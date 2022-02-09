WHO: Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week
The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the previous week compared to the one before, while deaths declined 7%.
COVID-19 cases are dropping and the nation is moving toward restrictions being lifted — but we're not there yet, health experts said.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
A Virgin Atlantic captain rumoured to have taken "40 winks" and had sex with an air stewardess during a long-haul flight was wrongly sacked, a tribunal ruled.
Brad Marchand faces a suspension after he was assessed a match penalty for punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and striking him with his stick.
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
The late night host noted a very specific law the former president may have just broken.
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
"Wheel of Fortune" has been on air for over 40 years, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that one particular historic feat was accomplished.
A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.
Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.
"I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.
Kathy Poliquin is the human resources director at the business where Jennifer Crumbley worked. She characterized her contact with Jennifer as minimal, but she did have multiple conversations with her on the day of the shooting. They included phone calls where she said Jennifer sounded panicked and hysterical and where she asked about accessing money for a lawyer.
Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.
Mike Woodson suspended Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson, Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Parker Stewart for Tuesday's game at Northwestern.
Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.
Your four-year reminder that figure skating is absolutely, positively no joke.View Entire Post ›
Mike McDaniel getting the Dolphins coaching job led to some questioning if he was indeed biracial as he says. McDaniel doesn't owe an explanation.
With barely more than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, it seems the Sixers and Nets are inching closer to a deal that could move James Harden and Ben Simmons - unless something changes. By Adam Hermann