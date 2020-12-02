Global Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments, and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

Adjuvant treatment modalities cover a wide range of procedures and methods. Some of the more frequent modalities are discussed throughout the report.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, and market forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.

A comparison of treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include -

  • Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

  • Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.

The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:

  • Surgical pain

  • Orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain

  • Migraine pain

  • Fibromyalgia pain

  • Cancer pain

  • Neuropathic pain

  • HIV/AIDS pain

  • Dental pain

  • General pain

Report Includes:

  • 40 data tables and 43 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, and other emerging economies

  • Patent study with significant patent allotments on pain treatments, application filings, and new drug approvals

  • Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the conventional and alternative pain management markets demand owing to their proprietary technologies, collaborations, M&As and other strategic alliances

  • Market share analysis of the leading biopharmaceutical companies and their key competitive landscape

  • Global market outlook of pain management services, types of pain, delivery methods, clinical trials, pain incidence/prevalence, reimbursement trends, R&D efforts, and treatment modalities

  • A detailed description of the market-leading companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Overview

  • Summary of the Major Markets

  • Competitive Structure and Market Share

  • Market Trends

  • Undertreatment Issues

  • Professional Pain Treatment Issues

  • Access to Care

  • FDA Requirements for Approval of Pain Therapies

  • Drug Delivery Systems

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

  • Pain Management Market Opportunity

  • Total Pain Treatment Market

  • History of Pain and Pain Treatment

  • The Perception of Pain

  • Types of Pain

  • Acute Pain

  • Chronic Pain

  • Physiological Pain Classifications

  • Assessment of Pain

  • Subjective

  • Objective

  • Diagnosis of Pain

  • How Pain is Treated

  • Opioid Pain Control

  • The Opioid Crisis: Addiction and Abuse

  • FDA Response to the Opioid Crisis-Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

  • Opioid Treatment Challenges

  • Drug Delivery Systems

  • Oral and Extended Release

  • Topical and Transdermal

  • Intravenous

  • Intranasal

  • Patient-Controlled Analgesia

  • Iontophoresis

  • Electromechanical Transport

  • Pain Management Procedures: Steroids, Endoscopy, Fluoroscopy

  • Alternative Methods of Pain Management

  • Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain

  • Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis

  • Laws and Legalization Trends

  • Claims in Effectiveness

  • Potency and Validation Testing Trends

  • Pain Management Services and Organizations

  • Home Care

  • Hospice

  • Hospitals

  • Pain Clinics

  • Skilled Nursing Facilities

  • Access to Palliative Care Around the World

  • Assessing the Need for Palliative Care

  • Market Influences and Indicators of Growth

  • Global Demographic Overview

  • Gender and Pain

  • Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt among Individuals

  • Undertreatment Issues

  • Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment

  • Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs

  • Availability of Medication

  • Government Intervention

  • Managed Care Pain Management Issues

Chapter 4 Pain Treatment Markets by Type

  • Overview

  • Market Summary

  • Pharmaceutical Pain Management

  • Pain Management Products

  • Acetaminophen and FDA Changes

  • Codeine in Cough and Cold Medications

  • Total Market

  • FDA Approval of Pain Therapies

  • Pharmaceutical Pipeline

  • Narcotic Analgesics

  • Non-narcotic Analgesics

  • Medical Cannabis

  • Antimigraine Agents

  • Anesthetics

  • Other CNS Therapies

  • Other Treatments

  • Pain Management Devices

  • FDA Approval of Pain Devices

  • Pain Management Device Market

  • Total Market

  • Stimulation Therapy

  • Physical Pain Treatment Modalities

  • Acupuncture/Acupressure

  • Ice (Cryotherapy)

  • Joint Mobilization

  • Manipulation

  • Massage

  • Traction

  • Radiation Therapy

  • Radio Frequency Neuroablation, Epiduroscopy

  • Surgery

  • Whirlpool Bath (Thermotherapy)

