Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Insights, 2017-2020 and Beyond

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CIDP symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) patients 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The CIDP symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted CIDP symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total prevalence of CIDP, Gender-Specific cases of CIDP, Clinical Subtype specific cases of CIDP, Age-Specific cases of CIDP. The report includes the prevalent scenario of CIDP symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The epidemiology segment also provides the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total prevalent population of CIDP in 7MM countries was estimated to be 44,700 in 2017.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) report encloses the detailed analysis of CIDP marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Privigen: CSL Behring



Privigen is indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) to improve neuromuscular disability and impairment. Privigen is the first and only, ready-to-use, sterile, room-temperature stored, liquid, polyvalent IVIG stabilized with L-proline. The drug acts as an immunostimulant. It is approved in the US, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of CIDP in adults to improve neuromuscular disability and impairment.



Emerging Drugs



GGS-CIDP: Teijin Pharma



GGS-CIDP is an intravenous, freeze-dried sulfonated human normal immunoglobulin which reported to shows high efficacy in restoring the lost muscle strength by its immune regulatory action of inhibiting the inflammation of the peripheral nerves; the drug thus offers promise as a treatment that will restore lost muscle strength. The molecule has completed the Phase III developmental studies for the treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and filed NDA for manufacturing and marketing approval of GGS-CIDP.



Market Outlook



This section includes a glimpse of the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market in 7MM. The market size of CIDP in the seven major markets is expected to be USD 968 million in 2017.



The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.



The current therapeutic landscape in the 7MM divided into conventional therapies such as Corticosteroids, Plasma Exchange (PE), and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) which are also considered as the first line of therapy. In Corticosteroids therapy, mostly Prednisone and Dexamethasone are indicated among them. It induces a therapeutic response after 2 months and maximal improvement is observed after a long period with gradual incremental of dose. It has been in the therapeutic use for CIDP as of the first reporting of cases.



Plasma Exchange (PE) is an invasive therapy that requires well-trained personnel at specialized centers. It demonstrated short-term efficacy in the early days formerly may deteriorate within weeks to months after treatment.



Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) has been used as the first-line therapy for CIDP over the past two decades with established efficacy and recommended to be offered as the long-term treatment. Though, the therapy with IVIG is expensive and time-consuming, and may have limited availability in some circumstances; the patient reported Improvement usually within a few weeks.



The United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market Size and market Size by therapies in the United States.



The United States accounts for the highest market size of CIDP in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Even though the IVIG has proven efficacy, the therapies are associated with the high cost and frequent adverse effects.



EU-5 Countries Market Outlook



The total Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market Size and market Size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Currently, used IVIG products are licensed for CIDP either purely nationally or via the MR-procedure in certain EU states or, in one case, centrally in the entire EU. The Tegeline of the LFB has been got approval from the France authorities. The Polyvalent immunoglobulins of the Kedrion Biopharma were approved by the Italian authorities to include in the CIDP treatment regimens. The approval of the SCIG paved the way for patient compliance therapies shortly. Consequently, the market share is expected to increase during the forecast period [2020-2030].



Japan Market Outlook



The total Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Teijin Pharma, Octapharma, Shire/ Takeda, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma, argenx, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and others. GGS-CIDP (Teijin Pharma), NewGam (Octapharm) and HyQvia (Shire/Takeda) are the late-stage immunoglobin therapies.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, the publisher takes reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



Commercial insurance companies typically reimburse for IG to treat many diseases regardless of whether they are designated as FDA-approved for IG therapy. Medicare Part B will reimburse IG for most diagnosis codes in the physician office or hospital outpatient setting. Both Typical and Atypical CIDP are covered under the FDA approved (Diagnosis Code - 357.81) condition to get coverage for IG therapy.



Scope of the Report