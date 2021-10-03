Global community passes another grim COVID milestone
CBS News senior foriegn affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 across the globe.
Experts explain what they know about how well the flu shot may work, the reasons it's hard to know for sure, and why it's worth getting vaccinated.
Reinfections, the delta variant and waning vaccine immunity mean eradicating COVID may be impossible. Here's what living with the virus might be like.
The Today show meteorologist Dylan Drewer introduced fans to her third baby boy, Russell, as he continues his hospital stay in a NICU.
The largest health system in Louisiana will start fining employees hundreds of dollars a month if they are married to an unvaccinated person.
Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.
Editor’s Note: This article contains nudity and graphic images that may be disturbing to some readers. Approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop some form of breast cancer during their lifetime; as a brand, we believe it is important to highlight the various effects of breast cancer — scars and all. I […]
Although public health has made great strides since the smallpox vaccine, medical historians say there’s still room for improvement.
The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief. The death toll is larger than the population of Boston. This milestone is especially frustrating to public health leaders and medical professionals on the front lines because vaccines have been available to all eligible Americans for nearly six months and the shots overwhelmingly protect against hospitalizations and death.
Personal trainer Ben Carpenter said he's never had to work on his abs due to his low body fat levels that are a result of Crohn's disease and IBS.
Hot flashes, night sweats and restless legs? Menopause and its hormonal changes can harm sleep. Here's how to make the most of every night.
Jennifer Lawrence, who is pregnant, and Amy Schumer, who recently had her uterus removed to treat a disease, united at one of the many Women's Marches to protest abortion restrictions.
Medical teams were dispatched to three hospitals where exhausted staff are weathering another surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
New York hospitals fired workers who refused vaccination. President Biden's mandate will require nearly all hospital workers to get COVID shots.
ANCHORAGE — There was one bed coming available in the intensive care unit in Alaska’s largest hospital. It was the middle of the night, and the hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, had been hit with a deluge of coronavirus patients. Doctors now had a choice to make: Several more patients at the hospital, most of them with COVID-19, were in line to take that last ICU spot. But there was also someone from one of the state’s isolated rural communities who needed to be flown in f
Linda Evangelista says this non-invasive fat melting led to severe deformities after she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, but how common is PAH? Plastic surgery experts weigh in on what you should know about CoolSculpting.
Emotional sobriety is a technique that can help you honor and process feelings without letting them dominate your life. Here's how to practice it on your own.