  • Psychological Pain Therapies

  • Tracking the Development of Complementary and Alternative Pain Control Methods

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Growth

  • Surgical Pain Management

  • Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Management

  • Migraine Headache Pain Management

  • Fibromyalgia Pain

  • Cancer Pain Management

  • Neuropathic Pain

  • HIV/AIDS Related Pain

  • Burn Pain

  • Dental Pain

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Growth

  • Global Health Indicators

  • Health Expenditures and GDP Review

  • Average Length of Stay

  • Markets by Global Region

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments

  • Patent Analysis

  • Patent Review by Year

  • Patent Review by Type

  • Patent Review by Company

  • Patent Review by Country

  • Patent Review by Assignee

  • Impact of Generic Participation

  • Future of Pain Research

  • Selected Pain-Related Acquisitions, Alliances and Events

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Aphria Inc.

  • Assertio Therapeutics

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Baxter International

  • Bedrocan International

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • Cronos Group Inc.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly & Co.

  • Endo International Plc

  • Fresenius Kabi Ag

  • Glaxosmithkline

  • Grunenthal Gmbh

  • Gw Pharmaceuticals

  • Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

  • Horizon Therapeutics Plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • Medropharm Gmbh

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Merck & Co. Ltd.

  • Novartis Ag

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Purdue Pharma Lp

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Terminology and Sources of Information

  • Pain Management Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Developers

  • U.S. Pain Societies and Associations

  • International Associations and Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4345o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-conventional-and-alternative-pain-treatment-markets-report-2020-2025-with-profiles-of-abbott-laboratories-baxter-international-eli-lilly--co-glaxosmithkline-and-johnson--johnson-301183951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • Barr Appoints Durham as Special Counsel to Continue Probe under Biden

    Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham as special counsel to secure his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The authority of the special counsel will make it more difficult for the incoming Biden administration to fire Durham, allowing the attorney to continue his work on the probe. The order appointing Durham special counsel is dated October 19; however, Barr wrote that the order should not be made public until after the general election, “because legitimate investigative and privacy concerns warrant confidentiality.”> News: Here is a copy of the order from Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe pic.twitter.com/rUFbDO6Amj> > -- Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) December 1, 2020"I decided the best thing to do would be to appoint them under the same regulation that covered [Robert] Mueller, to provide Durham and his team some assurance that they’d be able to complete their work regardless of the outcome of the election," Barr told the Associated Press.Durham's investigation "is focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI," Barr said.Crossfire Hurricane was the name given to the FBI's investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian operatives. The more than two-year probe yielded no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to disrupt the 2016 election.As a result of Durham’s investigation, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering an email that he used to apply for a FISA warrant against former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith was involved in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation from its early stages. In August 2016, the FBI agents who opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation gave Trump his first intelligence briefing, and Clinesmith approved a summary of that briefing along with former agent Peter Strzok.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: U.S. analyst

    China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened?

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • 155 MPs write to Carrie Lam, asking her to advocate for better rights for the 'Hong Kong 12'

    An international coalition of more than 150 parliamentarians has urged Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, to guarantee a fair legal process for 12 young people who were detained in China in August after allegedly trying to flee the former British colony to reach Taiwan by sea. The open letter issued on Tuesday by 155 politicians from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Myanmar and multiple European nations adds weight to a global campaign that has sprung up since the so-called “Hong Kong 12” were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard and jailed in the mainland city of Shenzhen. They were facing accusations of illegally crossing the border between Hong Kong and China. The group had tried to escape Hong Kong by speedboat, fearing political persecution amid an ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activists and the introduction in June of a draconian national security law. The law punishes broadly defined crimes such as “secession” with up to life in prison. Beijing imposed the law to curb year-long anti-government protests. Hong Kong's Security Bureau has said all 12 were suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong. The group consists of unnamed individuals aged 16 to 33. Signatories to the letter, who include Tom Tugendhat, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, and fellow MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, Hilary Benn and John McDonnell, have appealed to Ms Lam to intervene to bring the group back to Hong Kong to face trial in local courts.

