    Global Concrete Floor Coatings Industry

    Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Concrete Floor Coatings estimated at US$995. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$774.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyaspartic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

    The Concrete Floor Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$306.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

    Other Products Segment to Record 4% CAGR

    In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • BASF SE

    • Behr Process Corporation

    • Daw SE

    • Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

    • PPG Industries, Inc.

    • Royal DSM NV

    • RPM International, Inc.

    • The Sherwin-Williams Company

    • The Valspar Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Concrete Floor Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Concrete Floor Coatings Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Epoxy-Based (Product) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Epoxy-Based (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Epoxy-Based (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Polyaspartic (Product) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Polyaspartic (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Polyaspartic (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Indoor (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Indoor (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Indoor (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Outdoor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Outdoor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Outdoor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
    & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 20: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United States
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
    the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 24: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 28: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 30: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 31: Japanese Market for Concrete Floor Coatings: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 33: Japanese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete
    Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Japanese Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 37: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Chinese Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in China in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Concrete Floor Coatings Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 52: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in France by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 53: French Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Review
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 58: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 60: German Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 64: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 67: Italian Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Concrete Floor Coatings:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 72: United Kingdom Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Concrete Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 74: United Kingdom Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in the
    United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 76: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 81: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 82: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Russia by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
    Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 88: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 94: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 103: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 109: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 112: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 114: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 115: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Concrete Floor
    Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 127: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trends
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 128: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 130: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Marketby
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 136: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 142: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Brazil by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis
    in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 148: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 155: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
    Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 159: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
    Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 160: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 161: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 162: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 164: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Historic
    Marketby Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Market for Concrete Floor Coatings: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 171: Iranian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete
    Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Iranian Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Concrete Floor Coatings
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Concrete Floor Coatings
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: African Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Africa by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 201: African Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: African Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 204: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
    Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
