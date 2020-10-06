    Advertisement

    Global Construction Management Software Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Construction Management Software Market to Reach $3. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Management Software estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

    New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW
    2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR

    The Construction Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$722.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Autodesk, Inc.

    • Bentley Systems, Inc.

    • Oracle Corporation

    • PlanGrid, Inc.

    • The Sage Group Plc

    • Trimble Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Construction Management Software Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Construction Management Software Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Construction Management Software Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Cloud-Based (Deployment) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Construction Managers (End-Use) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 11: Construction Managers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 12: Construction Managers (End-Use) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Builders & Contractors (End-Use) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Global Historic
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Engineers & Architects (End-Use) Distribution of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Construction Management Software Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: Construction Management Software Market in US$
    Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 20: United States Construction Management Software Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: United States Construction Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
    Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
    Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Construction Management Software Market in Canada:
    Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 27: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 29: Construction Management Software Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 30: Canadian Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Construction
    Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 32: Construction Management Software Market in Japan in
    US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Japanese Construction Management Software Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Japanese Construction Management Software Market in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
    in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 37: Construction Management Software Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 38: Chinese Construction Management Software
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Construction Management Software Market in China:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 40: Chinese Demand for Construction Management Software
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Construction Management Software Market Review in
    China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Construction Management Software Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: European Construction Management Software Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: European Construction Management Software Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Construction Management Software Market
    Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 47: European Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
    Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 49: European Construction Management Software Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Construction Management Software Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 52: French Construction Management Software Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 53: French Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Construction Management Software Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    GERMANY
    Table 58: German Construction Management Software Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Construction Management Software Market in Germany:
    A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: German Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Construction Management Software Market in Germany:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Construction Management Software Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 64: Construction Management Software Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Italian Construction Management Software
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 66: Construction Management Software Market in Italy:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 67: Italian Demand for Construction Management Software
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Construction Management Software Market Review in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Construction Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 71: Construction Management Software Market in the United
    Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 72: United Kingdom Construction Management Software
    Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 74: United Kingdom Construction Management Software
    Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
    in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 76: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
    Spain in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 77: Construction Management Software Market in Spain:
    Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 78: Spanish Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Spanish Construction Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 80: Construction Management Software Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 81: Spanish Construction Management Software Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 82: Construction Management Software Market in US$
    Thousand in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 83: Russian Construction Management Software Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Russian Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Russian Construction Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
    Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 88: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
    Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
    Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 92: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
    Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Construction Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 94: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Construction Management Software Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 103: Australian Construction Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Construction Management Software Market in
    Australia: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Australian Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Construction Management Software Market in
    Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Construction Management Software Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 109: Construction Management Software Market Analysis in
    India in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Construction Management Software Market in India:
    Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 111: Indian Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Indian Construction Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 113: Construction Management Software Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 114: Indian Construction Management Software Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 115: Construction Management Software Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 117: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Construction Management Software Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Construction Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 122: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Management
    Software Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Management
    Software Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
    in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 127: Latin American Construction Management Software
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 128: Construction Management Software Market in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Construction Management Software
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 130: Construction Management Software Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 131: Latin American Construction Management Software
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 132: Construction Management Software Market in Latin
    America : Percentage Analysisby Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 133: Latin American Demand for Construction Management
    Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Construction Management Software Market Review in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Construction Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 136: Argentinean Construction Management Software Market
    Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Argentinean Construction Management Software
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Construction Management Software Market in
    Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Construction Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Construction Management Software Market in
    Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 142: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Construction Management Software Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 148: Mexican Construction Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Construction Management Software Market in Mexico:
    A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Mexican Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Construction Management Software Market in Mexico:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Construction Management Software Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 154: Construction Management Software Market in US$
    Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
    Software Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
    Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Construction Management
    Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
    Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
    for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 160: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Construction Management Software Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 162: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Construction Management Software Market in the
    Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Construction Management Software Market in the
    Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Construction
    Management Software Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 170: Construction Management Software Market in Iran in
    US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Iranian Construction Management Software Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Construction Management Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Iranian Construction Management Software Market in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Construction Management Software Market Share Shift
    in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Construction Management Software Market
    Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Israeli Construction Management Software Historic
    Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Construction Management Software Market in Israel:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 178: Israeli Construction Management Software Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Construction Management Software Market in Israel:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Construction Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Construction Management Software Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 182: Saudi Arabian Construction Management Software
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Construction Management Software Market in Saudi
    Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Construction Management
    Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Construction Management Software Market Review in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Construction Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Construction Management Software Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Construction Management
    Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Construction Management Software Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Construction Management
    Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 194: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
    Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$
    Thousand for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 195: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Construction Management Software Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
    Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Construction Management Software
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: Construction Management Software Market in US$
    Thousand in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 200: African Construction Management Software Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

    Table 201: African Construction Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: African Construction Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Construction Management Software Historic Demand
    Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 204: Construction Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 38
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956441/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.