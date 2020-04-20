Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 24.8%. Cloud-based Office Productivity Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud-based Office Productivity Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud-based Office Productivity Software will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Hancom Inc.
- Hewlett Packard
- HyperOffice
- IBM Corporation
- Infraware Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce
Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Cloud Based
Office Productivity Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Workforce Mobility Sets Into Motion a US$38 Billion Enterprise
Mobility Enablement Market
How Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Fits Into the
Enterprise Mobility Equation
Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility
Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - An Overview
Moving Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity: The
True Benefit of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software
Driving Adoption Rates
Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Among
the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful
Driver of Growth
Hybrid Strategies Turbocharge Adoption Among a Wider Base of
Enterprises
Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and
Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
The Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based
Office Productivity Software
Virtual Desktops: A Powerful Productivity Enhancing Business
Application for BYOD Employees
Customization of Cloud Productivity Apps: The New Flavor of
Innovation
Cloud-Based Email: The Most Widely Used Office Productivity App
Competition: A Synoptic Review
Microsoft Office 365: The Clear Leader in the Market
Google?s G Suite: Still Not Closely Matched in Size & Power
Against Microsoft
Challenges to Growth: A Review
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
