Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report 2020-2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size Grew from USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% During the Forecast Period
Various factors such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the increased need to test cognition at home are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the cognitive assessment and training market size based on component, organization size, application, vertical, and region.
With the growing focus on mental health and cognitive assessment and training solutions to be leveraged virtually, the market is witnessing significant growth. Various factors, such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased need to test cognition at home, are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market.
The growing need for technological advancements in the healthcare industry during COVID-19, the rising demand for improved brain and mental fitness, and the increasing need for remote patient care in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario would provide opportunities for market growth.
However, the market faces restraints, such as time constraints in developing clinically validated brain training solutions and negative publicity in media of brain training efficiency. The high dependency on traditional assessment methods and the lack of awareness of brain fitness among the current population are the key challenges in the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions and services.
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The cognitive assessment and training market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for training and support services by end user to effectively evaluate the cognitive ability of the individuals to better assist and train for future development and growth.
The data management solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The cognitive assessment and training market by solution has been segmented into assessment, data management, data analysis and reporting, cognitive training, and others (rater training, concession management, and screening solutions). The data management segment is expected to witness rapid growth in adoption due to the rising need for pharmaceuticals to increase data accuracy and to make informed decisions related to clinical drug development for treating patients.
The learning applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The cognitive assessment and training market by application has been segmented into clinical trials, learning, research, and others (diagnostics, patient engagement, and recruitment). The learning segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to to rising concerns of organizations to increase mental ability of employees to yield better productivity in future job performance within organizations.
Among verticals, education segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The cognitive assessment and training market by industry vertical has been segmented into healthcare and life sciences, education, corporate, and others (sports and government and defense). The education vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the growth can be attributed to the increasing concern of educators to understand student's imagination and learning skills and accordingly prepare study materials to develop necessary life skills for the future growth of students.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Adoption of Gamification for Cognitive Assessment
Social Distancing Practices Resulting in Increased Adoption of Elearning Solutions
COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive the Need for Testing Cognition at Home
Restraints
Time-Constraints in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Training Solutions
Negative Publicity in the Media About Brain Training Efficiency
Opportunities
Growing Need for Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry During COVID-19
Rising Demand for Improved Brain and Mental Fitness
Challenges
High Dependency on Traditional Assessment Methods
Lack of Awareness About Brain Fitness Among the Current Population
Cumulative Growth Analysis
Cognitive Assessment and Training: Ecosystem
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: COVID-19 Impact
Case Study Analysis
Us-Based Human Resources Service Provider Company, Azilen's End-User Oriented Solution
Bayer Adopted Savonix Mobile Tests to Measure Small Improvements in Cognition
Leander Isd Used an Impact Solution for Managing a Student's Head Injury
Metro Rail Corporation Signed a Contract with Merittrac For Establishment of a Recruitment Process
Giet's Management Selected Merittrac to Improve the Placement Percentage of Engineering Students
Patent Analysis
Top Patent Applicants by Artificial Intelligence Application Field
Value Chain Analysis
Technology Analysis
Internet of Things and Cognitive Assessment and Training
Blockchain and Cognitive Assessment and Training
Natural Language Processing and Cognitive Assessment and Training
Pricing Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Altoida
Aural Analytics
Berke
Braincheck
Brainware
Cambridge Cognition
Cognifit
Cogstate
ERT
Impact Applications
Kernel
Lumosity
Medavante-Prophase
Merittrac
Neurotrack
Pearson
Philips
Quest Diagnostics
Savonix
Signant Health
The Brain Workshop
Total Brain
Unmind
Verasci
Winterlight Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gxp7m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-report-2020-2025-301178843.html
SOURCE Research and Markets