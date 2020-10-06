    Advertisement

    Global Consumer Billing Management Software Industry

    Global Consumer Billing Management Software Market to Reach $25. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Billing Management Software estimated at US$17. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.

    New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Billing Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
    4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

    The Consumer Billing Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • AMDOCS Ltd.

    • Athenahealth, Inc.

    • Carecloud Corporation

    • Cerillion Technologies Limited

    • Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI)

    • CSG Systems International, Inc.

    • Dataman Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd.

    • EnergyCAP, Inc.

    • Ericsson AB

    • FTS
      Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.

    • Gentrack

    • Harris ERP

    • Healthpac

    • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

    • Logics Solutions, LLC

    • LogiSense Corp.

    • LogNet Systems

    • McKesson Corporation

    • National Information Solutions Cooperative, Inc.

    • Netcracker Inc.

    • Optiva, Inc.

    • Oracle Corporation

    • United Systems & Software, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Consumer Billing Management Software Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Consumer Billing Management Software Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 3: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 5: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 6: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 8: Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 9: Pharmacy (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 10: Pharmacy (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 11: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 12: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
    Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 13: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
    Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 14: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 15: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 16: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 17: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
    in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 18: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 20: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
    Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 22: Japanese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
    Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 24: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 25: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in China:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027

    Table 27: Chinese Demand for Consumer Billing Management
    Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 28: Chinese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Consumer Billing Management Software Market:
    Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 29: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 30: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
    and 2027

    Table 33: European Consumer Billing Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 34: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 35: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 36: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 38: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
    2027

    GERMANY
    Table 39: German Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 40: German Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 41: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 42: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 43: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Italy:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027

    Table 45: Italian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
    Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 46: Italian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 48: United Kingdom Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 51: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
    in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 52: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 53: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 54: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 55: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
    Million in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 57: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 58: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 59: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 60: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
    of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
    and 2027

    Table 61: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 62: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 63: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 64: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 65: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 66: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 67: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 68: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 69: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 70: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 71: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 72: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 73: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
    in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 75: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 76: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 77: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 78: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management
    Software Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 84: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 85: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020
    and 2027

    Table 87: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 88: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Latin
    America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027

    Table 89: Latin American Demand for Consumer Billing Management
    Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 90: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 91: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
    and 2027

    Table 93: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 94: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 95: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 96: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
    2027

    MEXICO
    Table 99: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 100: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 101: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 102: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 103: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
    Million in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
    Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 105: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
    Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 106: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 107: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 108: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 109: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 110: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 111: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 112: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
    Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 114: Iranian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
    Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 116: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 117: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 118: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
    Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
    and 2027

    Table 119: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
    2020-2027

    Table 120: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 121: Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
    Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 122: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Saudi
    Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and
    2027

    Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
    Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 124: Saudi Arabian Consumer Billing Management Software
    Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 125: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 126: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 127: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 129: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
    Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment:
    2020-2027

    Table 130: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
    Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 131: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
    Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 132: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 133: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
    Million in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027

    Table 134: African Consumer Billing Management Software Market
    Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 135: African Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 136: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 38
