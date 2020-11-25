Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Technologies Markets 2020: Sustainability and Circular Economy Transforming the Industry

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Circular Economy Transforming Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of construction adhesives for structural and non-structural bonding on construction sites is gaining more importance due to new materials, new methods of building, and increasing time pressure. Elastic bonding technology is rising in popularity in structural adhesive applications at the global level.

Moreover, in a market scenario where application times, bonding quality, and product and product application costs all simultaneously impact the choice preferences of building contractors and construction companies, product functionality innovations by manufacturers have been widening choices for end-users.

Structural adhesives, non-structural adhesives, structural sealants, and non-structural sealants are the product types in the construction adhesives and sealants market. Different applications for each product type are discussed for all product segments.

The key product types pertaining to every application area have been considered during the course of the research conducted at a global level. Applications have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistry type as well as technology type in the total construction adhesives and sealants market. All regional markets have also been broken down further into key subregions.

The construction adhesives and sealants market is also challenged by increasing market demand. End-users' multiple preferred criteria, such as new products being environmentally sustainable, contributing to augmenting energy efficiency of buildings and structures, and increasingly varied substrate combinations used in applications, pose a challenge to manufacturers for innovative chemistry development.

In North America and Europe, the use of timber as a construction material has been increasing due to multiple advantages. For instance, there have been advances in technology associated with new tools for design and construction of timber structures such as BIM, virtual reality, and 3D modeling and printing that are making designs easier to implement.

The rising precision of manufacturing timber components (millimeter manufacturing), facility for modular construction, speed, accuracy, and efficiency of construction, availability of timber, and the total integration of design, engineering, materials, and construction has also been driving timber use in construction. Hence, the rising preference for timber is expected to drive the development of adhesive and sealant chemistries that would address timber substrate bonding and sealing requirements.

In recent times, there has been a rising focus by construction adhesive and sealant manufacturers to develop products that would favor circular economy and promote sustainability as green alternatives.

Additionally, environmental, health, and safety standards and regulations set by various bodies, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, The European Chemicals Agency's (ECHA's) REACH regulations in Europe, Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) in Australia, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a green building rating system globally, have been encouraging the use of adhesive and sealant products that are more environmentally friendly. These regulations have also set mandates on cutting down of harmful chemistries such as formaldehyde or isocyanate based chemistries.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the product and end-use application trends in the construction adhesives and sealants market?

  • What are the major challenges that participants in the construction adhesives and sealants market face?

  • What are the key factors that drive or restrict growth in this market?

  • What are the major construction adhesives and sealants applications?

  • Which are the key market participants in the construction adhesives and sealants market?

  • What are the regional trends in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Construction Adhesives and Sealants Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Definitions

  • Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

  • Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market - Geographic Scope

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Key Growth Metrics for Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Growth Drivers for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Growth Restraints for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Graphical Summary-Key Drivers and Restraints

  • Key Trends in the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Key Trends Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Product Matrix for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Value Chain Analysis for the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Forecast Assumption, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Structural Adhesives

  • Structural Adhesives - Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics for Structural Adhesives

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Structural Adhesives

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Structural Adhesives

  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Structural Adhesives

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Structural Adhesives

  • Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Structural Adhesives

  • Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregion, Structural Adhesives

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Non-structural Adhesives - Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics for Non-structural Adhesives

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Non-structural Adhesives

  • Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Non-structural Adhesives

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Structural Sealants

  • Structural Sealants - Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics for Structural Sealants

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Structural Sealants

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Structural Sealants

  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Structural Sealants

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Structural Sealants

  • Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Structural Sealants

  • Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Structural Sealants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-structural Sealants

  • Non-structural Sealants - Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Key Growth Metrics for Non-structural Sealants

  • Revenue and Unit Volume Shipment Forecast, Non-structural Sealants

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Non-structural Sealants

  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Non-structural Sealants

  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Non-structural Sealants

  • Forecast Percent of Volume Shipment by Region, Non-structural Sealants

  • Percent of Volume Shipment by Subregions, Non-structural Sealants

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Products to Address the Changing Requirements of Building Contractors

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel PU Formulations for Adhesives

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Raw Materials for Customized Silicone Sealants

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Enhanced Performance of SMP Chemistries

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Hybrid Construction

  • Growth Opportunity 6 - Specialty Products for Modular Construction

  • Abbreviations and Acronyms

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • ECHA REACH regulations

  • EPA

  • Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA)

  • Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2gsbx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment U.S. has deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic since May

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Biden says with his election, world leaders know 'America's back' and 'at the head of the table once again'

    President-elect Joe Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt on Tuesday that after the General Services Administration notified him on Monday that the official transition can begin, the Trump administration has been in touch."And I must say the outreach has been sincere -- it has not been begrudging so far and I don't expect it to be," Biden added.Biden told Holt that national security officials "immediately" contacted members of his team, and they are "already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we're already working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person able to get vaccinated, so I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought might be in the past."When asked what his message is, Biden responded, "America's back. We're at the head of the table once again. I've spoken to over 20 world leaders, and they all are literally really pleased and somewhat excited America's going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder." He also made it clear Americans shouldn't expect "a third Obama term," because "we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first. It's been America alone." More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states: document

    The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia, according to a document issued by a state-owned business park. The document, which was sent to companies operating in the park and was seen by Reuters, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on Nov. 18. It said applications for new employment and visit visas had been suspended for nationals, who are outside the UAE, of the 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen, until further notice.

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

    President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that he is not giving up his fight to overturn the election results, but across the federal government, preparations were beginning in earnest to support President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. Within hours of the General Services Administration’s acknowledgement Monday evening of Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election, career federal officials opened the doors of agencies to hundreds of transition aides ready to prepare for his Jan. 20 inauguration. An administration official said logistics on when and where Biden will first receive the briefing were still being worked out.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • Canada police can't explain how they got Huawei exec's home security code

    An officer revealed Monday Canadian police obtained the security code to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's Vancouver house -- not merely passcodes to her electronic devices, which defense lawyers allege violated her rights.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

    President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Biden's transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump gave the go-ahead for federal funds to start flowing to Biden so that he can carry out his transition duties before his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • 'One more hour and we'd all be dead': Colombian island smashed by record-breaking hurricane

    Laidy Betancourt sleeps in a tent on the floor of the Catholic church that gave her family sanctuary on the night a vicious hurricane destroyed their island. Her home – like 80 per cent of all structures on Isla de Providencia, a remote Caribbean paradise off Nicaragua – no longer exists. She, her husband, and 10-year-old son, need the flimsy shelter of her tent in the nave of the church because the building's roof was ripped off by the record-breaking storm. The winds sent a beam crashing down onto her leg amid ear-splitting screams of children running for their lives. “This was the first time I’ve lived through something like this and I think it will be the last, because we’re thinking about moving from here,” she told The Telegraph. With little left standing on the Colombian island, the Betancourt family will likely be joined by thousands of others made destitute by the latest powerful storm to pummel the region. Hurricane Iota broke records as the largest hurricane ever to hit the area, and also the strongest storm ever recorded so late in the Hurricane season.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.