    Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Industry

    Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market to Reach $723. 5 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields estimated at US$632.

    8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$723.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Very Large Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$169.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wide Body Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

    The Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.

    Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR

    In the global Narrow Body Aircraft segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$162 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$185.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Gentex Corporation

    • GKN Aerospace

    • NORDAM Group, Inc.

    • PPG Aerospace, Inc.

    • Saint-Gobain Sully

    • Triumph Group, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market:
    A Prelude
    Growth Drivers in Nutshell
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Competitor
    Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing
    Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Windows and
    Windshields
    Number of New Travelers in Million in Select Countries during
    2006-2016
    Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)
    for the Years 2016 through 2035
    Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers
    for the Years 2010 through 2019
    Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
    Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
    Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
    Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
    Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
    Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
    Period 2018-2037
    Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
    2020, 2024 and 2028
    Rising Defense Spending and Increasing Need for New Military
    Aircrafts Drive Significant Demand for Aircraft Windows &
    Windshields
    Global Defense Spending in US$ Million by Region for the Years
    2010 through 2018
    Global Defense Expenditure of NATO Countries as a Percentage of
    GDP
    Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New and Advanced Aircrafts:
    A Business Case for Aircraft Windows & Windshields
    Average Age of Global Operating Aircraft Fleet by Region/
    Country During 2019-2029
    Surge in Demand for Lighter Interior Components in New Airlines
    Propels Market Growth
    Features such as Navigation, Trajectory Predictions, and
    Performance Computation Make Aircraft Windows and Windshields
    Smarter
    Trend towards Installation of Smart, Adjustable and Dimmable
    Windows in Aircrafts Supports Growth
    Challenges
    Increasing Rate of Accidents Due to Sudden Windshield Brakes:
    A Major Growth Restraint
    Alternative Modes of Transportation: Another Challenging Factor
    Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries Hampers Growth of
    Windows and Windshields
    Increasing Fuel Prices Negatively Impact Market Growth
    Product Overview
    Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields: An
    Introduction
    Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
    Type
    Aircraft Cabin Windows
    Aircraft Windshields

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
