Global Citizen Live In Sydney Will Present Delta Goodrem Filmed From The Sydney Opera House as Part of 24 Hour Broadcast Event Spanning Six Continents on September 25, 2021

NEW YORK, September 1, 2021 /3BL Media/ - International advocacy organization, Global Citizen today announced that Delta Goodrem’s performance filmed from the iconic Sydney Opera House, will be part of Global Citizen Liveon Saturday, September 25th (September 26 AEST). Australians can tune-in to the livestream from home via Global Citizen’s YouTube and Twitter pages. The news coincides with Australia's Channel 9 signing on to broadcast Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour journey around the world that day on free streaming platform 9Now, featuring artists, luminaries, and dignitaries on stage at festivals and events across six continents.

"I am honoured to be joining Global Citizen and to perform as part of Global Citizen Live along with a historic lineup of artists, activists and world leaders coming together to inspire hope and to create change,” stated Delta Goodrem

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty by prioritizing climate change, famine, and vaccine equity. In Australia, business and government leaders will be asked to:

Stand with their neighbours in the Pacific Islands by committing to reduce domestic emissions by 74% by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050 with a clear plan of achieving this, ahead of COP 26.

Sign on to the Race to Zero and make new science based targets in line with the Paris Agreement to avoid a greater than 1.5 degree temperature rise.

Donate further funding and vaccines via COVAX to ensure equitable access to the COVID 19 vaccine in the region.

“Ahead of COP26, Global Citizen Live is calling on the largest businesses and G20 governments, including Australia, to urgently step up their ambition to curb climate change through reducing emissions, increasing climate finance, and reforesting 1 billion trees by 2022. We’re inviting Australian businesses and the government to make new commitments to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” said Michael Sheldrick, co-founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer.

With more still to be announced, Global Citizen Live has revealed line-ups for free, COVID-19 compliant, ticketed, outdoor festivals in presented by Citi and Cisco, (Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, & Lang Lang); in Paris from the Eiffel Tower(Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Angélique Kidjo), as well as events in Lagos, Nigeria (Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti), and Rio de Janeiro in Brazilin partnership with Rock In Rio (Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, Tropkillaz, Mosquito). These, along with performances by BTS, The Weeknd, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica, Rag'n'Bone Man, Ricky Martin, and The Lumineers will be broadcast by Channel 9, Brazil’s Multishow and Bis, France’s TF1/TMC, Singapore’s Mediacorp, ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, & others (air dates & times to come).

An official partner of COP26, Global Citizen Live coincides with the UN General Assembly (Sept), prior to the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26 Meeting (Nov). Focused on vaccine equity, famine, and climate change, Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver: 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries by the end of September; urgent meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine; and 1 billion trees planted and preserved by 2022 to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org.

To earn tickets to Paris & New York City festivals, learn about events as they’re announced, and view health & safety guidelines, please vist GlobalCitizenLive.org.

Global Citizen Live events comply with, or exceed, the latest COVID-19 protocols. For the small number of people required on site to record this performance, there will be a number of health and safety measures in place to ensure this recording is carried out safely and in line with the current public health orders.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Global Citizen is grateful for the support from incredible organizations advocating for impact, including: 1t.org, American Forests, The Asia Society, Ban Ki Moon Center, Center for Environmental Peacebuilding, Climate Neutral, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Conservation International, COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, Education Cannot Wait, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Global Solidarity Fund, Green Climate Fund, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Rescue Committee, LISC, Namati, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), One Acre Fund, Outright Action International, Paris Peace Forum, The Pathfinders, Re:Wild, Rotary International, Seadream Family Foundation, Sheth Sangreal Foundation, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Slum2School Africa, South African Education Project, The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, The Global Fund (to Fight TB, AIDS, Malaria), UNICEF, UNICEF Australia, UNITAID, UNFPA, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), World Food Programme, World Health Organization, World Health Organization Foundation.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is supported by more than 35 governments and world leaders, including: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi; President of France Emmanuel Macron; President of Chile Sebastián Piñera; President of Argentina Alberto Fernández; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg; Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez; Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo; Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven; Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama; Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne; Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of Mexico, Martha Delgado Peralta, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; as well as United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; Dr Tedros Executive Director of the World Health Organization; UK COP President Designate Alok Sharma; US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon; Peter Sands Executive Director of Global Fund; Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, Global Financing Facility; Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development; David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme; Yasmine Sherif, Director, Education Cannot Wait; M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; and United Nations SDG Advocate Eddie Ndopu. Global Citizen’s campaign is also supported by Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ireland, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: Bandsintown, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Digital Mobile Media, Evergreen Trading, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Mass Media, Nigeria Info, Outfront Media, Penske Media, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN: Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

