Global Corn Market Forecasts Report 2020-2026: Focus on United States, China, Brazil, European Union & Argentina

Globally corn industry is growing with a healthy growth rate, and it is expected to reach US$ 199 Billion by the end of the year 2026



United States, Brazil, Argentina and China are the major corn producing countries. The United States accounts for the lion's share globally in terms of corn production and Export. Other than the USA, Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil and Russia are few other countries who are also significant exporters of corn worldwide.

In terms of imports Japan, European Union, Mexico, Egypt, South Korea, Iran, Columbia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Algeria rely heavily on imports of corn. In these countries, the corn is mostly used for end-use sectors like the animal feed and corn starch markets.



United States, China, Brazil, Russia, and the European Union regions have the highest consumption of corn globally. The growing market for corn in the United States is due to the ever-increasing feed sector and the industrial sector. Strong meat exports is projected to stimulate animal production and to increase corn use in Brazil.



Since the outbreak of African swine flu a few years ago, the Republic of China's rebuilding of the hog sector has been faster than the prior projection which has been fueling feed demand in this region. In Russia, production of corn is mostly used in the domestic market; primarily large supplies are from the Central District.



Covid-19 Impact on Corn Industry



In the global corn market, Covid-19 has not impacted much on this industry. There has been a marginally surge in export, import as well as in production during this period.



Factors Driving the Corn Industry Worldwide:



Growth:

Increasing Demand for Corn-Based Ethanol Production

Rising Incidence of Pests

Potential of Maize in improving farmers' income

Challenges:

Climate Change Impacts on Corn

