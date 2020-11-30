Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Industry

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$805. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960850/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oriented-polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$93.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$143 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$212.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ACG Pharmapack Pvt., Ltd.

  • Amcor Ltd.

  • Bemis Co., Inc.

  • Bilcare Ltd.

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • Essentra PLC

  • Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

  • R-Pharm Germany GmbH

  • Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd.

  • Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tekni-Plex, Inc.

  • Uflex Ltd.

  • Wasdell Packaging Group

  • Winpak Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960850/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cold Form Blister Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cold Form Blister Packaging Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Cold Form Blister Packaging Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Oriented-polyamide (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Oriented-polyamide (Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Oriented-polyamide (Material) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Aluminum (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Aluminum (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Aluminum (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Polypropylene (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Polypropylene (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Polypropylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Materials (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Food and Confectionary (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 23: Food and Confectionary (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Food and Confectionary (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in the United
States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 29: Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Cold Form Blister Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 33: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 35: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Canada:
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period
2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Canadian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 38: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 39: Canadian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 41: Cold Form Blister Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan
in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Form
Blister Packaging in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Japanese Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 45: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Form
Blister Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 47: Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Demand Scenario
in China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Cold Form Blister Packaging in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Chinese Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Cold Form Blister Packaging Demand Potential in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 56: European Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 57: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Europe :
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: European Cold Form Blister Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 59: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: Cold Form Blister Packaging Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material:
2020-2027

Table 62: French Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: French Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Cold Form Blister Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: French Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: French Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: German Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 68: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Germany:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: German Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: German Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cold Form
Blister Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 74: Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic Demand Scenario
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Italian Demand for Cold Form Blister Packaging in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Italian Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2020-2027

Table 80: Cold Form Blister Packaging Demand Patterns in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cold Form Blister Packaging in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 83: United Kingdom Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Cold Form Blister Packaging Demand Potential in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2012-2019

Table 87: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Cold Form Blister Packaging
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 89: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Cold Form Blister Packaging Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
Material: 2020-2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Cold Form Blister Packaging Market:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period
2012-2019

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Cold Form Blister Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Cold Form Blister Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2020-2027

Table 98: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period
2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of World Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Rest of World Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 101: Cold Form Blister Packaging Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 102: Rest of World Cold Form Blister Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960850/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Trump lashes out at 60 Minutes in furious tweets over interview with fired elections official

    Ousted cybersecurity official speaks out for first time since firing, saying president’s fraud claims are without basis

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • Trump claims world leaders are calling to say how 'messed up' the U.S. election was despite most congratulating Biden

    President Trump claimed Sunday that he has had other world leaders call him to "say how messed up" the U.S. presidential election was.The comment came during a phone interview with Fox News' Maria Baritromo, during which Trump -- without much pushback from Bartiromo -- continued to allege President-elect Joe Biden defeated him in the general election with the help of widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence of any.It's unclear who Trump was referring to, if he has indeed received such calls. Most world leaders, including those whom Trump enjoys friendly relationships with like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, have publicly offered their congratulations to Biden.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have kept quiet on Biden's win, but there's no proof they've explicitly expressed sympathy for Trump by deriding the U.S. electoral process either. Regardless, the White House hasn't read out any calls with foreign leaders since October. > Trump just claimed that foreign leaders are calling him to say "that's the most messed up election I've ever seen." The White House has read out zero phone calls with foreign leaders since the end of October. Nearly every major US ally has called Joe Biden to congratulate him.> > -- Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 29, 2020More stories from theweek.com The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy?

  • China's vaccine diplomacy builds on ties with Pakistan

    As cases of coronavirus once again soar in Pakistan, volunteers are accepting shots of an experimental Chinese vaccine. Thousands of volunteers are being recruited to trial a vaccine from Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBio as part of an agreement that will reportedly see Pakistan receive millions of doses of any finished shots. Pakistan and other countries in Asia and Africa are used to receiving huge Chinese investment to build highways, ports, railways and powerplants. Now, the Covid-19 pandemic has provided Beijing with a new soft power tool, as it uses its medical expertise to bolster its global ambitions. Under this vaccine diplomacy, countries are helping Chinese scientists host vaccine trials in return for sharing the finished drugs when they are available. China has also joined a United Nations-backed global scheme for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shunned by America. Recent polling has shown growing public suspicion of China in the West, partly amid accusations it bungled or covered up the early stages of the pandemic. There has also been growing scepticism of China's Belt and Road initiative to build a twenty first century Silk Road across Asia. The country's vaccine programmes offered a new opportunity to build trust in the developing world, and also secure its own people, said Yu Jie, senior research fellow on China at the Chatham House think tank. “We know from this pandemic, that no country is alone, China itself cannot completely eliminate Covid-19. Imported cases always come from neighbouring countries of China. In a way yes, China is conducting vaccine diplomacy, but to some extent China is also helping itself because if all the neighbouring countries get out of this pandemic, then China will be safer.” China's early success quashing the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has also left vaccine developers with the problem of needing to conduct efficacy trials in countries where volunteers stand a chance of catching the disease. Trials of Chinese vaccines are underway in Pakistan, Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Pakistani officials have said they will in return receive millions of doses on a priority basis. China has a well established drug manufacturing sector, but until now has not been a leading vaccine maker, said Ben Cowling, professor of public health at Hong Kong University. He said Chinese Covid-19 vaccine development had stuck to tried and tested methods of using inactivated virus, rather than some of the new genetic technologies used by Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. As a result, its vaccines may not work as well, but they were likely to be cheap and straightforward to make. “They really do represent possibilities in terms of vaccinating in Pakistan, other parts of the world, Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, South America. “I think a lot of countries will be very interested in getting hold of these Chinese vaccines and Chinese vaccine manufacturers will be very interested in opening up those markets to their vaccines.” China's manufacturing might will be needed to creating the vast volumes of vaccine needed in the coming months, he said. As many as 10 billion doses could be needed in the next two years and Western manufacturers would not be able to cope, he said. “So the Chinese manufacturing capacity is going to be valuable, not necessarily for Europe, but for places, like Pakistan, Africa and other parts of the world.”

