Global Consumer Appliance Coatings Market to Reach $1. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Appliance Coatings estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Appliance Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956445/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.1% CAGR and reach US$749.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy PE Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.8% CAGR



The Consumer Appliance Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.5% and 0% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.4% CAGR.



Other Resins Segment to Record 0% CAGR



In the global Other Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$126.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$182.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun A/S

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tiger Corporation

Valspar Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956445/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Consumer Appliance Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Consumer Appliance Coatings Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Consumer Appliance Coatings Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Epoxy PE Hybrid (Resin) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Epoxy PE Hybrid (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Epoxy PE Hybrid (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Resins (Resin) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Resins (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Refrigeration (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Refrigeration (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Refrigeration (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Large Cooking Appliances (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Large Cooking Appliances (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Large Cooking Appliances (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Home Laundry (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Home Laundry (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Home Laundry (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the United

States in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 26: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Consumer Appliance Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 30: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 32: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 38: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan

in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer

Appliance Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer

Appliance Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 44: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Scenario

in China in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Consumer Appliance Coatings in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Consumer Appliance Coatings Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 54: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Consumer Appliance Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Consumer Appliance Coatings Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 59: French Consumer Appliance Coatings Market: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: French Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift

by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Consumer Appliance Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 65: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: German Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer

Appliance Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 71: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Scenario

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Consumer Appliance Coatings in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 77: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Consumer Appliance Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 83: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Russia in US$

Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 89: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Consumer Appliance Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Potential in Rest

of Europe in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 96: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Consumer Appliance Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Consumer Appliance Coatings Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Resin: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Market:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Consumer Appliance Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 110: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 116: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Resin for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 123: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 128: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest

of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Consumer Appliance Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 137: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Scenario

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Consumer Appliance

Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 143: Argentinean Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 144: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Consumer Appliance Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Consumer Appliance Coatings Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Resin for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Consumer Appliance Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Mexican Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 155: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 161: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Consumer Appliance Coatings

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 170: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the Middle

East: Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the period

2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 176: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran

in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer

Appliance Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Consumer Appliance Coatings Demand Potential in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 182: Israeli Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 183: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Israel:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Israeli Consumer Appliance Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 188: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Scenario

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Consumer Appliance Coatings

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Resin for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Consumer Appliance Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 195: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Consumer Appliance Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin:

2020-2027



Table 200: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market Share Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Consumer Appliance Coatings

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market in Africa in US$

Thousand by Resin: 2020-2027



Table 206: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa in US$ Thousand by Resin: 2012-2019



Table 207: African Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Consumer Appliance Coatings Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Consumer Appliance Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956445/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



