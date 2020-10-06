Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market to Reach $168. 4 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Antioxidants estimated at US$116. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.

New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956474/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$50.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyphenols segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Cosmetic Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Enzymes Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Enzymes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Barentz International BV

BASF SE

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas SL

Croda International PLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Dr. Straetmans GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

NEXIRA

Provital Group

Seppic SA

Wacker Chemie AG

Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956474/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cosmetic Antioxidants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cosmetic Antioxidants Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cosmetic Antioxidants Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vitamins (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$:

2020 to 2027



Table 5: Vitamins (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Vitamins (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyphenols (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyphenols (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyphenols (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Enzymes (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Enzymes (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Enzymes (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Synthetics (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Synthetics (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Synthetics (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Carotenoids (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Carotenoids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Carotenoids (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Anti-Aging (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Anti-Aging (Function) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Anti-Aging (Function) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Anti-Inflammatory (Function) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Anti-Inflammatory (Function) Global Historic Demand

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Anti-Inflammatory (Function) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: UV Protection (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: UV Protection (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: UV Protection (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Moisturizing (Function) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Moisturizing (Function) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Moisturizing (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Hair Cleansing (Function) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Hair Cleansing (Function) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Hair Cleansing (Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Hair Conditioning (Function) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Hair Conditioning (Function) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Hair Conditioning (Function) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 45: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Function in US$: 2012-2019



Table 48: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Demand Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Europe in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020-2027



Table 68: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Europe in US$ by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Function for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Function for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 96: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Function in US$: 2012-2019



Table 99: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020-2027



Table 110: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 129: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Review

by Function in US$: 2012-2019



Table 132: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 138: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cosmetic

Antioxidants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cosmetic

Antioxidants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Function for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 146: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Latin America in US$

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Argentina in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020-2027



Table 158: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Argentina in US$ by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Function for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Latin

America by Function: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 183: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 184: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market by Function in US$: 2012-2019



Table 186: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Market for Cosmetic Antioxidants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Israel in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Function: 2020-2027



Table 197: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Israel in US$ by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 210: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Function: 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

Share Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Cosmetic Antioxidants Market in Africa by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



