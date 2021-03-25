Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal
Jonathan Saul
·2 min read

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said.

Container shipping companies, carrying retail goods ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world.

In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

Attempts are being made to refloat the vessel, but one of the companies involved in the efforts said it may take weeks.

"With supply chains already under pressure, a large container ship has now literally blocked one of world trade’s major routes," said ING senior economist Joanna Konings. "As the Suez Canal Authority works to free the canal, traffic is building up, and missing inputs will disrupt supply chains."

Switerzland's MSC, the world's no.2 container shipping line, said all major container carriers had been impacted by the blockage in the Suez Canal.

"As a frequent user of the canal, MSC is monitoring the situation very closely for updates in case any fleet or service network contingency plans would be required and to see how container circulation may be affected in an already challenging market," it said in a statement.

"MSC customers with cargo due for transit the canal in the coming days should be prepared for potential schedule changes."

Trade and shipping sources said that, depending on how long the Suez disruptions last, the transport of goods from manufacturers in Asia to buyers in Europe could be affected further.

Leon Willems, spokesman for Rotterdam Port, Europe's largest gateway, said logistics demand had already been outstripping capacity before the Suez incident.

"Every port in western Europe is going to feel this. We are now 48 hours into this and we hope for both companies and consumers that it will be resolved soon," Willems said.

"When these ships do arrive in Europe, there will inevitably be longer waiting times," he said. "We have a lot of space, but we don't have an unlimited number of docks and cranes to unload these goods."

Antwerp, another leading European port, had already been facing stretched container logistics for months, its chief executive, Jacques Vandermeiren, told Reuters.

"When you have disturbances in that global supply chain everyone is suffering," he said.

(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

  • Cargo ship remains stuck in Suez Canal; dredgers try to remove silt to free it

    A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said.

  • EXPLAINER: What we know about a ship blocking the Suez Canal

    A giant backhoe and a squadron of tugboats look minuscule against the cargo ship’s bulk, demonstrating the enormity of the challenge at hand: freeing the wedged, skyscraper-sized container ship that has blocked the entire width of the Suez Canal and created a major traffic jam on one of the world’s most crucial trade routes. The tugs and diggers toiled on Thursday as over 150 vessels carrying goods to destinations across the world on tight schedules remained trapped on either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and Red Seas. Over its 150-year history, Egypt's Suez Canal has seen wars and crises — but nothing quite like the stranding of the Ever Given.

  • Stranded Suez ship's owner, insurers face millions in claims

    The owner and insurers of one of the world's largest container ships stuck in the Suez Canal face claims totalling millions of dollars even if the ship is refloated quickly, industry sources said on Wednesday. The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement, threatening to disrupt global shipments for days. GAC, a Dubai-based marine services company, said authorities were still working to free the ship mid-afternoon on Wednesday, and that information it had received earlier claiming the vessel was partially refloated was inaccurate.

  • The Suez Canal is blocked. This is how ships avoid it and how much cargo flows through it.

    The Ever Given, a container ship owned by Evergreen, is 400 meters long and 59 meters wide and may take at least two days to set free with multiple tug boats.

