Global commodity price spike to have limited impact on China's prices - NDRC

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The gains in global commodity prices are not sustainable over the long term and their impact on China's domestic prices will be limited and controllable, the country's top economic planning agency said on Monday.

Price trends in China will be influenced by external factors as commodity prices rise, but the domestic market and government policy would provide support to the stabilisation in prices, Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters at a regular briefing.

"Prices will remain within a reasonable range," Meng said, adding that the consumer price index (CPI) in particular would grow mildly this year and remain within the official target.

China has set a target for CPI at around 3% this year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.5% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

    Western Europe claims the biggest number of battery projects globally as local governments are investing heavily in EVs and energy storage

  • Germany promises help for local staff amid Afghan withdrawal

    The German defense minister says she wants to help bring some Afghan employees of her country's military to Germany as it prepares to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. NATO allies including Germany are set to join the United States in pulling their remaining troops out of Afghanistan, starting on May 1. Germany currently has just over 1,000 troops participating in the mission there, and about 300 local employees.

  • Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace

    Bitcoin was last trading down 10% at $53,991 as of 1320 GMT, a whopping $12,000 below record highs set on Wednesday. Data website CoinMarketCap cited https://coinmarketcap.com/headlines/news/chinas-xinjiang-blackout-and-bitcoin-hashrate-correction-caused-btc-price-crasha blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff. Luke Sully, CEO at digital asset treasury specialist Ledgermatic, said in an email that people "may have sold on the news of the power outage in China and not the impact it actually had on the network".

  • Moderna cuts UK COVID vaccine deliveries as pregnant women told mRNA jabs are safe

    The Moderna jab, which works in a similar way to the Pfizer vaccine, uses synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that can be quickly tweaked to address new mutations of a virus.

  • China trials mixing of COVID-19 vaccines from CanSinoBIO and Zhifei Longcom: data

    Chinese researchers are testing mixing two COVID-19 vaccines developed by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products respectively, according to clinical trial registration data. Earlier this month, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was "formally considering" giving people COVID-19 vaccines developed with different technologies as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy. A trial expected to involve 120 participants will test the safety and ability to trigger immune response of a dose of CanSinoBIO's Ad5-nCoV treatment, followed by a dose of ZF2001 from Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, at 28-day or 56-day interval, according to clinical trial record site ClinicalTrials.gov maintained by a department under the National Institute of Health of the United States.

  • Canada's Trudeau mobilizes federal workers to battle COVID-19 in Toronto and rest of Ontario

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday he would send federal healthcare workers to help Toronto and the province of Ontario battle a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has forced shutdowns of schools and businesses. "We are mobilizing federal healthcare workers from across government departments to deploy on the front lines in Ontario and specifically the Greater Toronto area where the situation is most critical," Trudeau said in a video posted on Twitter. Other provinces, especially on the Atlantic coast, are working "to determine what human resources and equipment they could free up over the coming days," Trudeau said, adding that the federal government would cover the costs of that help.

  • The US produces just 12% of the world's computer chip supply. Here's why it's trailing China when it comes to manufacturing and how it plans to get ahead.

    The US doesn't incentivize chip-making as foreign governments do, but President Biden has a $50 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing.

  • First chips, and now automakers face a new shortage: rubber

    Automakers struggling with pandemic-induced plant shutdowns and a global chip shortage are now confronting another supply chain headache: dwindling rubber supplies. Snarled shipping lines are disrupting the movement of natural rubber, a key material used in tires as well as components under the hood. With the global supply already running short following stockpiling by China and a devastating leaf disease, rubber prices are on the rise and some U.S. auto suppliers are rushing to secure shipments before the market gets squeezed further.

  • Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

    Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since Apr. 7. "The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.

  • 'If Derek Chauvin is not held accountable,' we could see frustration: Chief Armstrong

    Dan Abrams, Channa Lloyd and Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong weigh on the Derek Chauvin trial and recent police shootings in America on "This Week."

  • A tale of two carmakers: GM and Toyota take different electric roads in China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Toyota pioneered the world's most successful hybrid car but when it comes to pure electric vehicles it has some catching up to do, especially in China. The Hong Guang Mini EV, a tiny, no-frills car made by a General Motors joint venture that costs under $5,000 is a smash hit in the world's biggest car market while Toyota has yet to launch its own small, low-cost electric vehicle in China. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker, is set to unveil its solution at the Shanghai auto show on April 19: a new universal platform for electric vehicles (EVs) called e-TNGA that will underpin an array of models from small runarounds to large SUVs.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Op-Ed: We don't need a new Cold War with China

    The national security state is cheering for a new Cold War with China. Americans should be deeply worried.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Iran offers upbeat assessment of progress in nuclear talks

    A senior Iranian official offered a cautiously upbeat assessment of progress in talks aimed at bringing the United States back into world powers' 2015 deal with Tehran on its nuclear program, saying Saturday that a “new understanding” appears to be taking shape. Iran has been negotiating with the five powers that remain in the agreement -- France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China — in Vienna over the past two weeks. An American delegation also has been in Vienna, but not talking directly to Iran.

  • Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

    Oil prices have risen significantly in Q1 of this year, but despite the improving environment, many oil and gas companies continue to face huge debt levels

  • ‘Russian bounty’ saga unravels

    Biden walks back NYT Afghan allegations.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers