA) recently said that semiconductor manufacturing in the country had gone from 37% of global chip supply in 1990 to just 12% in 2020. The industry group urged the government to take appropriate measures to rectify the situation.

In this scenario, it would be disastrous to miss a design cycle and get cut out of all the new products that will launch at an accelerated pace in the next few years. Absorbing losses from weaker pricing seems like a lesser evil. So everyone is likely to go full throttle.

Without a doubt, semiconductor fabs are the steel mills of the future, considering their role in AI. Semiconductors will increasingly be embedded into every conceivable device and also into our own bodies by the end of decade.

But for now, the markets into which they’ve already made their way are screaming out for them. So it’s a good time to invest in chip stocks, as long as you’re following tried and tested strategies.

So look for Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and check out the specific sub-industry. Remember, not all players are made the same, nor will they all fare the same way in the same situation, nor will all their valuations be attractive.

So here’s a list that I would recommend-

AMAT and ASML are obvious beneficiaries of these trends, but their rich valuations keep me on the sidelines. Formfactor FORM looks like a safer bet.

Himax Technologies HIMX, Micron MU, Texas Instruments (TXN), Xilinx XLNX and STMicroelectronics STM are also looking good.

Stocks with extremely attractive valuations (based on their performance over the past year) are AMD and NVDA, so they are also worth snapping up.

There are also some attractive stocks in the analog/mixed signal group: Max Linear MXL, MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI and NXP Semiconductors NXPI are examples.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Resurgent PEP Stock for Dividend and More Before Q1 Earnings?

    PepsiCo (PEP) shares have popped 12% since March 4 to double its industry and the S&P 500. Time to buy ahead of earnings?

  • T-Mobile, AMD, Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    T-Mobile and Lumen host investor events this week. AMD and Xilinx shareholders vote on their merger. Plus, the IMF’s and World Bank’s spring meetings, PMIs, and inflation data.

  • Top stocks investors bought and sold in March

    JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade chief market strategist, joins Yahoo Finance live to discuss TD’s latest Investor Movement Index (IMX) which showed big-name volatility pushed the score higher in March, as well as the biggest names that were bought and sold.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Facebook leak: Irish regulator probes 'old' data dump

    The Irish regulator is checking that an "old" leak of 500 million users' data is what Facebook says.

  • Lil Nas X says he hopes his 'haters are sad' after his new song 'Montero' launches to the top of the charts

    The music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," which shows Lil Nas X giving the devil a lap dance, sparked both praise and fury online.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Man on Nebraska death row for killing girlfriend's kids dies

    A man who had been on Nebraska's death row since 2003 died Saturday, reducing the total number of condemned inmates in the state to 11, prison officials said Monday. Arthur Gales, 55, was sentenced to death for the November 2000 slayings of his then-girlfriend's two children. Authorities said he killed 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler because they were potential witnesses to him severely beating their mother.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Senate parliamentarian says Democrats could use budget reconciliation again this year

    Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued an opinion Monday that could allow Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process again in fiscal year 2021, a spokesman for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) saidWhy it matters: The opinion increases the number of pathways for advancing President Biden’s agenda without having to end the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer's top policy aides argued that revising this year's budget could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.The "conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more," Axios' Mike Allen writes. The big picture: The parliamentarian's decision means Senate Democrats could potentially pass legislation like the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority rather than 60 votes, which would require 10 Republican votes. What they're saying: "The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer said. "While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."