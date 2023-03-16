Global cocaine production hits "record high," U.N. drugs agency says

1
Haley Ott
·2 min read

Global cocaine production has soared to record highs after declining during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Between 2020 and 2021, cocaine production jumped 35%, the sharpest yearly increase since 2016, the report says.

Submarine with 2 bodies, 3 tons of cocaine seized in Pacific Ocean

The increase is due to a combination of expansion in coca bush cultivation and improved techniques in making cocaine.

Suspected cocaine was seized by Canadian authorities at the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Canada, December 14, 2022. / Credit: Canada Border Services Agency
Suspected cocaine was seized by Canadian authorities at the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Michigan, and Sarnia, Canada, December 14, 2022. / Credit: Canada Border Services Agency

Demand for cocaine across the world has grown over the past decade, and while the main markets remain in the Americas and Europe, there is a "strong potential" for expansion in Asia and Africa, according to UNODC.

"The surge in the global cocaine supply should put all of us on high alert," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement. "The potential for the cocaine market to expand in Africa and Asia is a dangerous reality. I urge governments and others to closely examine the report's findings to determine how this transnational threat can be met with transnational responses based on awareness raising, prevention, and international and regional cooperation."

New hubs for cocaine trafficking are emerging in Southeastern Europe and West and Central Africa, according to the report, with North Sea ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg overtaking traditional entryways to Europe in Spain and Portugal. Traffickers in Central America are also diversifying their routes by sending more cocaine to Europe.

A submarine with two dead bodies and nearly three tons of cocaine aboard was seized in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Colombia, officials said. / Credit: Colombian Navy handout
A submarine with two dead bodies and nearly three tons of cocaine aboard was seized in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Colombia, officials said. / Credit: Colombian Navy handout

Alongside the rise in cocaine production, interceptions of the drug by law enforcement have also risen to record highs, the report notes, with a record 2,000 tons of cocaine seized in 2021.

"It is my hope that the report will support evidence-based strategies which stay ahead of future developments in cocaine production, trafficking, and use," Angela Me, chief of the Research and Analysis Branch at UNODC, said in a statement.

NFL star DeVonta Smith talks about off-season nutrition with nutritionist Kelly Jones

Sneak peek: Remembering the Chowchilla Kidnapping

Jill Schlesinger on how best to prepare for potential layoffs and protect your finances

Recommended Stories

  • Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal

    A senior Iranian official visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, just days after Tehran agreed to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in a Chinese-brokered deal that raised hopes of a broader rapprochement across Middle East. Ali Shamkhani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

  • Sunak’s Northern Ireland Deal Set for Parliament Vote Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will give UK lawmakers a chance next week to vote on new post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, as the prime minister seeks to crystallize his agreement with the European Union.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareh

  • Let Netflix's Chupa Introduce Your New Adorable Critter Obsession

    Netflix’s new film Chupa has a bit of an E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial ring to it: a kid discovers a fantastical creature, bonds with it, then enlists his friends to help protect it from sinister grown-ups. But Chupa has some distinctive qualities, too—not only is it set in Mexico, but the titular monster is freaking adorable.

  • Gov. Newsom tours areas impacted by storms

    Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit Wednesday by parting shots from the season’s 11th atmospheric river, which flooded roadways, caused landslides and toppled trees throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom toured areas affected in Monterey County. (March 15)

  • Suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death named in letter sent to White House

    The letter from lawyers refers to some prosecutor records not previously released.​

  • Father Pushes Non-Verbal Daughter, 24, in Wheelchair for 10 Half Marathons: 'She's Got So Much Joy'

    "It's all for her," James Ridgeway tells PEOPLE of why he pushes his daughter Gaby in a wheelchair for 13.1 miles

  • Russian FSB agent detained in Kharkiv over planning terrorist attacks against Ukrainian pilots and special forces

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained a Russian FSB security service agent in Kharkiv who was spying on Ukrainian defenders in preparation for terrorist attacks, the SBU wrote on its Telegram channel on March 15.

