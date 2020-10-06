Global Construction Management Software Market to Reach $3. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Management Software estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Construction Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$722.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Autodesk, Inc.
Bentley Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
PlanGrid, Inc.
The Sage Group Plc
Trimble Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Management Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Management Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Construction Management Software Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cloud-Based (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Construction Managers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Construction Managers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Construction Managers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Management Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Construction Management Software Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Construction Management Software Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Construction Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Construction Management Software Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Construction Management Software Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Construction
Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 32: Construction Management Software Market in Japan in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Construction Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Construction Management Software Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Construction Management Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Construction Management Software
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 39: Construction Management Software Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Construction Management Software
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Construction Management Software Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Management Software Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Construction Management Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Construction Management Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Construction Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 47: European Construction Management Software Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: European Construction Management Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: French Construction Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 53: French Construction Management Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Construction Management Software Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Construction Management Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: German Construction Management Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 59: Construction Management Software Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: German Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Construction Management Software Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Construction Management Software Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Construction Management Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 65: Italian Construction Management Software
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 66: Construction Management Software Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Construction Management Software
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Construction Management Software Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Construction Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 71: Construction Management Software Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Construction Management Software
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Construction Management Software
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Construction Management Software Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Construction Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 80: Construction Management Software Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Construction Management Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Construction Management Software Market in US$
Thousand in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 83: Russian Construction Management Software Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Construction Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 92: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Construction Management Software Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Construction Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Construction Management Software Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Construction Management Software Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Construction Management Software Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
India in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 110: Construction Management Software Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian Construction Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: Construction Management Software Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Construction Management Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Construction Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Construction Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 117: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Construction Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Construction Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Construction Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 122: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Management
Software Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Management
Software Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Construction Management Software
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Construction Management Software Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Construction Management Software
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Construction Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 131: Latin American Construction Management Software
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 132: Construction Management Software Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysisby Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Construction Management
Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Construction Management Software Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Construction Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Construction Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 137: Argentinean Construction Management Software
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 138: Construction Management Software Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Construction Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 140: Construction Management Software Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Construction Management Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Construction Management Software Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexican Construction Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 149: Construction Management Software Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Construction Management Software Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Construction Management Software Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Construction Management Software Market in US$
Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
Software Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 159: Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Construction Management Software Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 164: Construction Management Software Market in the
Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Construction Management Software Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Construction
Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 170: Construction Management Software Market in Iran in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Construction Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Construction Management Software Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Construction Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Construction Management Software Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 177: Construction Management Software Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 178: Israeli Construction Management Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Construction Management Software Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Construction Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Construction Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Construction Management Software
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 183: Construction Management Software Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Construction Management
Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Construction Management Software Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Construction Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Construction Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Construction Management
Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 189: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Construction Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Construction Management
Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 192: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 194: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$
Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Construction Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 199: Construction Management Software Market in US$
Thousand in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 200: African Construction Management Software Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 201: African Construction Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Construction Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Construction Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001