  • AP PHOTOS: Animal attacks taking their toll in Kashmir

    Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region’s residents: the conflict between man and wild animals. According to official data, at least 67 people have been killed and 940 others injured in the past five years in attacks by wild animals in the famed Kashmir Valley, a vast collection of alpine forests, connected wetlands and waterways known as much for its idyllic vistas as for its decades-long armed conflict between Indian troops and rebels. The Himalayan black bear is at the heart of this trouble.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened? 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Spanish parents demand compensation after children grow hair all over their bodies after mistakenly being given hair-loss drug

    Parents of twenty Spanish children have taken legal action after hair sprouted all over the youngsters' bodies after they were mistakenly given hair restorer for stomach ailments. Photographs showed the hair-covered skin of the children who live in the city of Torrelavega in Cantabria northern Spain. Local officials admitted that a group were mistakenly given minoxidil, a medication commonly used for hair growth, instead of omeprazole, a drug used to treat gastric reflux. The mislabelled syrup was delivered to pharmacies in Granada, Cantabria and Valencia where chemists mixed it into a formula to treat reflux. Over a year after the medical error came to light in 2019, the families of some children have complained that despite treatment the hair keeps growing and they are demanding compensation. Javier Díaz Aparicio, a lawyer representing the families, is taking civil and criminal legal action against the laboratory and several companies for importing and distributing the drug for manufacturing and selling. Spain's health ministry said it took two months for authorities to realise that the labelling error had taken place, to shut down the laboratory where the mistake took place and to recall the medicine. “Why does it take more than two months to test a medicine,” said Amaia, a mother whose baby was affected, told Antena 3 television last year. “I was asked if we had anyone in the family who had lots of hair but it was not the case. My daughter has hair all over her face.” She said her daughter had taken a high dose of the medication and that no one had called at the time to advise on her next steps. Families are also taking legal action against two pharmacies in Cantabria which were acquitted by a judge. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ordered that several batches from Farma-Química Sur SL, a Malaga-based pharmaceuticals company, should be taken out of circulation in July 2019. The children who were affected had taken minoxidil developed hypertrichosis, which is the appearance of excess hair on the body which is sometimes referred to as 'werewolf syndrome'. In its normal form, hypertrichosis is a disease that has no cure but it is unclear whether it will be possible to reverse the effects of the drugs on the Spanish children.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing

    Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. The sentence will be delivered at 2.30 p.m. (0630GMT). Long-time activist Agnes Chow will also be sentenced together with Wong and Lam. Wong was not a leading figure in last year's pro-democracy and anti-China protests, but his continued activism has drawn the wrath of Beijing, which sees him as a "black hand" of foreign forces. He disbanded his pro-democracy group Demosisto in June, just hours after China's parliament passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, punishing anything Beijing considers to be subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison. Wong also faces charges of participating in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020 over a vigil commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

