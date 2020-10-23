    Advertisement

    Global Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Industry

    Global Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market to Reach $64. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cockpit Electronics for Automotive estimated at US$39. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.

    2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HUD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Information Display segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR

    The Cockpit Electronics for Automotive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

    Infotainment & Navigation Segment to Record 8% CAGR

    In the global Infotainment & Navigation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Alpine Electronics, Inc.

    • Clarion Co., Ltd.

    • Continental AG

    • Delphi Automotive PLC

    • Denso Corporation

    • Garmin Ltd.

    • HARMAN International

    • Magneti Marelli SpA

    • Panasonic Corporation

    • Pioneer Corporation

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • TomTom International BV

    • Visteon Corporation

    • Yazaki Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 3: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: HUD (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: HUD (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: HUD (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Information Display (Product) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Information Display (Product) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Information Display (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
    by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Infotainment & Navigation (Product) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Infotainment & Navigation (Product) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Infotainment & Navigation (Product) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Instrument Cluster (Product) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Instrument Cluster (Product) Market Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Instrument Cluster (Product) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Telematics (Product) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Telematics (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Telematics (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: United States Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in the
    United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canadian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 28: Japanese Market for Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 30: Japanese Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 31: Chinese Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 32: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic Market
    Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Chinese Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 34: European Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: European Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: European Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 38: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Europe
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: European Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 40: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in France
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: French Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 42: French Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 43: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Germany:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: German Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 45: German Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 46: Italian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Italian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: United Kingdom Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 52: Spanish Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Spanish Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 55: Russian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 56: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Russia
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 57: Russian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 58: Rest of Europe Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Rest of
    Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: Rest of Europe Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 61: Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 67: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Australian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Australian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 70: Indian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: Indian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 73: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: South Korean Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cockpit Electronics
    for Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 79: Latin American Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 80: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: Latin American Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Latin American Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Latin American Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 85: Argentinean Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in
    Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: Argentinean Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 88: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Brazil
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: Brazilian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Brazilian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 91: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: Mexican Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Mexican Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 94: Rest of Latin America Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Rest of
    Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Latin America Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 97: The Middle East Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 99: The Middle East Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 100: The Middle East Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 101: The Middle East Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 103: Iranian Market for Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Iranian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 106: Israeli Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Israel
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Israeli Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 109: Saudi Arabian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Saudi Arabian Cockpit Electronics for Automotive
    Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 112: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: United Arab Emirates Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 114: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 115: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Rest of Middle East Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 117: Rest of Middle East Cockpit Electronics for
    Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    AFRICA
    Table 118: African Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 119: Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market in Africa
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 120: African Cockpit Electronics for Automotive Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
