Global Construction Aggregates Market to Reach $559. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Aggregates estimated at US$393. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$559.
New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Aggregates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956440/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sand, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$236.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gravel segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Construction Aggregates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Crushed Stone Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Crushed Stone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$177.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
CRH PLC
EUROCEMENT Holding AG
Heidelberg Cement AG
LafargeHolcim Ltd.
LSR Group
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
Vulcan Materials Co.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956440/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Aggregates Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Aggregates Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Construction Aggregates Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sand (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sand (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sand (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gravel (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gravel (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Gravel (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Crushed Stone (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Crushed Stone (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Crushed Stone (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Commercial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Aggregates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Construction Aggregates Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Construction Aggregates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Construction Aggregates Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Construction Aggregates Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Construction Aggregates Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Construction Aggregates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Construction Aggregates Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Construction Aggregates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Construction Aggregates Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Aggregates in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Construction Aggregates Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Construction Aggregates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Construction Aggregates Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Construction Aggregates Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Construction Aggregates in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Construction Aggregates Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Aggregates Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Construction Aggregates Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Construction Aggregates Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Construction Aggregates Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Construction Aggregates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Construction Aggregates Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Construction Aggregates Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Construction Aggregates Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Construction Aggregates Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Construction Aggregates Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Construction Aggregates Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Construction Aggregates Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Construction Aggregates Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Construction Aggregates Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Construction Aggregates Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Construction Aggregates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Construction Aggregates Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Construction Aggregates Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Construction Aggregates in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Construction Aggregates Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Construction Aggregates:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Construction Aggregates Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Aggregates in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Construction Aggregates Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Construction Aggregates Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Construction Aggregates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Construction Aggregates Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Construction Aggregates Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Construction Aggregates Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Construction Aggregates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Construction Aggregates Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Construction Aggregates Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Construction Aggregates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Construction Aggregates Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Construction Aggregates Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Construction Aggregates Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Construction Aggregates Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Construction Aggregates Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Construction Aggregates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Construction Aggregates Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Construction Aggregates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Construction Aggregates Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Construction Aggregates Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Construction Aggregates Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 126: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Construction Aggregates Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction
Aggregates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Construction Aggregates in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Aggregates Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Construction Aggregates Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Construction Aggregates Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Construction Aggregates Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Construction Aggregates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Construction Aggregates Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Construction Aggregates Marketby
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Construction Aggregates in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Construction Aggregates Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Construction Aggregates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 146: Construction Aggregates Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Construction Aggregates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Construction Aggregates Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Construction Aggregates Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Construction Aggregates Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Construction Aggregates Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Construction Aggregates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Construction Aggregates Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Construction Aggregates Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Construction Aggregates Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Construction Aggregates Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Construction Aggregates Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Construction Aggregates Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Construction Aggregates Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Historic
Marketby Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Construction Aggregates Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Construction Aggregates Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Construction Aggregates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Construction Aggregates Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Aggregates in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Construction Aggregates Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Construction Aggregates Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 185: Construction Aggregates Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Construction Aggregates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Construction Aggregates Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Construction Aggregates Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Construction Aggregates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Construction Aggregates Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Construction Aggregates Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Construction Aggregates in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Construction Aggregates Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Construction Aggregates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Construction Aggregates
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Construction Aggregates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Construction Aggregates
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Construction Aggregates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Construction Aggregates Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Construction Aggregates Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Construction Aggregates Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Construction Aggregates Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Construction Aggregates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Construction Aggregates Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Construction Aggregates Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Construction Aggregates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Construction Aggregates Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Construction Aggregates Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956440/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001