The global cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 308.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15. 6% from 2020-2027. The growth of the cold plasma equipment market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing adoption of new therapies for cancer treatment.

However,lack of reimbursement for cold plasma proceduresand adverse events exhibited by cold plasma techniques arelikely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions and improving healthcare sector islikely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global cold plasma equipment market during the forecast period.



Cold plasma is proved very effective in the biomedicine.Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, and inflammation, disinfection and scar treatment.



Cold plasma’s ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in chronic wounds.This accelerates the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related discomforts.



Although there are many other treatment methods for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective ways.Plasma sources used in plasma medicine are typically "low temperature" plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure.



In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market . According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cold plasma in various medical applications is thus expected to account for the market growth.



The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma.Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another.



Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections.In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market .



This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cold plasma equipment included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, US Medical Innovations (USMI), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and others.

