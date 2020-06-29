Global Cloud Gaming Market By Type, By Offering, By Type of Device, By Deployment Mode, By Gaming System, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.

Global Cloud Gaming Market By Type (Video Streaming v/s File Streaming), By Offering (Infrastructure v/s Game Platform Services), By Type of Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PCs & Laptops, Smart TVs, Head Mounted Displays, Others), By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud), By Gaming System (G-Cluster, PlayStation, Stream my game, steam in home streaming, Remote Play, Others), By End Users (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, Hardcore Gamers), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global cloud gaming market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.The global cloud gaming market is driven by the increasing smartphone proliferation and internet penetration.



Additionally, advancements in cloud computing, GPU as a service, OTT gaming services, among others are further anticipated to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending by the governments in different countries especially in developing economies for the development of 5G infrastructure is expected to foster the growth of market through 2025.



The global cloud gaming market can be segmented based on type, offering, type of device, deployment mode, gaming system, end users, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into video streaming and file streaming.



The video streaming segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years since it allows users to play games anywhere and, on any platform, if they are connected to internet.Based on type of device, the market can be fragmented into smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, PCs & laptops, smart TVs, head mounted displays and others.



The smartphones segment is expected to dominate the market on account of its cost effectiveness.



Regionally, the cloud gaming market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global cloud gaming market include Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Sony Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Jump Gaming, Paperspace, Vortex, Playgiga, Activision Publishing, Inc., Playkey, Loudplay, Electronic Arts Inc., Blacknut, Hatch and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global cloud gaming market.

• To classify and forecast global cloud gaming market based on type, offering, type of device, deployment mode, gaming system, end users, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cloud gaming market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cloud gaming market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cloud gaming market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cloud gaming market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Cloud gaming service provider, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cloud gaming

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, channel partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cloud gaming market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Video Streaming

o File Streaming

• Market, By Offering:

o Infrastructure

- Compute

- Memory

- Storage

o Game Platform Services

- Content Services

- PC Services

• Market, By Type of Device:

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Gaming Consoles

o PCs & Laptops

o Smart TVs

o Head Mounted Displays

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Public Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

o Private Cloud

• Market, By Gaming System:

o G-Cluster

o PlayStation

o Stream my game

o Steam in home streaming

o Remote Play

o Others

• Market, By End Users:

o Casual Gamers

o Avid Gamers

o Hardcore Gamers

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cloud gaming market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





