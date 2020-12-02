Global Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments, and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.
Adjuvant treatment modalities cover a wide range of procedures and methods. Some of the more frequent modalities are discussed throughout the report.
Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, and market forecasts.
Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.
A comparison of treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include -
Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.
Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.
The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:
Surgical pain
Orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain
Migraine pain
Fibromyalgia pain
Cancer pain
Neuropathic pain
HIV/AIDS pain
Dental pain
General pain
Report Includes:
40 data tables and 43 additional tables
An overview of the global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments
Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, and other emerging economies
Patent study with significant patent allotments on pain treatments, application filings, and new drug approvals
Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the conventional and alternative pain management markets demand owing to their proprietary technologies, collaborations, M&As and other strategic alliances
Market share analysis of the leading biopharmaceutical companies and their key competitive landscape
Global market outlook of pain management services, types of pain, delivery methods, clinical trials, pain incidence/prevalence, reimbursement trends, R&D efforts, and treatment modalities
A detailed description of the market-leading companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Overview
Summary of the Major Markets
Competitive Structure and Market Share
Market Trends
Undertreatment Issues
Professional Pain Treatment Issues
Access to Care
FDA Requirements for Approval of Pain Therapies
Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
Pain Management Market Opportunity
Total Pain Treatment Market
History of Pain and Pain Treatment
The Perception of Pain
Types of Pain
Acute Pain
Chronic Pain
Physiological Pain Classifications
Assessment of Pain
Subjective
Objective
Diagnosis of Pain
How Pain is Treated
Opioid Pain Control
The Opioid Crisis: Addiction and Abuse
FDA Response to the Opioid Crisis-Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
Opioid Treatment Challenges
Drug Delivery Systems
Oral and Extended Release
Topical and Transdermal
Intravenous
Intranasal
Patient-Controlled Analgesia
Iontophoresis
Electromechanical Transport
Pain Management Procedures: Steroids, Endoscopy, Fluoroscopy
Alternative Methods of Pain Management
Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain
Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis
Laws and Legalization Trends
Claims in Effectiveness
Potency and Validation Testing Trends
Pain Management Services and Organizations
Home Care
Hospice
Hospitals
Pain Clinics
Skilled Nursing Facilities
Access to Palliative Care Around the World
Assessing the Need for Palliative Care
Market Influences and Indicators of Growth
Global Demographic Overview
Gender and Pain
Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt among Individuals
Undertreatment Issues
Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment
Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs
Availability of Medication
Government Intervention
Managed Care Pain Management Issues
Chapter 4 Pain Treatment Markets by Type
Overview
Market Summary
Pharmaceutical Pain Management
Pain Management Products
Acetaminophen and FDA Changes
Codeine in Cough and Cold Medications
Total Market
FDA Approval of Pain Therapies
Pharmaceutical Pipeline
Narcotic Analgesics
Non-narcotic Analgesics
Medical Cannabis
Antimigraine Agents
Anesthetics
Other CNS Therapies
Other Treatments
Pain Management Devices
FDA Approval of Pain Devices
Pain Management Device Market
Total Market
Stimulation Therapy
Physical Pain Treatment Modalities
Acupuncture/Acupressure
Ice (Cryotherapy)
Joint Mobilization
Manipulation
Massage
Traction
Radiation Therapy
Radio Frequency Neuroablation, Epiduroscopy
Surgery
Whirlpool Bath (Thermotherapy)
Psychological Pain Therapies
Tracking the Development of Complementary and Alternative Pain Control Methods
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Market Size and Growth
Surgical Pain Management
Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Management
Migraine Headache Pain Management
Fibromyalgia Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Neuropathic Pain
HIV/AIDS Related Pain
Burn Pain
Dental Pain
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
Market Size and Growth
Global Health Indicators
Health Expenditures and GDP Review
Average Length of Stay
Markets by Global Region
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments
Patent Analysis
Patent Review by Year
Patent Review by Type
Patent Review by Company
Patent Review by Country
Patent Review by Assignee
Impact of Generic Participation
Future of Pain Research
Selected Pain-Related Acquisitions, Alliances and Events
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Abbvie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Aphria Inc.
Assertio Therapeutics
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Baxter International
Bedrocan International
Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
Boston Scientific Corp.
Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Canopy Growth Corp.
Cronos Group Inc.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Eli Lilly & Co.
Endo International Plc
Fresenius Kabi Ag
Glaxosmithkline
Grunenthal Gmbh
Gw Pharmaceuticals
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc
Johnson & Johnson
Medical Marijuana Inc.
Medropharm Gmbh
Medtronic Plc
Merck & Co. Ltd.
Novartis Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Purdue Pharma Lp
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Chapter 9 Appendix: Terminology and Sources of Information
Pain Management Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Developers
U.S. Pain Societies and Associations
International Associations and Organizations