  • An Oregon cancer nurse was put on leave after boasting on TikTok about ignoring COVID-19 rules

    The Salem Health oncology nurse was not named by the hospital, but local media identified her as Ashley Grames.

  • Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup

    Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, reflects on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement in his jailhouse memoir, according to an advance copy obtained by The Associated Press. “Prison Journal," which recounts the first five months of Pell’s 404 days in solitary lockup, also provides a play-by-play of Pell’s legal case and gives personal insights into one of the most divisive figures in the Catholic hierarchy today. To his supporters and even some detractors, Pell is a victim of a terrific perversion of justice; to his critics, he is the symbol of everything that has gone wrong with the Catholic Church’s wretched response to clergy sexual abuse.

  • Ex-U.S. cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs tells 60 Minutes how he knows the 2020 election wasn't rigged

    Christopher Krebs and his team spent years working to build the new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and help protect U.S. elections, among other critical infrastructure, before President Trump abruptly fired him over Twitter for putting out a joint statement calling the 2020 election the "most secure in American history." Krebs explained on Sunday's 60 Minutes why he's so sure the election was free from hacking and foreign meddling, and why Trump and his fringy lawyers are wrong to allege otherwise."I'm not a public servant anymore, but I feel I still got some public service left in me," Krebs told Scott Pelley, explaining why he's speaking out publicly. "And if I can reinforce or confirm for one person that the vote was secure, the election was secure, then I feel like I've done my job."Krebs said his biggest priority after gaming out "countless" scenarios for foreign election interference was paper ballots. "Paper ballots give you the ability to audit, to go back and check the tape and make sure you go the count right," he said. "And that's really one of the keys to success for a secure 2020 election — 95 percent of the ballots cast in the 2020 election had a paper record associated with it." You can see how that worked in the Georgia hand recount, he added.Krebs said he found the efforts from Trump and his lawyers to "undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people" upsetting because it's actively "undermining democracy" but also because the some of the tens of thousands of election workers putting in 18-hour days are now "getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election."In 60 Minutes Overtime, Krebs explained why he set up the CISA "Rumor Control" site, and why he's especially proud of his explainer on the impossibility of hacking voting results.Krebs also said he isn't aware of anyone at the White House asking CISA to throw doubt on the integrity of the election, and he explained that his team frequently briefed everyone from local election officials to Cabinet agencies and the White House about CISA's efforts. "Everybody, for the most part, got it," he said."I had a job to do, we did it right, I would do it over again 1,000 times," Krebs said. "CISA did the right thing. ... State and local election officials did the right thing."More stories from theweek.com The Electoral College is only getting worse 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy?

  • Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to life

    Thousands have fled the scene of a rumbling Indonesian volcano that burst to life for the first time in several years, belching a massive column of smoke and ash, the disaster agency said. The evacuation of more than 4,400 residents came as Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted Sunday, spouting a thick tower of debris four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of a local airport. The crater's last major eruption was in 2017. There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago. But authorities advised residents to wear masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash spouting from the crater in East Nusa Tenggara - the southernmost province of Indonesia - and to be alert for possible lava flows.

  • Trump administration rushes to complete Mexico border wall before Biden takes office

    The administration’s blasting crews are swiftly tearing through the remote Peloncillo Mountains in forbidding terrain with dynamite, reflecting an increasing urgency to install the structure

  • Ken Starr on whether he believes President Trump has a path to victory

    'Difficulty now is translating' President Trump's allegations and intuitions 'into actual admissible evidence in court,' former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr tells 'Sunday Morning Futures' on alleged election fraud.

  • Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated by a remote-controlled machine gun placed in the back of another car, the country's media says

    The gun was mounted on a Nissan truck that self-destructed after the hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was complete, the semiofficial Fars news agency said.

