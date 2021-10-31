Global corporate tax, supply chain repair, vaccines: 4 takeaways from G-20 Summit in Rome

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — After days of talks among leaders of some of the world's most influential economies wrap up in Rome, world leaders made headway on global economic issues while pushing climate change to later talks.

The G-20 Summit, an annual conference of leaders from 20 of the world's most influential countries, is meant as a forum for leaders to solve pressing economic and global issues.

The group played an instrumental role in responding to the 2008 financial crisis and is a place of dialogue for major countries to negotiate on issues like trade, climate change, international security and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the major takeaways from the meeting of the most influential economies in the world.

15% global minimum corporate tax

The gathered countries agreed to an unprecedented global minimum tax rate of 15% on multinational corporations. The policy comes after years of rising concerns about tax evasion and exploitation by the world's most powerful companies.

The Biden administration has lobbied governments for the tax since entering office. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made executing a global minimum tax a central goal of her term.

“This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers,” the secretary said in a statement.

Biden said he was "proud" the G-20 endorsed the plan in remarks at the summit's conclusion, arguing the policy will put a stop to "nations competing against one another by bottoming out corporate tax rates" and ensure corporations pay taxes "no matter where they're headquartered."

While the group's endorsement is a significant step toward implementing the global tax, the policy will need to be put into law by individual countries. In the U.S., Congress will have to sign off on any changes to the corporate rate, which Democrats are pushing for in their reconciliation package.

More: Biden will talk tax policy, COVID-19 at the G-20 summit. What is the Group of 20?

Much concern, few commitments on climate

While G-20 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions to curb climate change, the group didn't announce any further steps to meet their stated targets or outline more ambitious goals.

"We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees Celsius are much lower than at 2 degrees Celsius. Keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries," a joint statement from the group reads, repeating past agreements.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the group was close to an agreement on providing $100 billion per year in climate funding to developing countries, and talks are ongoing.

More: Majority in US concerned about climate, new poll finds

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with hopes unfulfilled – but at least they are not buried," referencing the group's lack of commitment to any new climate policies.

Biden blamed the lack of new commitments from China and Russia, whose leaders did not attend the gathering in person, for the lackluster mood around climate action. Biden also faces skepticism that U.S. commitments on climate are ambitious enough or can be enacted, due to domestic American politics.

Leaders are due to leave Rome on Sunday night for Glasgow, Scotland, where the United Nations Climate Change Conference will be taking place through Nov. 12.

"If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the end of the G-20 summit.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit on Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit on Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome.

70% global vaccination target by mid-2022

Global vaccine inequality amid the coronavirus pandemic was a major point of discussion during meetings in Rome. G-20 leaders agreed to target for at least 40% of the world population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 and 70% of the world to be vaccinated by mid-2022.

To advance that effort, G-20 countries promised they "will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints."

At the end of October, 38.9% of people around the world are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization, though deep inequalities exist between rich and poor countries.

Only 3.6% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated, while most G-20 countries have well over half their populations vaccinated.

Global cooperation amid supply chain crisis

The G-20 also responded to the mounting challenge of disrupted global supply chains. The globalized trade system is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, leading to shortages and misaligned trade routes around the world.

In remarks, President Biden said that world leaders discussed how to solve global supply chain pileups to "reduce the backlog that we're facing."

The administration will also provide "technical assistance" to Mexico and Central American countries to solve backlogs in the supply chain and help Southeast Asian nations with customs procedure bottlenecks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will also hold a conference next year to address supply chain issues.

"Coordination is key," said Biden. "We need to work together."

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Global tax, supply chains, COVID-19 vaccine: G-20 Summit takeaways

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden accuses Russia and China of climate change failure ahead of COP26 summit

    Joe Biden rounded on Russia and China ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last night, accusing them of failing to show willingness to tackle climate change.

  • U.S. vs. China on climate change — what investors need to know

    Investors should monitor whether ongoing competition between the world's two largest economies and its two greatest polluters --- China and the U.S. --- will be constructive or destructive in their efforts to slow global warming, as well as the health of portfolios tied to the environmental efforts of these giants.

  • Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. Biden's overall take on his efforts: On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote this coming week.

  • Biden says push for energy production 'not inconsistent' with climate goals

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday it was "not inconsistent" for him to push energy-producing nations to increase output of fossil fuels while also urging countries to commit to an energy transition. Biden spoke to reporters after days of tough negotiations in Rome between leaders of the Group of 20 major economies. At the talks, Biden also urged energy-producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC and its partners to increase oil supply.

  • Buffalo Bills defeat Miami Dolphins to retain control of AFC East division

    Josh Allen threw touchdowns to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in the third quarter to break the game open.

  • Former F1, CART Champion Jacques Villeneuve Is Finally a NASCAR Winner at Age 50

    F1 champion, CART champion, Indianapolis 500 winner adds NASCAR trophy to the list.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to husband Donald Trump at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator on National Debt: Should We Repeal Trump Tax Cuts?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his supposed concerns about the national debt and deficit, asking the Florida lawmaker if he would support repealing the 2017 Trump tax cuts to help balance the budget.With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, Wallace welcomed Scott onto Fox News Sunday to react to the growing possibility that Democrats may finally pass a pared-down version

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

    China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its office in Vilnius would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

  • How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

    When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Huma Abedin: ‘Gonna Take to My Grave’ That Weiner May Have Cost Hillary the Presidency

    CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,

  • New Social Security Bill: How Updates Could Lead to ‘Seismic Achievements’ for COLA and More

    This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...

  • Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in Rome, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo around Taiwan, a senior State Department official said. A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, including what Taipei said were eight such flights on Sunday, is part of what it views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.

  • Fact check: Donald Trump statement on Alec Baldwin is fabricated

    Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them. The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have happened if Erdogan had expelled the U.S. ambassador.