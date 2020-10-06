Global Concrete Floor Coatings Industry

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Concrete Floor Coatings estimated at US$995. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$774.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyaspartic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Concrete Floor Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$306.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Behr Process Corporation

Daw SE

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Royal DSM NV

RPM International, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Concrete Floor Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Concrete Floor Coatings Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy-Based (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy-Based (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy-Based (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyaspartic (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyaspartic (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyaspartic (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Indoor (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Indoor (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Indoor (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Outdoor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Outdoor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Outdoor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Concrete Floor Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Concrete Floor Coatings Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Concrete Floor Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Concrete Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 78: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 89: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Concrete Floor Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Concrete Floor

Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Concrete Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Floor Coatings Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 128: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Marketby

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 137: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 140: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Concrete Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Concrete Floor Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 159: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Historic

Marketby Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Concrete Floor Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Floor Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Concrete Floor Coatings Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 176: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 179: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Concrete Floor Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Concrete Floor Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 192: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Concrete Floor Coatings Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Concrete Floor Coatings Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Concrete Floor Coatings Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Concrete Floor Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Concrete Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