  • Attaching Snow Plow to Riding Mower Bad Idea

    If you live in a snowy region and you own a lawn tractor or zero-turn-radius riding mower, you may have thought about attaching a plow or snow blower to your mower—especially when the snow falls ...

  • 'America the Beautiful' is White House theme for Christmas

    WASHINGTON (AP) — “America the Beautiful” is this year's Christmas theme at the White House. Melania Trump says it pays tribute to and showcases the “majesty" of the United States. Ornaments on the official Christmas tree in the Blue Room — a towering Fraser fir from Shepherdstown, West Virginia — were designed by students from across the country who were asked by the National Park Service to highlight the people, places and things that make their states beautiful.

  • Exclusive: Syrian general accused of war crimes 'given new life in Europe by Mossad'

    A senior Syrian official denied asylum in France due to concerns of possible involvement in war crimes was spirited out of the country with help from the Israeli secret service Mossad to Austria, where he was helped to start a new life, a top judicial source has told The Telegraph. Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi, who was chief of Syrian intelligence in Raqqa from 2009 until 2013, is also the target of a legal complaint for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, a Telegraph investigation can reveal. During his time in charge of the Raqqa facility, prisoners were allegedly murdered, tortured and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint filed in a Western country and which has been sent to the Paris prosecutor. Mr Halabi vehemently denies any wrongdoing. In spite of human rights concerns about his unit, France’s spy agency, Direction Générale de la Ssécurité Extérieure, (DGSE), helped the general secretly leave Syria and travel to France in 2014 at a time when Syria’s war against rebel forces was in the balance, it is alleged. He was, however, then denied asylum in France due to concerns that his senior position in the Syrian regime meant he could have been involved in criminal acts, The Telegraph has learned. That prompted the French War Crimes Unit to launch a preliminary investigation in 2017. In spite of this, he was then mysteriously exfiltrated from France by Israeli intelligence agents to Austria, where he was successfully granted asylum, according to the judicial source and French and Austrian media. The agencies involved allegedly believed Mr Halabi could play an important role in the future of Syria. “It's clear he is a big fish,” said one senior French judicial source. “We wanted to quiz him about all the testimonies we have gathered. It is very frustrating as he was a top target." How Mr Halabi obtained asylum when France turned him down and whether he should have been prosecuted has sparked a national uproar in Austria in recent weeks, with the media revealing an apparent power struggle between the country’s domestic intelligence agency, which allegedly helped the general, and its justice ministry which sought to investigate him. In 2013, when Mr Halabi defected, it was not clear that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would prevail over the rebels who had been fighting to overthrow him since 2011. Russia, which would provide decisive help to the embattled president, would not enter the war for another two years. That October, as Raqqa became the first provincial capital to fall to the rebels, Mr Halabi slipped out of the city among a stream of refugees headed to Turkey. By early 2014 he had made it to France with the help of French agents who may have believed the senior official could be a useful asset in the event of President Assad’s downfall, the senior French judicial source told The Telegraph. “This was also just a few months before the 2015 terror attacks in Paris and the DGSE was desperate to get their hands on any leads about the Islamic State, which they knew was actively planning strikes,” said the source, who asked their name be withheld. “If they brought him here it was no doubt because they considered him a usable source,” said one senior French military intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, Mr Halabi’s request for asylum in France was declined in 2015, with the French Office for Refugees, OFPRA, citing a specific provision of the Geneva Convention, 1F. This denies an individual refugee status when there are serious reasons to consider he may have committed a “crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity, or a serious non-political crime outside the country of refuge”. He could not be deported however as Syria was a country at war. At this point, the Israeli and Austrian intelligence services are alleged to have intervened on Mr Halabi’s behalf.

  • Charles Manson follower has parole blocked by California governor

    Leslie Van Houten has spent nearly five decades in prison since she was arrested for 1969 killing spree.

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • 'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray region on Monday called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the region as he asserted that fighting continues “on every front” two days after Abiy declared victory. Debretsion Gebremichael, in a phone interview with The Associated Press, said he remains near the Tigray capital, Mekele, which the Ethiopian army on Saturday said it now controlled. Far from accepting Abiy’s declaration of victory, the Tigray leader asserted that “we are sure we’ll win.”

  • Now you see it, now you don't: Mysterious Utah monolith vanishes into thin air

    A metal monolith that appeared in the heart of Utah's Red Rock Desert over a week ago has gone. The disappearance of the structure was as unexplained as its arrival in the first place. According to Utah's Bureau of Land Management, the object - which has baffled Americans and triggered fevered speculation about extraterrestrial visitors - was removed on Friday evening. The organisation said it was not responsible for the monolith's removal, which had been illegally installed in the first place. "We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office," it said in a statement. “IT’S GONE!” the state's Department of Public Safety said on Instagram. Almost as quickly as it appeared it has now disappeared." The department mused that perhaps the aliens who placed the 3- to 4-metre high structure in the first place had reclaimed it.