    Control of the United States Senate hinges on two January 5 runoff elections in Georgia, where incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively. Most immediately, the race is a contest over whether President-elect Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will be able to govern — especially by passing another big coronavirus rescue package.However, Loeffler and Perdue are also excellent examples of what interests the Republican Party serves — namely, the ultra-rich, which includes both Loeffler and Perdue personally. These are two people who were rich before they got into politics, and leveraged their power as senators to make themselves even more rich — by profiteering off the pandemic. It is government of, by, and for the top 0.1 percent.Let me consider their cases in turn. David Perdue is a longtime businessman who served as CEO of Dollar General in the mid-2000s, where he worked diligently to source more products from China. According to his financial disclosures, he is worth between $15 million and $43 million.As Michela Tindera writes at Forbes, Kelly Loeffler and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher own a big stake in International Exchange, a financial clearinghouse company that Sprecher founded and where he remains CEO and chairman. (That company also owns the New York Stock Exchange, where Sprecher is again chairman.) After closely examining Loeffler's financial disclosure forms and other information, Tindera estimates that the couple is worth at least $800 million, and likely over $1 billion — or roughly quadruple the wealth of the second-richest member of Congress, Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).Here's how the pandemic profiteering worked. On January 24, there was a private all-Senate briefing about the looming disaster — long before there was a broad public understanding that the U.S. was going to get slammed by COVID-19. Immediately afterward, both Loeffler and Perdue started trading strategic stocks. As The Daily Beast reported at the time, Loeffler executed 29 transactions valued between $1.275 and $3.1 million in the following days before the market crashed, almost all of them sales — one exception was a purchase of Citrix, which sells teleworking software. (Also, Loeffler recently violated the legal prohibition on soliciting campaign funds in a Senate office building.)Perdue made a similar number of trades, but bought more than Loeffler — in particular, an investment of up to $850,000 in DuPont, which manufactures personal protective equipment. And as The Associated Press reports, in late January he sold between $1 million and $5 million in shares of Cardlytics, a financial technology firm, at $86 per share. Then, when the market had bottomed out in March, he snapped up between $200,000 and $500,000 of Cardlytics shares at $30 apiece; since then the share price has shot back up to $121. Nice tidy little profit to counterbalance the 270,000 dead Americans. (The Daily Beast also reports that in 2019, Perdue bought up shares of a submarine parts manufacturer before voting to give the company a lucrative contract, then sold it for another handsome profit.)When reports of these trades first came out, both Loeffler and Perdue insisted they had nothing to do personally with the moves. "I have never used any confidential information I received while performing my Senate duties as a means of making a private profit ... professionals buy and sell stocks on our behalf," wrote Loeffler in an April 8 Wall Street Journal op-ed. Perdue told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that advisers made his investment decisions on their own.In the first place, candidates not taking direct control of their stock trades does not actually remove the conflict of interest. If you are a senator, and you hire a bunch of asset managers to look after your investments without any kind of blind trust, you still know what those investments are. You can make decisions knowing that your Goldman Sachs lackeys will make the profit-maximizing move in response — which is the best-case scenario of what happened here.But realistically speaking, it is virtually impossible to believe that all these trades had nothing to do with the two senators. Are we really to believe it was a coincidence that these asset managers started making "there is a pandemic coming" trades the very same day the two were receiving classified briefings on the disaster? Come on. Indeed, The New York Times recently reported that Perdue was lying with his blanket denial — he did directly instruct his manager to sell the Cardlytics shares after receiving a cryptic email mentioning "upcoming changes" from the company's then-CEO. (Perdue and Loeffler have been cleared of legal wrongdoing by the Department of Justice, but given that Attorney General Barr is a shameless Trump stooge, that is hardly reassuring.)Since then, both Perdue and Loeffler have largely downplayed the pandemic. Unlike Ossoff and Warnock, both have been holding large, in-person rallies. In July, both Loeffler and Perdue came out against extending the boost to unemployment insurance in the CARES Act, and since then neither have answered questions about further economic rescue measures from Atlanta Magazine. Instead, since the election they have amplified Trump's flagrant lies that Georgia's Republican governor and secretary of state somehow helped Joe Biden steal the election there.Over the last decade or so, there has been a long discussion of why Democrats are bleeding votes in rural areas (precisely where Republicans run up huge margins in Georgia). And on one level it's an important debate — there is good evidence that as Democrats embraced austerity, deregulation, and free trade that harmed such places, it hurt their vote share.But on another level, it is frankly staggering that the Republican Party has swooped in to replace them. The Democrats may not be much of a friend to the working class or rural farmers, but Republicans are straight-up picking their pockets. If you want a couple senators to govern solely on behalf of their massive asset portfolio while leaving everyone else twisting in the wind, vote Perdue and Loeffler.More stories from theweek.com Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened? 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • OAS head urges international prosecutor to act on Venezuela

    The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations on Wednesday accused the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body said the slow pace of the ICC's review of Venezuela's situation has emboldened Maduro's government to commit more crimes believing that it can act with total impunity.

  • EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still hangs in balance: source

    The European Union's Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing. "Differences still persist on the three main issues," the diplomat said, when asked for the overall thrust of Barnier's update to EU member states on the latest in Brexit trade talks.

  • Alabama congressman plots to overturn Electoral College certifying Biden’s election win

    The longshot plot is unlikely to succeed

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.