  • Cocaine smuggling and production at record high since pandemic retreat

    New UN report says there has been a 35% spike in 2020-21 in the production of coca, the drug’s base ingredient

  • Wolves back in Belgium after 100 years, sparking controversy

    Conservation measures mean the predators are back in Belgium after 100 years. Not everyone is happy.

  • The Best Non-Alcoholic Wines to Try Right Now

    Non-alcoholic wines have become popular in recent years and if you're looking for a good place to start, this list of the best picks will help. From Dry January to pregnancy to religious beliefs and beyond, there are plenty of reasons to seek out a non-alcoholic drink — and if you enjoy the taste of wine but want to skip the booze, dealcoholized wine is a great option. "Just because you're not drinking for whatever reason doesn't mean you can't enjoy a meal with a delicious beverage pairing," says Ricardo Zarate, the sommelier and director of operations at Valentina, a restaurant in San Diego, California.

  • Mobile sports bets booming in some states as others shy away

    The stakes are higher in Ohio this year for March Madness — and not just because it's a regional host for the first round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. For the first time, Ohio sports fans can click on a mobile app or tap into kiosks at bars, restaurants or grocery stores and legally bet on the famed tournament. Kansas and Massachusetts also are new additions to the world of online sports betting since the NCAA tournament last tipped off.

  • Netanyahu in Germany amid tensions at home, Iran worries

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting Germany's leaders Thursday on an abbreviated visit that comes in the shadow of tensions over his government's planned overhaul of Israel's judicial system and worries about Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu has meetings scheduled with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's largely ceremonial president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his one-day trip to Berlin. The prime minister's office has said he cut the length of his visit in half because of the security situation in Israel.

  • US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low

    Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. In a note to clients, analysts at Oxford economics said there are still few signs that the recent jump in layoff announcements, particularly in the tech sector, is translating to a rise in unemployment.

  • Teen Who Drove 6 Hours to Shop for Prom Gifted $700 Dress by Store Owner: 'I Want People to Feel Good'

    "When she got into that purple dress, she lit up," says Summer Lucille, owner of Juicy Body Goddess, a plus-size only boutique in North Carolina

  • Arizona State cruises past Nevada in First Four play-in game, advances to face TCU

    The Sun Devils survived the First Four to continue into the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. ASU will play No. 6 TCU on Friday.

  • Russian ambassador to US: Drone incident a provocation

    STORY: "I think it was a real provocation," Antonov told Russian state television reporters on Tuesday (March 14) after being summoned by the U.S. State Department.The U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after a Russian Su-27 jet struck its propeller, the Pentagon said, the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.Russia has denied that any contact was made and says the drone crashed after "sharp manoeuvring."Antonov said his meeting at the State Department was "constructive" and the issue of possible "consequences" for Russia over the incident was not raised, the RIA news agency reported."We believe it is important that the lines of communication remain open," the embassy quoted Antonov as saying. "Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

  • Info from data breach that affected lawmakers appears on hacker site

    Sensitive information has been posted online from last week’s data breach of a health insurance marketplace site that affected members of Congress.

  • Shanquella Robinson's Family Demands Action in Letter to President Biden

    The family of Shanquella Robinson, a woman killed while on a trip in Mexico in November, are demanding that Mexican and US officials move as swiftly to resolve her case as they did in the recent Matamoros kidnapping. Their attorneys have written a letter to President Biden asking the Feds to keep that same energy and provide diplomatic intervention, per The Charlotte Observer.

  • Florida Man Serving 400-Year Sentence Exonerated After 34 Years in Prison

    A Florida man sentenced to 400 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit was exonerated and released from prison on Monday, March 13, Broward County officials said.Sidney Holmes was misidentified as the getaway driver in a 1988 armed robbery, authorities said. In 2020, he appealed his case to the Broward State Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit. Prosecutors investigated the case and vacated Holmes’s sentence on Monday, according to local news reports. He spent more than 30 years in prison.Footage published by the Innocence Project Florida shows Holmes’s release on Monday evening, as he was greeted by his family. Credit: Innocence Project of Florida via Storyful

  • Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on amendments

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security panel, abruptly walked out of a committee markup Wednesday morning after clashing with the panel’s chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), over amendments. Paul vented his frustration over Peters’s use of procedural tactics to effectively shield Democrats on the committee from voting on…