Global Consumer Billing Management Software Market to Reach $25. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Billing Management Software estimated at US$17. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.
New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Billing Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Consumer Billing Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AMDOCS Ltd.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Carecloud Corporation
Cerillion Technologies Limited
Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI)
CSG Systems International, Inc.
Dataman Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd.
EnergyCAP, Inc.
Ericsson AB
FTS
Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.
Gentrack
Harris ERP
Healthpac
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Logics Solutions, LLC
LogiSense Corp.
LogNet Systems
McKesson Corporation
National Information Solutions Cooperative, Inc.
Netcracker Inc.
Optiva, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
United Systems & Software, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Consumer Billing Management Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Consumer Billing Management Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Pharmacy (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Pharmacy (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 14: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Consumer Billing Management Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 18: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Canadian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 24: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Chinese Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Consumer Billing Management Software Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 33: European Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 34: European Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 36: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
GERMANY
Table 39: German Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 40: German Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Italian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 51: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 52: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 54: Spanish Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Russian Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 60: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 67: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 70: Australian Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Analysis
in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 74: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 76: Indian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Consumer Billing Management Software in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020
and 2027
Table 87: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 88: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Latin American Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 93: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 96: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Consumer Billing Management Software Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
MEXICO
Table 99: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 100: Mexican Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Consumer Billing Management
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 106: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 109: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 110: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 112: The Middle East Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Consumer
Billing Management Software Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 114: Iranian Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Consumer
Billing Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 118: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in
Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 119: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 122: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and
2027
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Consumer Billing Management
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Consumer Billing Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Consumer Billing Management
Software Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 133: Consumer Billing Management Software Market in US$
Million in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 134: African Consumer Billing Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 135: African Consumer Billing Management Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: Consumer Billing Management Software Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001