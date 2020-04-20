Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 24.8%. Cloud-based Office Productivity Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud-based Office Productivity Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud-based Office Productivity Software will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Hancom Inc.

Hewlett Packard

HyperOffice

IBM Corporation

Infraware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce

Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Cloud Based

Office Productivity Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Workforce Mobility Sets Into Motion a US$38 Billion Enterprise

Mobility Enablement Market

How Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Fits Into the

Enterprise Mobility Equation

Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility

Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - An Overview

Moving Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity: The

True Benefit of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Driving Adoption Rates

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Among

the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful

Driver of Growth

Hybrid Strategies Turbocharge Adoption Among a Wider Base of

Enterprises

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and

Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

The Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based

Office Productivity Software

Virtual Desktops: A Powerful Productivity Enhancing Business

Application for BYOD Employees

Customization of Cloud Productivity Apps: The New Flavor of

Innovation

Cloud-Based Email: The Most Widely Used Office Productivity App

Competition: A Synoptic Review

Microsoft Office 365: The Clear Leader in the Market

Google?s G Suite: Still Not Closely Matched in Size & Power

Against Microsoft

Challenges to Growth: A Review

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in the

United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 13: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Office

Productivity Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 28: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cloud Based Office

Productivity Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 41: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market in

Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

